All Times Eastern

College Football
Michigan at Penn State (10/19/2019) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.
Wake Forest at Clemson (11/16/2019) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Clemson (11/24/2018) — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
2017 CFP National Championship: Alabama vs. Clemson (01/09/2017) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
2019 Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU (12/28/2019) — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona State (11/23/2019) — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
2019 CFP National Championship: Clemson vs. Alabama (01/07/2019) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football: Part One: 1869-1932 — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Golf
2019 Western Intercollegiate
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Golf
2016 Ryder Cup
Final Day (09/30/2016) — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: The Open (2016) — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Ferguson vs. Cowboy — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Miocic vs. Overeem — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants (Greg Maddux wins his 300th game, 08/07/2004) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
1995 World Series, Game 1: Cleveland Indians at Atlanta Braves (10/21/1995) — MLB Network, 12:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.
1996 World Series, Game 2: New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves (10/20/1996) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves (Greg Maddux strikes out 14, 05/02/2001) — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
1988 World Series, Game 1: Oakland Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers (10/15/1988) — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Presents: Atlanta Rules: The Story of the ’90s Braves — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA
Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons (03/25/1995) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors (04/01/1999) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
1997 Slam Dunk Contest (02/08/1997) — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings (10/29/2003) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.
Film Room: 1988 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 6: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics (06/03/1988) — NBA TV, 10 p.m.
2018 Western Conference Semifinals, Game 6: Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz (04/27/2018) — NBA TV, midnight

The Jump At Home — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL
Arizona Cardinals at Baltimore Ravens (09/15/2019) — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, noon
NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter Special: Mel Kiper’s NFL Mock Draft 4.0 — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL
2018 Stanley Cup Final, Game 1: Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights (05/28/2018) — NHL Network, noon

2017 Stanley Cup Final
Game 2: Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/31/2017) — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators (06/03/2017) — NHL Network, 3 p.m.
Game 4: Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators (06/05/2017) — NHL Network, 4:30 p.m.
Game 5: Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins (06/08/2017) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators (06/11/2017) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

2019 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 1: Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning (04/10/2019) — NBCSNm 6 p.m.

NHL: Pause and Rewind — NBCSN, 6 p.m.
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
2017 Stanley Cup Championship Film — NHL Network, midnight

Olympics
Return to Rio: 2016 Rio Games
Track & Field: Men’s Sprint Events — NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics: Individual Event Finals — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
Michael Phelps — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Track & Field: Women’s Sprint Events — NBCSN, 11 p.m.
Track & Field: Men’s Distance Events — NBCSN, midnight
Track & Field: Women’s Distance Events — NBCSN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Track & Field: Decathlon, Heptathlon, Field Events — NBCSN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer
The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
E:60 Profile: Julian Edelman — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

