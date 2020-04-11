All Times Eastern
College Basketball
NCAA Tournament Classics
1982 National Championship: North Carolina vs. Georgetown (03/29/1982) — CBS Sports Network, noon
1983 National Championship: North Carolina State vs. Houston (04/04/1983) — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
1985 National Championship: Georgetown vs. Villanova (04/01/1985) — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
1988 National Championship: Kansas vs. Oklahoma (04/01/1988) — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
1997 National Championship: Arizona vs. Kentucky (03/31/1997) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
College Football
LSU at Mississippi (11/16/2019) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.
2019 Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State — ESPNU 10 p.m.
College Hockey
Men’s
2019 Frozen Four
Providence vs. Minnesota-Duluth (04/11/2019) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Denver vs. UMass (04/11/2019) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.
2019 National Championship
UMass vs. Minnesota-Duluth (04/13/2019) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.
English Premier League
Soccerbox: Steven Gerrard — NBCSN, 7 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2003-04 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.
Premier League Goals of the Season 2004-05 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.
Manchester City vs. Queens Park Rangers (05/13/2012) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.
Norwich vs. Liverpool (01/23/2016) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (11/20/2010) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
Newcastle United vs. Manchester United (10/20/1996) — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United (04/03/1996) — NBCSN, noon
The Impossible Dream: 1998/99 Manchester United — NBC, 1 p.m.
Premier League Season in Review 2000-01 — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)
Golf
Masters Rewind
The Masters: 1975 — CBS, 1:30 p.m.
Final Round (04/11/2004) — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
Tee Time Augusta — CBS, 1 p.m.
Masters Highlights: 1986 — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
Celebrating the Masters: 2004 Phil Mickelson Press Conference — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Horse Racing
America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1:30 p.m.
Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.
IndyCar
iRacing
Virtual Michigan International Speedway — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.
2015 Grand Prix of Sonoma (08/30/2015) — NBCSN, 10 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Johnson vs. Gaethje — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPN2, midnight
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets (04/15/1997) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.
2004 World Series, Game 4: Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals (10/27/2004) — Fox, 3 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians (04/15/2007) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
2018 National League Championship Series, Game 5: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers (10/17/2018) — FS1, 7 p.m.
Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Network Special: Letters from Jackie — MLB Network, 11 a.m.
NASCAR
2016 Ford EcoBoost 400 (11/20/2016) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.
2004 Ford 400 (11/21/2004) — NBCSN, midnight
NBA
NBA 2K Players Tournament
Semifinal #1: Devin Booker vs. Montrezl Harrell — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Semifinal #2: Deandre Ayton vs. Patrick Beverley — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Finals — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers (02/18/2010) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.
2013 NBA Finals, Game 6: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/18/2013) — ABC, 2 p.m.
Western Conference Quarterfinal, Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder (04/30/2010) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
Eastern Conference Semifinal, Game 5: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers (05/09/2010) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.
Eastern Conference Semifinal, Game 2, Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic (05/18/2010) — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
Western Conference Finals, Game 5: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers (05/27/2010) — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.
Western Conference Finals, Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns (05/29/2010) — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.
2010 NBA Finals, Game 7: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers (06/17/2010) — NBA TV, 11 p.m.
#NBATogether With Ernie Johnson: Guest Damian Lillard (series premiere) — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
NHL
2008 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins (06/04/2008) — NBC, 3 p.m.
2009 Stanley Cup Final, Game 7: Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (06/12/2009) — NBC, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer
Top Goals: Messi & Luis Suarez — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
Top Goals: Cristiano Ronaldo & Benzema — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
E:60 Pictures: Catching Kayla — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
E:60 Pictures: Bonds of Earth — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.
E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPN2, 10 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.
E:60 Pictures: Perfect — ESPNews, 11 a.m.
E:60: Vinsanity — ESPN, noon
SC Featured — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
The Secret World of Japanese Bicycle Racing — BBC World News, 8:30 p.m.
E:60: Hurley — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
E:60 Pictures: Setenta E Sete — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.