All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 28

1. FC Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.

College Baseball

Louisville at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arkansas — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Final Four Weekend

Reese’s College All-Star Game, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

East vs. West — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

NCAA March Madness 360 live from the Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA — CBS Sports Network, noon

Nothing But Net live from Jackson Square, New Orleans, LA — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

National Semifinals, Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Louisville vs. South Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. Stanford — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Final Four MegaCast

The Bird & Taurasi Show — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Beyond the Rim — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

On the Rail — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Player Tracking — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Bird & Taurasi Show — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

Beyond the Rim — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

On the Rail — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Player Tracking — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from Target Center, Minneapolis, MN: Women’s Final Four Pregame — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Final Four Special — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now: Women’s Final Four Pregame — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Final Four Update — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Nothing But Net live from Target Center, Minneapolis, MN: Women’s Final Four Postgame — ACC Network, midnight

College Football

Syracuse Orange-Blue Game — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Gymnastics

Men’s

Big Ten Championships

Day 1, Rec Hall, Penn State University, University Park, PA

Team/All-Around Competition — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Softball

Michigan at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Oregon at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Qualifying — FS1, 7 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Final Draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Sorteo Copa Mundial FIFA 2022 — Telemundo/Universo, 11:30 a.m.

Final Draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar: Post Show — FS1, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (The Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

2nd Round: Main Feed — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

2nd Round: Featured Groups (Matsuyama/Swafford/Ramey & Ancer/Finau/Snedeker) — ESPN+, 9 a.,m.

2nd Round: Featured Holes (3, 7, 13, 16) — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

2nd Round: Marquee Group (Spieth/Conners/Hoffman) — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

2nd Round: Featured Groups (DeChambeau/Woodland/List & McIlroy/Day/Kuchar) — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

2nd Round: Featured Holes (13 & 16) — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

LPGA Tour

The Chevron Championship, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, noon

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Rapiscan Systems Classic, Grand Bear Golf Club, Biloxi, MS

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Live From Augusta National Women’s Amateur — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Atlanta vs. Minnesota — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay — NESN/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m./MLB Network, midnight (same day coverage)

New York Mets vs. St. Louis — Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Philadelphia vs. Baltimore — MLB Network/MASN, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (SS) vs. Milwaukee — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Anaheim — MLB Network/Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports Chicago, 4 p.m.

Seattle vs. Colorado — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9:30 p.m.

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Top 100 Right Now: 20-11 — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Top 100 Right Now: 10-1 — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Washington — NBC Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando — Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Boston — Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m,

Los Angeles Clippers at Milwaukee — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Memphis — NBA TV/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio — Root Sports Plus/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver — Bally Sports North/Altitude, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Bally Sports New Orleans/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

#InsidetheAssociation — Stadium, 6 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet Ontario/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Pregame — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Delaware Blue Coats — WACY, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Austin Spurs — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Legends at Salt Lake City Stars — Legends Facebook Live, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The Draft: Featured — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo — Bally Sports South/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at New York Rangers — MSG Plus/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit — TSN5/RDS/Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton — Bally Sports Midwest/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: St. Louis at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Vegas at Seattle/Anaheim at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial — Telemundo, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Packer and Durham live from Jackson Square, New Orleans, LA — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Short List: Born to Entertain — Stadium, 7 p.m.

The Short List: Players Turned Coaches — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s 1st Semifinal/ Women’s Doubles 1st Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Men’s 2nd Semifinal/Women’s Doubles 2nd Semifinal — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.