All Times Eastern

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

WBA World Welterweight Title, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis — Showtime, 7 p.m.

Showtime Championship Boxing

Unified IBF/WBA/WBC World Welterweight Title, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Tzx

Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas — Showtime Pay per View, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 30

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

Sport Club Freiburg vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. 1 FC Kòln — ESPN+, 12:25 p.m.

College Baseball

San Diego State at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 12:30 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Diego — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Bowling

Women’s

National Collegiate Women’s Bowling Championship

Championship, Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, Columbus, OH

Final — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

College Football

Spring Game

Miami (FL) — ACC Network, noon

Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon

Georgia — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Michigan — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

The Huddle — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Women’s

National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships

National Championship, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Auburn vs. Florida vs. Oklahoma vs. Utah — ABC, 1 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Boston University at Loyola (MD) — CBS Sports Network, noon

Rutgers at Michigan — ESPNU, noon

Ohio State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at North Carolina — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Virginia — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Softball

South Carolina at LSU — SEC Network, noon

Texas A&M at Tennessee — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

Nevada at Utah State — Stadium College Sports Central, 2 p.m.

St. John’s at DePaul — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Mississippi State at Alabama — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

Georgia at Missouri — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

UCLA at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Water Polo

Women’s

UCLA at USC — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 33

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Norwich City — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Watford vs. Brentford — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. Arsenal — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, noon

The Men in Blazers Show — NBC, 2 p.m.

FA Cup

Semifinal, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. Liverpool — ESPN+, 10:20 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Heritage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, SC

3rd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 14, 17 — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 17 — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, HI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2 p.m.

One Shot Away — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Special — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 32

Elche vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Alaves vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Valencia vs. CA Osasuna — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Getafe CF vs. Villarreal CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 32

AS Saint-Étienne vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

OGC Nice vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6;50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 10:30 a.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports en Español, 10:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Luque vs. Muhammad, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Ultimate Fighter Alumni — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: The Ultimate Fighter Champions — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

UFC Live: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston — Bally Sports North/NESN, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — YES/MASN, 7 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

National League

Arizona at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/SNY, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego — FS1/Bally Sports South/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — MASN2/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco at Cleveland — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Montreal Impact vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — TSN4/TSN5, 3 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Nashville SC — Univision/TUDN/Twitter, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati — WPCH/WSTR, 6 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Portland Timbers — AT&T SportsNet Southwest Extra/KPTV, 6 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Dallas — MSG Plus/KTXA, 7 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Orlando City FC — Bally Sports Ohio/WRBW, 7:30 p.m.

DC United vs. FC Austin — NBC Sports Washington Plus/KNVA, 7:30 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. Charlotte FC — WSBK/WAXN/WSOC, 7:30 p.m.

FC Toronto vs. Philadelphia Union — TSN5/WPHL, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. LA Galaxy — WGN, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids — Bally Sports North/Altitude 2, 8 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Inter Miami — FS1, 10 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN4/TSN5, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, TN

Qualifying — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, TN

Qualifying — FS2, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

1st Round

Eastern Conference

Game 1, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers — ESPN/TSN1/TSN4/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Western Conference

Game 1, American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks — ESPN/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

Game 1, FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies — ESPN/Bally Sports Southeast, 3:30 p.m.

Game 1, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, noon

NBA GameTime: Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, noon

Playoff Central: Jazz/Mavericks, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 5:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Timberwolves/Grizzlies, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

Playoff Central: Raptors/76ers, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

Playoff Central: Nuggets/Warriors, Game 1 Postgame — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators — CBC/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports 2/NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens — City TV/Sportsnet East/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning — Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Arizona Coyotes at Calgary Flames — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Chicago at Nashville — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports South, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit at New York Rangers — Bally Sports Detroit/MSG Network, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston — Sportsnet West/NHL Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NESN, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis — ABC, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Sportsnet West, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo — MSG Western New York/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado — Bally Sports South/Altitude, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle — MSG Plus/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Southwest, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 3 p.m.

NHL’s Best: Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: San Jose at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Carolina at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at Calgary/New Jersey at Seattle/Columbus at New Jersey Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NWSL

Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Racing Louisville vs. Chicago Red Stars — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — Univision/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Boundless: Iceland: All Ice, No Fire — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Boundless: Hawaii: The Channel of Bones — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of March — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

Billie Jean King Cup

Qualifiers, 1st Round

United States vs. Ukraine, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

Singles & Doubles Matches — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Track & Field

USA Track & Field

Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays, Hilmer Lodge Stadium, Mt. San Antonio College, Walnut, CA

Finals — CNBC, 5 p.m.

USFL

Week 1

New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions — Fox/NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

United by Football – A Season in the USFL — Fox, 6:30 p.m.