All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 64

Louisville Region, Freedom Hall, Louisville, KY

Gutter Cats vs. The Nawf — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Shell Shock vs. Gataverse — ESPN+ 4 p.m.

The Ville vs. War Ready — ESPN+, 7 p.m

Eberlein Drive vs. Jackson TN Underdogs — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

West Virginia Region, Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, WV

Challenge ALS: Florida vs. Dawg Town — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Sideline Cancer vs. Ram Nation — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Best Virginia vs. Dubois Dream — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Herd That vs. Zoo Crew — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Elite 8

Wichita Region, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS

Aftershocks vs. Team Heartfire — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Baseball

Northwoods League

Great Plains Division All-Star Game, Bismarck Municipal Ballpark, Bismarck, ND

Announcers: Chris Vosters/Dan Evans

East Division vs. West Division — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Kickoff, Westin Charlotte, Charlotte, NC

Day 1 — ACC Network, 9 a.m.

Commissioner’s Forum — ACC Network Extra, 9:30 a.m.

Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 12:30 p.m.

Louisville — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle –ACC Network/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

American Athletic Conference Football Media Days, Live! By Loews Arlington Texas, Arlington, TX

Main Feed — ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Podium Feed — ESPN+. 9:15 a.m.

Big South-OVC Football Association Media Day, Sheraton Music City Hotel, Nashville, TN

Main Feed — ESPN+, 9:10 a.m.

Conference USA Football Kickoff, Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

Kickoff Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference Football Media Day, Sheraton-Birmingham, Birmingham, AL

Main Feed — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Sun Belt Football Media Day

Day 1, Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, New Orleans, LA

Main Feed — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Main Feed — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France Femmes

Stage 3: Collonges-la-Rouge to Montignac-Lascaux — Peacock, 9;20 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group C, Dunedin Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1 — Jenn Hildreth/Warren Barton//Universo/Peacock — Copan Alvarez./Eduardo Biscayart/Kenti Robles

Japan vs. Costa Rica — FS1/Universo/Peacock, 12:55 a.m. (Wednesday)

Group C, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1 — Kate Scott/Danielle Slaton//Universo/Peacock — Sammy Sadovnik/Isabella Echeverri/Maxi Rodriguez

Spain vs. Zambia — FS1/Telemundo/Peacock, 3:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Highlights — FS1, 8 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Previa del partido — Universo/Peacock, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo/Peacock, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

FINA World Aquatics Championships

Swimming

Day 3, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Rowdy Gaines/Kira Dixon

Finals: Women’s 1500m Freestyle/Men’s and Women’s 100m Backstroke/Women’s 100m Breaststroke — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Day 4, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Preliminary Heats: Men’s 100m Freestyle/Men’s 200m Medley/Women’s 200m Butterfly/Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay — Peacock, 9:30 p.m.

Water Polo

Women’s Semifinals, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B, Fukuoka City, Japan

Italy vs. Netherlands — Peacock, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Australia vs. Spain — Peacock, 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 3: Driving Distance — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 4: Better Bunker Play — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

Santos Laguna vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:30 p.m. (also on FS1/UniMás/TUDN) — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo//FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola

Mazatlán FC vs. FC Juárez, 9:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama

LA Galaxy vs. Club León, 10:30 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Carlos Ruiz//FS1: Kevin Egan/Dan Gargan

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV, 7 p.m. (Jillian Sakovits/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips)

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV, 7 p.m. (Stefano Fusaro/Pavel Pardo/Carlos Pavón)

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday) (Jillian Sakovits/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips)

Leagues Cup El Resúmen — Apple TV, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday) (Stefano Fusaro/Pavel Pardo/Carlos Pavón)

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Katie Witham//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart/Carlos Hermosillo//Antonella Gonzales

FC Dallas vs. Club Necaxa, 9:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Walter Roque

Inter Miami Pregame — Apple TV+, 7 p.m. (English: Kaylyn Kyle/Maurice Edu/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Eduardo Biscayart)

Inter Miami Postgame — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m. (English: Kaylyn Kyle/Maurice Edu/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri/Eduardo Biscayart)

Miscellaneous

Limitless With Chris Hemsworth

Episode 4: Strength — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Episode 5: Memory — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The 2023 World’s Strongest Man: Part 8 — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler

Episode 8 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Episode 9 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Detroit — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota — Root Sports/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Colorado at Washington — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MASN, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — Bally Sports Midwest/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Philadelphia — MASN2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston — Bally Sports South/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at New York Yankees — TBS (Brian Anderson/Jeff Francoeur)/SNY/YES, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS (Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 6:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS (Ernie Johnson/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins), 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Club International Friendly

Manchester United Tour 2023, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego State University, San Diego, CA

Manchester United vs. Wrexham — ESPN2, 10:25 p.m.

ESPN FC: Manchester United vs. Wrexham Pregame Show — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

The Undefeated Presents: Monochrome — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Sole Survivor — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Rhoden’s Road Trip — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Undefeated Presents: Long Live Seven: The Bryce Gowdy Story — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 9:30 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Atlanta Open (ATP)/Croatia Open (ATP)/Hamburg European Open (ATP/WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Warsaw Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Center Court Live: Atlanta Open (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Center Court Live: Croatia Open (ATP)/Hamburg European Open (ATP/WTA)/Ladies Open Lausanne (WTA)/Warsaw Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

WNBA

Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream — ESPN3/KPHE/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Seattle Storm at New York Liberty — ESPN3/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/Yes app, 7 p.m.

Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings — ESPN3/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV/Indiana Fever Facebook/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.