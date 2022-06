HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!!!

All Times Eastern

Basketball

Big3

Week 1, Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago, IL

Aliens vs. Enemies/Killer 3s vs. Ball Hogs/Power vs. Tri-State — YouTube/Vyre/DAZN, 3 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Men’s College World Series

Elimination Game, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Texas vs. Texas A&M — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Winners’ Bracket, Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Omaha, NE

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Dogs

The Masters Agility Championship at Westminster — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN

Finals — Fox, 3 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Race — ABC, 2 p.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ABC, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Open, The Country Club, Brookline, MA

Final Round — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Final Round: Featured Groups — NBC Sports 4K, 10 a.m.

Final Round — USA Network, 10 a.m.

Final Round: Featured Holes — NBC Sports 4K, 11 a.m.

Final Round — NBC, noon

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Live From the U.S. Open — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Meijer LPGA Classic, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, MI

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 3 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Toronto — MLB Network/YES/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore — Bally Sports Sun/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at Detroit — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle — Bally Sports West/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland — Bally Sports Kansas City/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston — ESPN, 7 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Washington — Peacock, noon

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/WPIX, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Bay Area/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Southeast/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Minnesota at Arizona — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Arizona, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Sunday Leadoff — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Blacks in Baseball Television — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLS

Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. Minnesota United — WSBK/WUCW, 5 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Colorado Rapids — YES/Altitude, 5 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Sporting Kansas City — FS1, 6 p.m.

NFL

NFL 360: Fritz Pollard: A Forgotten Man — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Cam Jordan & The Crescent City Corps — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Inspire Change Special — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

The Super Bowl That Wasn’t — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stanley Cup Final Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Portland Thorns vs. Orlando Pride — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

NJ/NY Gotham vs. San Diego Wave — CBS, 4 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. Houston Dash — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Undefeated: Finding Free — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: Make a Splash — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Monochrome — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: I Run With Maud — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: A Love Letter to Black Women — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Bearing Witness: A Profile of Darnella Frazier — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Fox Sports: Voices: Celebrate the Journey — Fox, noon

The Undefeated Presents: Rhoden’s Road Trip — ESPN2, noon

We Need to Talk — CBS, 1 p.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Love Live Seven: The Bryce Gowdy Story — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SC Featured: Omitted: The Black Cowboy — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

E60: Project 11: Alex Smith’s Final Drive — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Nine for IX: Venus vs. — ESPNews, 2:30 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision, 3 p.m.

E60: Intimidator: The Lasting Legacy of Dale Earnhardt — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: The Rule of Sedona Prince & Home Field — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Nine for IX: Swoopes — ESPN2, 5 p.m..

We Need to Talk: Donna de Varonna & Lesley Visser — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: Make a Splash — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Father’s Day Special — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

TrueSouth: Athens — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

TrueSouth: Nashville — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision, midnight

La jugada — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Center Court: Mallorca Championships (ATP)/Rothesay International Eastbourne (WTA)/Bad Homburg Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)

USFL

Week 10

All Games at Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Michigan Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Maulers — USA Network, noon

New Orleans Breakers vs. Houston Gamblers — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

WNBA

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty — ESPN/Sportsnet 360, noon

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics — CBS, 2 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever — WICU/Facebook Live, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings — Amazon/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 4 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports North Extra/KHSV, 6 p.m.