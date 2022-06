All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 15

Carlton Blues vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Geelong Cats vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Sydney Swans vs. St. Kilda Saints — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

CFL

Week 3

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN3, 8 p.m.

College Baseball

2022 Men’s College World Series Final Preview — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, OH

Qualifying 1 — FS1, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

DP World Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

1st Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

1st Round

Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 6:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7 a.m.

Featured Groups: Cantlay & Bradley Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Spieth, Scheffler, Z. Johnson — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 7:45 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Featured Groups: Schauffele & McIlroy Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Women’s PGA Championship, Congressional Country Club (Blue Course), Bethesda, MD

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Open, Saucon Valley Country Club, Bethlehem, PA

1st Round — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 282

Middleweight World Championship, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort, Uncasville, CT

Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Professional Fighters League

PFL 5, Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta, GA

Heavyweights and Featherweights — ESPN, 8 p.m.

UFC Live: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Adesanya vs. Silva — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Boston at Cleveland — MLB Network/NESN/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Houston at New York Yankees — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Amazon (NY only), 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox — MASN/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Miami — MLB Network/WPIX/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Sun, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Apple TV+, 8:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Washington at Texas — MASN2/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC — WSTR/WRBW, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN

Qualifying — FS1, 4 p.m.

Race — FS1, 8 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN

Practice — USA Network, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN

Practice — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.

Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane (series premiere) — USA Network, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

2022 NBA Draft Cutdown — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Stadium Draft Recap — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Final

Game 5, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche — ABC/ESPN+/CBC/Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 8 p.m. (Colorado leads series 3-1)

NHL Now live from Denver, CO — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point live from Denver, CO — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Stanley Cup Final Pregame — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Postgame — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life: Best of Women’s Sports — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Pushing Forward: Title IX in the ACC — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Swimming

19th FINA World Championships

Day 7, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Finals: Women’s 50m Butterfly, Men’s 50m Freestyle, Men’s 100m Butterfly, Women’s 200m Backstroke, Women’s 800m Freestyle, Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay/Semifinals: Women’s 50m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Breaststroke, Men’s 50m Backstroke — Olympic Channel, noon

Track & Field

USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships

Day 2, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Finals: Women’s and Men’s 100m/Semifinals: Women’s 400m Hurdles, Men’s and Women’s 800m, Men’s and Women’s 400m — CNBC, 10 p.m.

WNBA

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports South, 7:30 p.m.