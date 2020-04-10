Viewing PicksBy Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

College Basketball
Food and Basketball With Jon Rothstein — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football
Auburn at Georgia (11/10/2018) — ESPNU, noon & midnight
Alabama at South Carolina (09/14/2019) — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Ohio State (09/07/2019) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Coaches Film Room: CFP National Championship-LSU vs. Clemson (01/13/2020) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Inside College Football: Draft Special: The Playmakers — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Inside College Football: Draft Special: Face of the Franchise — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball
Women’s
BYU Sports Nation Play by Replay: Stanford at BYU (08/31/2018)  — BYUtv, noon

Golf
The Masters Rewind
Final Round (04/14/2013) — ESPN, noon
Final Round (04/10/2005) — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Celebrating the Masters: 2013 Adam Scott Press Conference — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Celebrating the Masters: 2005 Tiger Woods Press Conference — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

Horse Racing
Trackside Live! — NBCSN/TVG, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Fight Night: Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez (02/17/2019) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

MLB
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox (Carlton Fisk homers in his return to Boston, 04/10/1981) — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.
1975 World Series, Game 6: Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox (10/21/1975) — MLB Network, 1:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

Safe at Home — FS1, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
This Week in Baseball: 09/23/1980) — FS1, 6:30 p.m.
Baseball Seasons: 1975 — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR
2004 Daytona 500 (02/15/2004) — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers at Sacramento Kings: LeBron James’ 1st Game (10/29/2003) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.
Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks: Jeremy Lin scores 38 (02/10/2002) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.
Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry scores 51 (02/04/2015) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
2016 Western Conference Finals, Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder (05/28/2016) — NBA TV, 5 p.m.
Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks: Michael Jordan scores 55 points (03/28/1995) — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NFL
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (02/22/2019) — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
NFC Wild Card Playoff Game: New York Giants at Green Bay Packers (01/08/2017) — NFL Network, noon
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington (12/15/2019) — NFL Network, 3 p.m.
Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (02/06/2011) — FS1, 7 p.m.
Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (02/02/2020) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Fox Football Now: Q&A — FS1, 10 p.m.
Fox Football Now: Bruce Arians — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NHL
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 7: San Jose Sharks at Dallas Stars (05/04/2008) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.
Patrick Division Semifinals, Game 7: New York Islanders at Washington Capitals (04/18/1987) — NHL Network, noon
Western Conference Semifinals, Game 7: St. Louis Blues at Detroit Red Wings (05/16/1997) — NHL Network, 1 p.m.
Eastern Conference Final, Game 7: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers (Matteau! Matteau! Matteau!!, 05/27/1994) — NHL Network, 2 p.m. & 10 p.m.
Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, Game 6: New Jersey Devils at Buffalo Sabres (04/27/1994) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.
Stanley Cup Final, Game 6: Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames (06/05/2004) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Stanley Cup Final, Game 4: Colorado Avalanche at Florida Panthers (06/10/1996) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer
The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.
Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.
ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
30 for 30: Deion’s Double Play — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.
30 for 30: Brian and The Boz — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
SC Featured: Best of the Year — ESPNews, 11 p.m.
Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight
Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon

