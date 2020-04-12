All Times Eastern
HAPPY EASTER!!!
College Football
2020 Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (01/01/2020) — ESPNU, noon
2020 CFP National Championship: LSU vs. Clemson (01/15/2020) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
2020 Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (01/01/2020) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Alabama (10/26/2019) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
English Premier League
Premier League Season in Review 2001-02 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Chelsea (04/27/2014) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Manchester City vs. West Ham United (05/11/2014) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea (01/01/2015) — NBCSN, noon
eSports
League of Legends Championship Series
Spring Playoffs
Team SoloMid vs. Flyquest — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Figure Skating
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final (12/05-08/2019) — NBC, 4 p.m.
Golf
Masters Rewind
Final Round (04/14/2019) — CBS, 12:30 p.m.
Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Horse Racing
Trackside Live! — NBCSN, 4 p.m.
IndyCar
2016 Firestone 600 (08/27/2016) — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs (04/15/2017) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers (04/15/2009) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
Anaheim Angels at New York Yankees (04/15/2010) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers (04/15/2012) — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
MLB Network Special: Letters from Jackie — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
NASCAR
2007 Daytona 500 (02/18/2007) — FS1, 2:30 p.m.
2019 GEICO 500 (04/28/2019) — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.
Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon at the 1997 Daytona 500 — FS1, 5:30 p.m.
The latest
- Katie Nolan’s Zoom celebrity challenge attracts several famous people, fun surprises
- If forced to choose, Jim Nantz would call the Masters over the NFL
- Andrew Cotter calls dogs Olive and Mabel vying for possession of a cloth rabbit: “No mercy from the younger dog!”
- The Rich Eisen Show is heading to NBCSN for the next two months
NBA
HORSE Challenge
Quarterfinals
Group 1: Trae Young vs. Chauncey Billups — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Group 1: Tamika Catchings vs. Mike Conley, Jr. — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Group 2: Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Group 2: Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves (01/26/2011) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.
Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers (03/22/2011) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.
2016 NBA Finals, Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/19/2016) — ABC, 3 p.m.
Western Conference Quarterfinal, Game 4: Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers (04/21/2011) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
Western Conference Semifinal, Game 7: Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder (05/15/2011) — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5: Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls (05/26/2011) — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.
Western Conference Finals, Game 5: Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks (05/25/2011) — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.
2011 NBA Finals, Game 2: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat (06/02/2011) — NBA TV, midnight
2011 NBA Finals, Game 6: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat (06/12/2011) — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Monday)
NFL
Super Bowl XLII: New England Patriots vs, New York Giants (02/03/2008) — Fox, 3 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets (09/11/2011) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
NHL
2010 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers (06/09/2010) — NBC, 1 p.m.
2011 Stanley Cup Final, Game 7: Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks (06/15/2011) — NBC, 2:30 p.m.
Soccer
2016 Copa América Centenario
Quarterfinal: United States vs. Ecuador (06/16/2016) — FS1, 7 p.m.
Final: Argentina vs. Chile (06/26/2016) — FS1, 9:30 p.m.
Top Goals: Neymar — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Top Vintage Goals — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
E:60: Vinsanity — ESPN2, noon
The Secret World of Japanese Bicycle Racing — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.
E:60 Pictures: Leaf — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.
30 for 30: The U — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
E:60 Pictures: Heir McNair — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.
La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m (Monday)
Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
2020 Davis Cup
1st Round Qualifiers
United States vs. Uzbekistan (03/06/2020) — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
United States vs. Uzbekistan (03/07/2020) — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.