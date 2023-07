The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup logo

All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 64

Lubbock Super Regional, United Supermarkets Arena, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX

Bleed Green vs. Rise & Grind — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

HBCUnited vs. In the Lab — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

The Enchantment vs. Austin’s Own — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Air Raiders vs. Purple Hearts — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wichita Super Regional, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS

Show Me Squad vs. Vegas Rebellion — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mass Street vs. We Are D3 — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

LA Cheaters vs. Living the Dream — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: 2023 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Football Live: 2023 SEC Kickoff — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Roy Kramer: A Vision for the SEC — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 18: Moûtiers to Bourg-en-Bresse — Peacock, 6:55 a.m. (Thursday)

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group A, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Announcers: Fox — JP Dellacamera/Aly Wagner//Jenny Taft//Telemundo/Peacock — Andrés Cantor/Manuel Sol/Natalia Astrain

New Zealand vs. Norway — Fox/Telemundo/Peacock, 2:55 a.m. (Thursday)

Group B, Stadium Australia (Accor Stadium), Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Announcers: Fox — Jacqui Oatley/Lori Lindsey//Telemundo — Copan Alvarez/Janelly Farias/Isabella Echeverri

Australia vs. Republic of Ireland — Fox/Universo/Peacock, 5:55 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN FC: Women’s World Cup Preview — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Stories of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2015 — FS1, 11 p.m.

Heroes: The Story of the FIFA Women’s World Cup — FS1, midnight

FIFA Women’s World Cup Preview Series: Group E — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Hoy en La Copa: Opening Ceremony — Telemundo, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live: Opening Ceremony — Fox, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — Fox, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

FINA World Aquatics Championships

Water Polo

Men’s, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B, Fukuoka City, Japan

United States vs. Australia — Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

Women’s, Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall B, Fukuoka City, Japan

France vs. United States — Peacock, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Diving

Men’s, Fukuoka Prefectural Pool, Fukuoka City, Japan

3M Springboard Final — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Artistic Swimming

Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A, Fukuoka City, Japan

Duet Free Final — Peacock, 6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

LPGA Tour

Dow Great Lakes Invitational

Midland Country Club, Midland, MI

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

The R&A

The Open Championship, Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom

1st Round

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Mike Tirico/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands/Paul Azinger/Nick Faldo/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Curt Byrum//Notah Begay III/John Cook//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser//John Wood//Jimmy Roberts//Cara Banks

Main Feed — Peacock, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Featured Holes: 17 & 18 — NBC Sports 4K, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Main Feed — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Featured Group 1: Jason Day/Matt Fitzpatrick/Jordan Spieth — Peacock, 4:02 a.m. (Thursday)

Featured Group 2: Tommy Fleetwood/Scottie Scheffler/Adam Scott — Peacock, 4:46 a.m. (Thursday)

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

3Ice

Week 4, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Team Bourque vs. Team LeClair/Team Carbonneau vs. Team Johnston — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Nashville Sounds — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Texas — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Boston at Oakland — NESN/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Anaheim — Amazon Prime Video/Bally Sports West, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — Bally Sports North/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Miami at St. Louis — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Wisconsin/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs — MASN/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Cleveland at Pittsburgh — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/MASN, 1 p.m.

Houston at Colorado — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at New York Mets — NBC Sports Chicago/SNY, 7 p.m.

San Diego Padres at Toronto — MLB San Diego Padres/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

MLS All-Star Week

MLS All-Star Game, Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

MLS vs. Arsenal — Apple TV, 8:30 p.m. (English: Jake Zivin/Maurice Edu/Taylor Twellman//Jillian Sakovits//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa/Diego Valeri//Rodolfo Landeros//French: Frederic Lord/Vincent Destouches)

MLS Countdown — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m. (English: Liam McHugh/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri)

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV, 10:30 p.m. (English: Liam McHugh/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Diego Valeri)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

High Tops: Best of 2022-2023 Season — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Club International Friendly, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland

Manchester United vs. Olympique Lyonnais — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Florida Cup, Kenan Memorial Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Chelsea vs. Wrexham — ESPN, 7:55 p.m.

ESPN FC — 7:30 p.m.

Club International Friendly, Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico

Atlas vs. Sporting Gijón — TUDN, 8:55 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

FIFA Films: A Nation’s Story — FS1, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning live from 2023 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show live from 2023 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

SC Featured: Nothing Else Matters — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Newport Hall of Fame Open (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Courtside Live: Swiss Open (ATP)/Nordea Open (ATP)/Hungarian Open (WTA)/Palermo Ladies Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

WNBA

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics — Indiana Fever Facebook/NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Dallas Wings at New York Liberty — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/YES, 1 p.m.