All Times Eastern

Basketball

Big3

Week 2, Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, IL

3 Headed Monsters vs. Power/Enemies vs. Bivouac, Killer 3’s vs. Trilogy — YouTube/Vyre/DAZN, 3 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Men’s College World Series

Game 2, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Oklahoma vs. Mississippi — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Dogs

2021 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

AKC Fastest Dogs — ESPNews, 8:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

Finals — Fox, 3 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

Final Round

Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:39 a.m.

Featured Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Group — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

Women’s PGA Championship, Congressional Country Club (Blue Course), Bethesda, MD

Final Round –NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, Saucon Valley Country Club, Bethlehem, PA

Final Round — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Originals: Credentialed-The Greater Hartford Open — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 3;30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown: UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier — ESPNews, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

American League

Boston at Cleveland — MLB Network/NESN/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Houston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox — MASN/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

New York Mets at Miami — Peacock, noon

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta — ESPN/ESPN2 (KayRod Cast), 7 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Washington at Texas — MASN2/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Play Ball — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Postgame — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

LAFC vs. New York Red Bulls — ABC, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. NYC FC — FS1, 6 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. New England Revolution — TSN1/TSN4/WSBK, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN

Race — NBC, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Nashville — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Game 6, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Colorado Avalanche at Tampa Bay Lightning — ABC/ESPN+/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Colorado leads series 3-2)

NHL Now live from Tampa, FL — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Pregame — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Stanley Cup Final Pregame — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Festival de Campeones 2022: Skills Challenge — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 1 — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Nine for IX: Let Them Wear Towels — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 2 — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

E60: The Legacy Legacy — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: Part 3 — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 2 — ABC, 1 p.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 3 — ABC, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: I Run With Maud — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

The Undefeated: Finding Free — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Monochrome — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

37 Words: Part 2: These Are Our Bodies — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Clemson — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nine for IX: Venus vs. — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Finals Watch Party Best Moments — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — TUDN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and ax — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Swimming

19th FINA World Championships

Day 7, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Highlights — NBC, noon

Tennis

2021 Wimbledon Official Film — ESPN2, noon

Track & Field

USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships

Day 4, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Finals: Women’s 5000m, Men’s 5000m, Men’s Triple Jump, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase, Men’s High Jump, Men’s Javelin, Women’s Shot Put/Semifinals: Women’s 200m, Men’s 110m Hurdles — NBC, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Finals: Men’s 800m, Men’s 400m Hurdles, Women’s 800m, Men’s 200m Final, Women’s 200m Final, Men’s 110m Hurdles — USA Network, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Atlanta Dream — Amazon/NESNplus/Bally Sports South, 3 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports North/Marquee Sports Network, 6 p.m.