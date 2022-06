All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 15

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Collingwood Magpies vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Port Adelaide Power vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Auto Racing

Camping World SRX Series

Week 2, South Boston Speedway, South Boston, VA

Race — CBS, 8 p.m.

Basketball

Big3

Week 2, Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, IL

Tri-State vs. 3’s Company/Triplets vs. Aliens — CBS, 1 p.m.

Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs — YouTube, 3 p.m.

CFL

Week 3

Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN3/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toronto Argonauts at BC Lions — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 10 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Men’s College World Series

Game 1, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Oklahoma vs. Mississippi — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Dogs

AKC Flyball Dog Challenge — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

Qualifying 2 — FS2, 3 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

DP World Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

3rd Round

Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:39 a.m.

Featured Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Group — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

LPGA Tour

Women’s PGA Championship, Congressional Country Club (Blue Course), Bethesda, MD

3rd Round –NBC/Peacock, 1 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, Saucon Valley Country Club, Bethlehem, PA

3rd Round — Peacock, 2 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

2022 Memorial Cup

Game 6, TD Station, Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada

Saint John Sea Dogs vs. Shawinigan Cataractes — TSN1/NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Memorial Cup on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 3:30 p.m.

3Ice

Week 2, Magness Arena, University of Denver, Denver, CO

Event 2 — CBS Sports Network,

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN, 10 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier — ABC, 1 p.m.

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 (06/12/2021) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/YES, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox — MASN/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland — NESN/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — FS1/Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — WPIX/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Bay Area, 7:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Washington at Texas — FS1/MASN2/Bally Sports Southwest, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Best of A-Rod & Big Papi — FS1, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Seattle Sounders vs. Sporting Kansas City — ABC, 3 p.m.

D.C. United vs. Nashville SC — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Montreal Impact vs. Charlotte FC — TVA Sports/WAXN/WSOC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United — TSN4/TSN5/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Chicago Fire — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 8 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. Minnesota United — WAMI/WUCW/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Austin FC vs. FC Dallas — KXAN/KTXA, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. Columbus Crew — KMYU/Bally Sports Ohio, 10 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Colorado Rapids — KPTV/Altitude, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN

Qualifying — USA Network, noon

Race — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Countdown to Green — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Post Race Show — USA Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN

Qualifying — USA Network, 1 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

United States vs. Colombia — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 1 — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 2 — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

37 Words: Part 1: Too Pushy For a Woman — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

37 Worlds: Part 1: These Are Our Bodies — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Journey to Glory — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: Make a Splash — ESPN2, noon

Perfect Game — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

All In With Laila Ali: The Power of Youth — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: Let Noor Run & Girls Got Game — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Perfect Game — Stadium, 12:30 p.m.

Nine for IX: Venus vs. — ESPNU, 12:30 p.m.

Boundless: Charlie Ramsay Round: Scotland — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Olympic Channel Shorts — Olympic Channel, 1:50 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

30 for 30: The Greatest Mixtape Ever — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Three Day Weekend: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Title IX: 37 Words that Changed America — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Olympic Channel Shorts — Olympic Channel, 7:50 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Swimming

19th FINA World Championships

Day 7, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Finals: Men’s 50m Backstroke, Women’s 50m Backstroke, Men’s 1500m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 400m Medley, Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay, Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay — Olympic Channel, noon

Tennis

Center Court Live: Finals: Mallorca Championships (ATP)/Rothesay International Eastbourne (WTA)/Bad Homburg Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Track & Field

USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships

Day 2, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Finals: Women’s and Men’s 1500m, Men’s 3000m Steeplechase, Women’s and Men’s 400m, Women’s 100m Hurdles, Women’s 400m Hurdles/Semifinals: Women’s 100m Hurdles, Men’s 400m Hurdles — NBC, 4 p.m.

USFL

Playoffs

Semifinals, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Philadelphia Stars vs. New Jersey Generals — Fox, 3 p.m.

New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions — NBC, 8 p.m.

WNBA

Phoenix Mercury at Dallas Wings — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm — Facebook/Spectrum SportsNet/KZJO/Amazon (Seattle only), 9 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Monumental Sports Network/KHSV, 10 p.m.