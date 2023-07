Jul 25, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; ACC Football Championship Trophy during ACC Media Days at The Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 20

Collingwood Magpies vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 32

Louisville Region, Freedom Hall, Louisville, KY

Gutter Cats vs. Shell Shock — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

The Ville vs. Jackson TN Underdawgs — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

West Virginia Region, Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, WV

Best Virginia vs. Herd That — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sideline Cancer vs. Challenge ALS Florida — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Kickoff

Day 3, Westin Charlotte, Charlotte, NC

Main Feed — ACC Network, 9 a.m.

North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 10 a.m.

Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 12:45 p.m.

Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 1:30 p.m.

North Carolina State — ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Big Ten Football Media Days

Day 2, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

BTN Live: B1G Football Media Day Press Conferences-Part 2 — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

BTN Live: B1G Football Media Day Special-Part 2 — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Southern Conference Football Media Day

Hotel Hartness, Greenville, SC

Main Feed — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France Femmes

Stage 5: Onet-Le-Château to Albi — Peacock, 9:20 a.m.

eSports

NBA 2K League: 2023 Game of the Week 2318 — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group G, Dunedin Stadium (Forsyth Barr Stadium), Dunedin, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — JP Dellacamera/Aly Wagner/Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Universo/Peacock — Copán Alvarez/Isabella Echeverri/Maxi Rodriguez

Argentina vs. South Africa — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 7:55 p.m.

Group D, Sydney Football Stadium (Allianz Stadium), Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — Jacqui Oatley/Lori Lindsey/Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Peacock — Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart/Janelly Farías

England vs. Denmark — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 4:25 a.m. (Friday)

Group D, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

Announcers: FS1 — Jenn Hildreth/Warren Barton/Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Universo/Peacock: Diana Rincón/Daniella López-Guajardo/Kenti Robles

Communist China vs. Haiti — FS1/Universo/Peacock, 6:55 a.m. (Friday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Highlights — FS1, 8 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — FS1/FS1 4K (John Strong/Ariane Hingst/Stu Holden/Alexi Lalas/Heather O’Reilly/Chris Fallica), 7 p.m.

Previa del partido — Universo/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1/FS1 4K (John Strong/Karina LeBlanc/Heather O’Reilly), 4 a.m. (Friday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo/Peacock, 4 a.m. (Friday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1/FS1 4K (John Strong/Karina LeBlanc/Heather O’Reilly), 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

Previa del partido — Universo/Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

FINA World Aquatics Championships

Swimming

Day 5, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Rowdy Gaines//Kira Dixon

Finals: Women’s 200m Butterfly/Men’s 100m Freestyle/Women’s 50m Backstroke/Men’s 200m Medley/Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Day 6, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Preliminary Heats: Men’s 100m Butterfly/Women’s 200m Backstroke/Men’s 50m Freestyle/Women’s 50m Butterfly/Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay/Women’s 800m Freestyle — Peacock, 9:30 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo

Final, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B, Fukuoka City, Japan

Netherlands vs. Spain — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

The R&A

The Senior Open Championship, Royal Porthcawl Golf Club, Porthcawl, Wales, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

Announcers: Golf Channel — Steve Sands/Johnson Wagner/Mark Rolfing//Billy Ray Brown//Arron Olberholser

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Nick Hardy/Billy Horschel/Tom Hoge & Mackenzie Hughes/Sungjae Im/Vincent Norman — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Tony Finau/Hideki Matsuyama/Sepp Straka — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8. 13, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: K.H. Lee/Sahith Theegala/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Joel Dahmen/Justin Thomas/Gary Woodland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Featured Holes: 8, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 4 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

LPGA Tour

The Amundi Evian Championship, Evian Resort Golf Club, Evian-les-Bains, France

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples

1st Round — Peacock, 7 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

1st Round — Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

Minnesota United vs. Chicago Fire, 8:30 p.m. — English: Mark Followill/Steven Caldwell//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Pablo Marino

Club América vs. St. Louis City SC, 10 p.m. (also on FS1/UniMás/TUDN) — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman/Spanish: José Hernández/Tony Cherchi//FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Chivas Guadalajara vs. FC Cincinnati, 8 p.m. — English: Dre Cordero/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

Nashville SC va. Deportivo Toluca, 8:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Martin Zúñiga

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m. (Kaylyn Kyle/Miguel Gallardo/Bradley Wright-Phillips)

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m. (Andrés Agulla/Pável Pardo/Carlos Pavón)

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, midnight (Kaylyn Kyle/Miguel Gallardo/Bradley Wright-Phillips)

Leagues Cup El Resumen — Apple TV+, midnight (Andrés Agulla/Pável Pardo/Carlos Pavón)

Minor League Baseball

International League

Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians — Stadium, 7 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The 2023 World’s Strongest Man: Part 10 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

The 2023 World’s Strongest Man: Finale — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 291 Countdown: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler: Episode 9 — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Detroit — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White — Bally Sports Great Lakes/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

Washington at New York Mets — MLB Network/MASN/SNY, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — MLB Network/Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Motorsports

SRX Racing

Thursday Night Thunder, Motor Mile Speedway, Fairlawn, VA

Week 3 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN. 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Seattle Open, Lower Woodland Tennis Courts, Seattle, WA

Men’s and Women’s Singles — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SlamBall

SlamBall League

Week 2, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Lava vs. Gryphons/Ozone vs. Mob/Final — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Club International Friendly, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego State University, San Diego, CA

San Diego Loyal vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Club International Friendly, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Juventus vs. AC Milan — ESPN+, 10:30 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Ghosts of Ole Miss — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

E60: Pictures: Perfect — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

E60: Little Choices — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Atlanta Open (ATP)/Croatia Open (ATP)/Hamburg European Open (ATP/WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Warsaw Open (WTA)/ — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Atlanta Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Center Court Live: Croatia Open (ATP)/Hamburg European Open (ATP/WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Warsaw Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

WNBA

Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV/Indiana Fever Facebook/Spectrum SportsNet, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty — Amazon Prime Video/Bally Sports Southeast/YES, 7 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.