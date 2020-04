All Times Eastern



College Basketball

Duke at North Carolina (02/08/2020) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Upon Further Review: 2012 Duke vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina (02/05/2004) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

Southern Mississippi at Alabama (09/21/2019) — ESPNU, noon

2018 Peach Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida (12/29/2018) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Washington at Colorado (12/23/2019) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Nebraska (09/08/2018) — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

LSU at Alabama (11/09/2019) — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

LSU at Texas (09/07/2019) — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

Four Sides of the Story: Hail Flutie! — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: The Big Uglies — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: The Playmakers — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Golf

2019 Western Intercollegiate

Final Round (04/17/2019) — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf

GOLF Films: Jack-Prodigy — Golf Channel 9 p.m.

GOLF Films: Jack-Prime — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

GOLF Films: Jack-Pinnacle — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: UFC 121: Lesnar vs. Velasquez — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Whittaker vs. Souza — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Trilogy: Liddell vs. Couture — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs (04/17/2017) — MLB Network, noon

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers (04/15/2012) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Ken Burns: Jackie Robinson-Part One — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Ken Burns: Jackie Robinson-Part Two — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Classics: 1988 Checker 500 (11/06/1988) — FS1, 8 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

iRacing Series: World of Outlaws — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors (04/05/2016) — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

2009 NBA Finals, Game 5: Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic (06/14/2009) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers (04/12/1997) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

2010 NBA Finals, Game 7: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers (06/17/2010) — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

Film Room: 1987 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 7: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics (05/30/1987) — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

The Jump at Home — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL

Green Bay Packers at New York Jets (12/23/2018) — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2015 Western Conference Quarterfinals, Game 1: Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators (04/15/2015) — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild (01/09/2010) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 2: New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators (04/29/2017) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Hat-Trick Trivia — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Olympics

Return to Rio: 2016 Rio Games

Women’s Swimming — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

Men’s Swimming — NBCSN, 9 p.m.

Women’s Diving — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

Men’s Diving – NBCSN, midnight

Men’s Gymnastics: Team Final — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Women’s Water Polo Gold Medal Final: United States vs. Italy — NBCSN, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon