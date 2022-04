All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 29

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 1:25 p.m.

College Baseball

Georgia at South Carolina — SEC Network, noon

TCU at Texas — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Florida State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Washington at Cal — Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

Pepperdine at Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 4 p.m.

Rally Cap — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Bucknell at Lehigh — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Softball

Virginia Tech at Florida State — ACC Network, noon

Maryland at Purdue — Big Ten Network, noon

Tennessee at Georgia — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Ariona/Pac-12 Oregon, 2 p.m.

Cal at Utah — Pac-12 Mountain, 2 p.m.

Arizona State at Oregon — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Santa Clara at Pacific — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Florida — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Curling

World Men’s Curling Championship 2022

Medal Round, Orleans Arena, Orleans Casino and Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

Bronze Medal Match — Olympic Channel, 2 p.m.

Gold Medal Match — Olympic Channel, 7 p.m.

Dogs

AKC National Agility Dog Championship Highlight Show — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

AKC K9 Detection Dog Challenge — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 32

Norwich City vs. Burnley — USA Network, 8:55 a.m.

Brentford vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1 p.m.

La Liga 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Formula E

FIA Formula E World Championship

Rome E-Prix, Circuito Cittadino dell’EUR, Rome, Italy

Round 5 — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

Men’s

The Masters, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

Final Round

Featured Groups — Masters Live/ESPN+/CBSSports.com, 10:15 a.m.

Holes 4, 5 and 6 — Masters Live/ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Amen Corner — Masters Live/ESPN+/CBSSports.com, 11:45 a.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — Masters Live/ESPN+/CBSSports.com, 12:30 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 2 p.m.

Live From The Masters — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Masters on the Range — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

The Masters: Tradition of Innovation — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Jim Nantz Remembers: Tiger Woods-A Win for the Ages — CBS, 1 p.m.

Live From The Masters — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Final Round Replay — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Cleveland Monsters at Chicago Wolves — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 4 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, CA

Race — NBC, 3:30 p.m.

IndyCar Series Pre Race — NBC, 3 p.m.

IndyCar Series Post Race — NBC, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 31

Osasuna vs. Deportivo Alaves — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Elche vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Levante vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 31

Angers SCO vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports, 8:50 a.m.

Stade Brestois 29 vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports Xtra, 8:50 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. Troyes AC — beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

RC Lens vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Montpellier Hérault SC — beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m./beIN Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Namajunas vs. Andrade — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Khabib vs. Poirier — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Main Event: Namajunas vs. Jedrzejczyk 2 — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN2/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Texas at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota — Root Sports/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Boston at New York Yankees — ESPN/ESPN2 (KayRod simulcast), 7 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Atlanta — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports South, 1:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Washington — MLB Network/SNY/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado — Spectrum SportsNet LA/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Diego at Arizona — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland at Philadelphia — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, noon

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 12:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLS

Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United — ABC, 1:30 p.m.

Austin FC vs. Minnesota United — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Final Day of Regular Season

Atlanta at Houston — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn — ESPN/Bally Sports Indiana/YES, 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Southeast, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis — TNT/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Bally Sports North, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans — TNT/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver — Spectrum SportsNet/Altitude, 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Los Angeles Clippers — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports SoCal, 9:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, midnight

NBA G League Playoffs

Eastern Conference Finals

Delaware Blue Coats at Raptors 905 — ESPNU/NBA TV Canada, 7 p.m.

NHL

Boston at Washington — TNT/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 1:45 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh — TNT/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports Sun, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota — KCOP/Bally Sports North Extra, 5 p.m.

Anaheim at Carolina — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports South, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago — Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa — TVA Sports/TSN3/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT, 1:30 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight; Anaheim at Carolina Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

On the Fly: Dallas at Chicago/Winnipeg at Ottawa Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 32

Fenerbahçe vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports, 1:25 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of March — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Beyond Limits — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports Shorts: America’s Pastime — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Monday)

WTA Tour

Charleston Open, Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Singles Final — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live from the Charleston Open — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.