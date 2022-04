All Times Eastern

College Baseball

Northern Colorado at Air Force — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 5 p.m.

Florida at Florida State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego State at San Diego — Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

College Football

Inside College Football: Draft Special: Face of the Franchise — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: The Defense — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: Cheat Sheet — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s

Western Intercollegiate, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

College Softball

Idaho State at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Idaho State at Boise State — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 5:30 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions League

Semifinal

Leg 2, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Cruz Azul vs. Pumas UNAM — FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 4;30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Detroit — NESN/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox — Root Sports/NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One/YES, 7 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — MLB Network/SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta — MASN/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco — TBS/Bally Sports San Diego/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Ohio, 4 p.m.

Miami at Angels — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports West, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore — Bally Sports Wisconsin/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Minnesota — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Houston at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

The Pregame Show — TBS, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Post-Game — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Postgame Show — TBS, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Play-In Tournament

Eastern Conference

#8 Cleveland at #7 Brooklyn — TNT, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

#8 Los Angeles Clippers at Minnesota — TNT, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Playoff Central Live — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Playoff Central: Cleveland/Brooklyn Postgame — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Playoff Central: Los Angeles Clippers/Minnesota Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA G League Playoffs

Finals

Game 1, Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, TX

Delaware Blue Coats at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Florida — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto — MSG Western New York/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New York Rangers — Bally Sports South/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — ESPN, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston — Sportsnet Pacific/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Midwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit — TSN5/RDS/Bally Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Islanders — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota — Sportsnet West/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago — KCOP/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary — Root Sports/Sportsnet 360, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas — ESPN/TVA Sports, 9:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona — MSG Plus/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (Pacific/West), 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Subaru Park, Chester, PA

United States vs. Uzbekistan — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UEFA World Cup Qualifying

Group I, MMArena, Le Mans, France

France vs. Slovenia — beIN Sports Xtra, 3 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of March — ESN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Short List: Sports Venues — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Legends of Longevity — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: Fab Five — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

2nd & 3rd Rounds — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Quarterfinals

2nd Leg, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea — CBS/Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m. (Real Madrid leads 3-1 on aggregate)

2nd Leg, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Villarreal — Galavisión, 2:50 p.m. (Villarreal leads 1-0 on aggregate)

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS, 2 p.m.

Fútbol central — Galavisión/Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.