All Times Eastern

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

College Baseball

Michigan at Michigan State — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 5:05 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Pepperdine — Stadium College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

Portland at Gonzaga — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Softball

North Carolina Central at Norfolk State — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Alabama State at Jackson State — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Georgia at Missouri — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Syracuse at Louisville — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7 p.m.

Providence at UConn — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Oregon State at Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal State Fullerton — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

UCLA at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Heritage Classic, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, SC

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+, 7 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 7, 14, 17 — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Smith & Johnson Groups — ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Morikawa, Cink, Simpson — ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Featured Groups: Cantlay, Kisner & Horschel/Spieth, Thomas & Lowry — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 17 — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LOTTE Championship, Hoakalei Country Club, Oahu, HI

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 31

Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 32

Stade Rennais vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:25 p.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:25 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 277

Featherweight World Championship, SAP Center, San Jose, CA

McKee vs. Pitbull 2 — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Combate Global

Featherweights, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Jair Perez vs. Landry Ward — Paramount+, 11 p.m.//Univision/TUDN, midnight

UFC Live: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/NESN, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Baltimore — YES/MASN, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports, 9:42 p.m.

National League

Arizona at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/SNY, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh — MASN/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

lnterleague

San Francisco at Cleveland — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, TN

1st Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, TN

1st Practice — FS1, 4 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 5 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Play-In Tournament

Eastern Conference

#9 Atlanta Hawks at #8 Cleveland Cavaliers — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference

#9 New Orleans Pelicans at #8 Los Angeles Clippers — TNT, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

FanDuel Fantasy Preview: 2022 NBA Playoffs — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Caught in the Draft — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

New York Islanders art Montreal — MSG Plus/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida — NHL Network/TSN3/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NWSL

Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Media Darlings — Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Short List: Biggest Losers — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Billie Jean King Cup

Qualifiers, 1st Round

United States vs. Ukraine, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, NC

Singles Matches — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.