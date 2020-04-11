All Times Eastern

College Basketball

NCAA Tournament Classics

1982 National Championship: North Carolina vs. Georgetown (03/29/1982) — CBS Sports Network, noon

1983 National Championship: North Carolina State vs. Houston (04/04/1983) — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

1985 National Championship: Georgetown vs. Villanova (04/01/1985) — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

1988 National Championship: Kansas vs. Oklahoma (04/01/1988) — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

1997 National Championship: Arizona vs. Kentucky (03/31/1997) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

LSU at Mississippi (11/16/2019) — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

2019 Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State — ESPNU 10 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

2019 Frozen Four

Providence vs. Minnesota-Duluth (04/11/2019) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Denver vs. UMass (04/11/2019) — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

2019 National Championship

UMass vs. Minnesota-Duluth (04/13/2019) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Soccerbox: Steven Gerrard — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season 2003-04 — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Goals of the Season 2004-05 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Queens Park Rangers (05/13/2012) — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Norwich vs. Liverpool (01/23/2016) — NBCSN, 10:30 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur (11/20/2010) — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United (10/20/1996) — NBCSN, 11:30 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Newcastle United (04/03/1996) — NBCSN, noon

The Impossible Dream: 1998/99 Manchester United — NBC, 1 p.m.

Premier League Season in Review 2000-01 — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf

Masters Rewind

The Masters: 1975 — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

Final Round (04/11/2004) — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Tee Time Augusta — CBS, 1 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 1986 — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Celebrating the Masters: 2004 Phil Mickelson Press Conference — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Live From the Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.

IndyCar

iRacing

Virtual Michigan International Speedway — NBCSN, 2:30 p.m.

2015 Grand Prix of Sonoma (08/30/2015) — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Johnson vs. Gaethje — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets (04/15/1997) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

2004 World Series, Game 4: Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals (10/27/2004) — Fox, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians (04/15/2007) — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

2018 National League Championship Series, Game 5: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers (10/17/2018) — FS1, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Special: Letters from Jackie — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

NASCAR

2016 Ford EcoBoost 400 (11/20/2016) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

2004 Ford 400 (11/21/2004) — NBCSN, midnight

NBA

NBA 2K Players Tournament

Semifinal #1: Devin Booker vs. Montrezl Harrell — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Semifinal #2: Deandre Ayton vs. Patrick Beverley — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Finals — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers (02/18/2010) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

2013 NBA Finals, Game 6: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat (06/18/2013) — ABC, 2 p.m.

Western Conference Quarterfinal, Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder (04/30/2010) — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Eastern Conference Semifinal, Game 5: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers (05/09/2010) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Eastern Conference Semifinal, Game 2, Boston Celtics at Orlando Magic (05/18/2010) — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Western Conference Finals, Game 5: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers (05/27/2010) — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

Western Conference Finals, Game 6: Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns (05/29/2010) — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

2010 NBA Finals, Game 7: Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers (06/17/2010) — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

#NBATogether With Ernie Johnson: Guest Damian Lillard (series premiere) — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NHL

2008 Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Detroit Red Wings at Pittsburgh Penguins (06/04/2008) — NBC, 3 p.m.

2009 Stanley Cup Final, Game 7: Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (06/12/2009) — NBC, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Top Goals: Messi & Luis Suarez — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Top Goals: Cristiano Ronaldo & Benzema — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

E:60 Pictures: Catching Kayla — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E:60 Pictures: Bonds of Earth — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

E:60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

E:60 Pictures: Perfect — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

E:60: Vinsanity — ESPN, noon

SC Featured — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

The Secret World of Japanese Bicycle Racing — BBC World News, 8:30 p.m.

E:60: Hurley — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

E:60 Pictures: Setenta E Sete — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.