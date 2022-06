All Times Eastern

College Baseball

NCAA Men’s College World Series

Day 5, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Elimination Game

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Winners’ Bracket

Arkansas/Mississippi vs. Auburn — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Dogs

146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Day 2, Lyndhurst Estate, Lyndhurst, NY

Breed Judging — FS2, 1 p.m.

Group Judging — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

The Westminster Pre Show — FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

Golf Central: On-Site — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 12: Sharpen Your Irons — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Kevin Na — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Billy Andrade-Fairways & Greens — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

From Many, One: Inside the 2022 U.S. Open: The Journey Begins — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

From Many, One: Inside the 2022 U.S. Open: The Waiting Game — Golf Channel, 8:30 p.m.

From Many, One: Inside the 2022 U.S. Open: The Stage is Calling — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Hockey

2022 Memorial Cup

Game 2, TD Station, Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada

Shawinigan Cataractes at Edmonton Oil Kings — TSN1/TSN5/RDS/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

MLB

American League

Detroit at Boston — Bally Sports Detroit/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Anaheim — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland — MLB Network/Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Miami — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta — TBS/NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — MLB Network/Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Washington at Baltimore — MASN2/MASN, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Houston — SNY/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

2022 NBA Draft Combine: Day 3 — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

2022 NBA Draft: Get to Know — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Mock Draft — ESPN, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

2022 NHL Awards — ESPN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

37 Words: Part 1: Too Pushy for a Woman — ESPN, 8 p.m.

37 Words: Part 2: These Are Our Bodies — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TrueSouth: Shreveport — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

TrueSouth: New Orleans — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Swimming

19th FINA World Championships

Day 4, Danube Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Finals: Men’s 800m Freestyle, Women’s 200m Freestyle, Men’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 50m Breaststroke, Mixed 4×100 Medley Relay/Semifinals: Men’s 100m Freestyle, Women’s 50m Backstroke, Women’s 200m Butterfly, Men’s 200m Medley — Olympic Channel, noon

Tennis

Center Court Live: Mallorca Championships (ATP)/Rothesay International Eastbourne (WTA)/Bad Homburg Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

WNBA

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces — CBS Sports Network/WCIU/KHSV, 10 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports Arizona Extra, 10 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Los Angeles Sparks — Monumental Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.