All Times Eastern

HAPPY EASTER!!!

College Football

2020 Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin (01/01/2020) — ESPNU, noon

2020 CFP National Championship: LSU vs. Clemson (01/15/2020) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

2020 Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor (01/01/2020) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama (10/26/2019) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Season in Review 2001-02 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea (04/27/2014) — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Manchester City vs. West Ham United (05/11/2014) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea (01/01/2015) — NBCSN, noon

eSports

League of Legends Championship Series

Spring Playoffs

Team SoloMid vs. Flyquest — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final (12/05-08/2019) — NBC, 4 p.m.

Golf

Masters Rewind

Final Round (04/14/2019) — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Trackside Live! — NBCSN, 4 p.m.

IndyCar

2016 Firestone 600 (08/27/2016) — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs (04/15/2017) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers (04/15/2009) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Anaheim Angels at New York Yankees (04/15/2010) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers (04/15/2012) — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLB Network Special: Letters from Jackie — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

2007 Daytona 500 (02/18/2007) — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

2019 GEICO 500 (04/28/2019) — NBCSN, 10:30 p.m.

Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon at the 1997 Daytona 500 — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NBA

HORSE Challenge

Quarterfinals

Group 1: Trae Young vs. Chauncey Billups — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Group 1: Tamika Catchings vs. Mike Conley, Jr. — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Group 2: Zach LaVine vs. Paul Pierce — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Group 2: Chris Paul vs. Allie Quigley — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves (01/26/2011) — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers (03/22/2011) — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

2016 NBA Finals, Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors (06/19/2016) — ABC, 3 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinal, Game 4: Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers (04/21/2011) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Western Conference Semifinal, Game 7: Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder (05/15/2011) — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5: Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls (05/26/2011) — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Western Conference Finals, Game 5: Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks (05/25/2011) — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

2011 NBA Finals, Game 2: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat (06/02/2011) — NBA TV, midnight

2011 NBA Finals, Game 6: Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat (06/12/2011) — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Monday)

NFL

Super Bowl XLII: New England Patriots vs, New York Giants (02/03/2008) — Fox, 3 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets (09/11/2011) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

NHL

2010 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Chicago Blackhawks at Philadelphia Flyers (06/09/2010) — NBC, 1 p.m.

2011 Stanley Cup Final, Game 7: Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks (06/15/2011) — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

2016 Copa América Centenario

Quarterfinal: United States vs. Ecuador (06/16/2016) — FS1, 7 p.m.

Final: Argentina vs. Chile (06/26/2016) — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Top Goals: Neymar — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Top Vintage Goals — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E:60: Vinsanity — ESPN2, noon

The Secret World of Japanese Bicycle Racing — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

E:60 Pictures: Leaf — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

E:60 Pictures: Heir McNair — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m (Monday)

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

2020 Davis Cup

1st Round Qualifiers

United States vs. Uzbekistan (03/06/2020) — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

United States vs. Uzbekistan (03/07/2020) — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.