All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 17

Brisbane Lions vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

St. Kilda Saints vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Port Adelaide Power vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

CFL

Week 5

Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN3/CFL+, 8:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3, 8 p.m.

College Baseball

HBCU Swingman Classic

Exhibition, T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Announcers: Dave Sims/Harold Reynolds//Ken Griffey, Jr.//Symone Stanley

Team Manuel vs. Team Parker — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan to Bordeaux — Peacock, 7:10 a.m.

Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan to Bordeaux — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Stage 8: Libourne to Limoges — Peacock, 6:20 a.m. (Saturday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show: Stage 7 — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show: Stage 8 — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Great Britain Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England, United Kingdom

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 7:25 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 10:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPNU, 6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

DP World Tour

Made in Himmerland, HimmerLand, Farsø, Denmark

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Lucas Glover/Michael Kim/J.T. Poston & Emiliano Grillo/Sepp Straka/Nick Taylor — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Ludvig Aberg/Nick Hardy/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Russell Henley/Chris Kirk/Taylor Moore — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Zach Johnson/Matt Kuchar/Denny McCarthy — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Holes 14, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel (Steve Sands/Curt Byrum/John Cook//Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Johnson Wagner), 4 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, CA

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Paige Mackenzie/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples//John Wood//Cara Banks

2nd Round

Featured Group 1: Brooke Henderson/Lydia Ko/Rose Zhang — Peacock (George Savaricas/Amanda Blumenhurst//Emilia Migliaccio//Julia Johnson), 11:50 a.m.

Featured Group 2: Nelly Korda/Lexi Thompson/Jin Young Ko — Peacock (George Savaricas/Amanda Blumenhurst//Emilia Migliaccio//Julia Johnson), 2:35 p.m.

Main Feed — Peacock, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — USA Network/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel (Anna Jackson/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie//Beth Ann Nichols//Amy Rogers//Hally Leadbetter), 2 p.m.

Live From the U.S. Women’s Open — Golf Channel (Anna Jackson/Brandel Chamblee/Paige Mackenzie//Beth Ann Nichols//Amy Rogers//Hally Leadbetter), 11 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Columbus Clippers at Nashville Sounds — Stadium, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Fighting Championship

ONE Friday Fights, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — FanDuel TV, 8:30 a.m.

UFC Live: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB

American League

Toronto at Detroit — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Boston — NBC Sports California/NESN, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New York Mets at San Diego Padres — SNY/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at Tampa Bay — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees — Marquee Sports Network/YES, 7 p.m.

Texas at Washington — Bally Sports Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Midwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports West/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

O’Reilly Auto Parts 150, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, OH

Practice and Qualifying — FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NBA Summer League

2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League

Day 1, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

New Orleans vs. Minnesota — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 4:30 p.m.

Chicago vs. Toronto — NBA TV/TSN5, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Brooklyn — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Atlanta — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 10:30 p.m.

Day 1, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Marc Kestecher/Seth Greenberg//Jorge Sedano

Denver vs. Milwaukee — ESPNU/Altitude, 5 p.m.

Portland vs. Houston — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Mark Jones/Doris Burke//Cassidy Hubbarth

Charlotte vs. San Antonio — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Golden State vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN, 11 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 15

Orlando Pride vs. OL Reign — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Racing Louisville vs. Kansas City Current — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars — Paramount+, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

E60: Little Choices — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Kick, Push, Forward — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1: 30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s and Ladies Singles: 3rd Round Highlights — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

USA Track & Field

USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, Hayward Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Day 2 — CNBC/Peacock, 10 p.m.

WNBA

Commissioners Cup

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics — Ion, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Chicago Sky — Ion, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings — Ion, 8 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx — Ion, 8 p.m.