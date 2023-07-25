Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal against Cruz Azul during the second half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
By Ken Fang on

All Times Eastern

Basketball
The Basketball Tournament
Round of 64
Louisville Region, Freedom Hall, Louisville, KY
Gutter Cats vs. The Nawf — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Shell Shock vs. Gataverse — ESPN+ 4 p.m.
The Ville vs. War Ready — ESPN+, 7 p.m
Eberlein Drive vs. Jackson TN Underdogs — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

West Virginia Region, Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, WV
Challenge ALS: Florida vs. Dawg Town — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Sideline Cancer vs. Ram Nation — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Best Virginia vs. Dubois Dream — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Herd That vs. Zoo Crew — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Elite 8
Wichita Region, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS
Aftershocks vs. Team Heartfire — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Baseball
Northwoods League
Great Plains Division All-Star Game, Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, Bismarck, ND
Announcers: Chris Vosters/Dan Evans
East Division vs. West Division — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Football
ACC Football Kickoff, Westin Charlotte, Charlotte, NC
Day 1 — ACC Network, 9 a.m.
Commissioner’s Forum — ACC Network Extra, 9:30 a.m.
Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.
Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.
Louisville — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.
ACC Huddle –ACC Network/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

American Athletic Conference Football Media Days, Live! By Loews Arlington Texas, Arlington, TX
Main Feed — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.
Podium Feed — ESPN+. 9:15 a.m.

Big South-OVC Football Association Media Day, Sheraton Music City Hotel, Nashville, TN
Main Feed — ESPN+, 9:10 a.m.

Conference USA Football Kickoff, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX
Kickoff Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Football Media Day, Sheraton-Birmingham, Birmingham, AL
Main Feed — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Sun Belt Football Media Day
Day 1, Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, New Orleans, LA
Main Feed — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Main Feed — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Cycling
Tour de France Femmes
Stage 3: Collonges-la-Rouge to Montignac-Lascaux — Peacock, 9;20 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup
Group Stage — Matchday 2
Group C, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand
Announcers: FS1 — Jenn Hildreth/Warren Barton//Universo/Peacock — Copan Alvarez./Eduardo Biscayart/Kenti Robles
Japan vs. Costa Rica — FS1/Universo/Peacock, 12:55 a.m. (Wednesday)

Group C, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand
Announcers: FS1 — Kate Scott/Danielle Slaton//Universo/Peacock — Sammy Sadovnik/Isabella Echeverri/Maxi Rodriguez
Spain vs. Zambia — FS1/Telemundo/Peacock, 3:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Highlights — FS1, 8 p.m.
FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Previa del partido — Universo/Peacock, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
Previa del partido — Telemundo/Peacock, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

FINA World Aquatics Championships
Swimming
Day 3, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan
Announcers: Dan Hicks/Rowdy Gaines/Kira Dixon
Finals: Women’s 1500m Freestyle/Men’s and Women’s 100m Backstroke/Women’s 100m Breaststroke — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Day 4, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan
Preliminary Heats: Men’s 100m Freestyle/Men’s 200m Medley/Women’s 200m Butterfly/Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay — Peacock, 9:30 p.m.

Water Polo
Women’s Semifinals, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B, Fukuoka City, Japan
Italy vs. Netherlands — Peacock, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
Australia vs. Spain — Peacock, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golf
Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
School of Golf: Chapter 3: Driving Distance — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
School of Golf: Chapter 4: Better Bunker Play — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup
Group Stage — Matchday 2
Free Games — All Games on Apple TV
Santos Laguna vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:30 p.m. (also on FS1/UniMás/TUDN) — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo//FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola
Mazatlán FC vs. FC Juárez, 9:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama
LA Galaxy vs. Club León, 10:30 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Carlos Ruiz//FS1: Kevin Egan/Dan Gargan

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV, 7 p.m. (Jillian Sakovits/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips)
Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV, 7 p.m. (Stefano Fusaro/Pavel Pardo/Carlos Pavón)
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday) (Jillian Sakovits/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips)
Leagues Cup El Resúmen — Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday) (Stefano Fusaro/Pavel Pardo/Carlos Pavón)

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)
Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Katie Witham//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart/Carlos Hermosillo//Antonella Gonzales
FC Dallas vs. Club Necaxa, 9:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Walter Roque

Inter Miami Pregame — Apple TV+, 7 p.m. (English: Kaylyn Kyle/Maurice Edu/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Eduardo Biscayart)
Inter Miami Postgame — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m. (English: Kaylyn Kyle/Maurice Edu/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Eduardo Biscayart)

Miscellaneous
Limitless With Chris Hemsworth
Episode 4: Strength — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Episode 5: Memory — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The 2023 World’s Strongest Man: Part 8 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler
Episode 8 — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Episode 9 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB
American League
Anaheim at Detroit — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota — Root Sports/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League
Colorado at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MASN, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona — Bally Sports Midwest/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague
Baltimore at Philadelphia — MASN2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston — Bally Sports South/NESN, 7 p.m.
New York Mets at New York Yankees — TBS (Brian Anderson/Jeff Francoeur)/SNY/YES, 7 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB now — MLB Network, noon
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 6:30 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9:30 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 10 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer
Club International Friendly
Manchester United Tour 2023, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego State University, San Diego, CA
Manchester United vs. Wrexham — ESPN2, 10:25 p.m.

ESPN FC: Manchester United vs. Wrexham Pregame Show — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.
Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
The Undefeated Presents: Monochrome — ESPNews, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
The Undefeated Presents: Rhoden’s Road Trip — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Undefeated Presents: Long Live Seven: The Bryce Gowdy Story — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.
The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 10 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
The Immortals — NLSE, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.
The Short List — NLSE, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6 p.m.
Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis
Center Court Live: Atlanta Open (ATP)/Croatia Open (ATP)/Hamburg European Open (ATP/WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Warsaw Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.
Center Court Live: Atlanta Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
Center Court Live: Croatia Open (ATP)/Hamburg European Open (ATP/WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Warsaw Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

WNBA
Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream — ESPN3/KPHE/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.
Seattle Storm at New York Liberty — ESPN3/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/Yes app, 7 p.m.
Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings — ESPN3/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.
Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV/Indiana Fever Facebook/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

