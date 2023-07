Jul 14, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) returns a shot during his match against Daniil Medvedev on day 12 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Basketball

Men’s

Global Jam

Gold Medal Game, Mattamy Athletic Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

United States vs. Canada — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Global Jam

Gold Medal Game, Mattamy Athletic Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

United States vs. Canada — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Global Jam Central — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Final Round

Final, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Announcers: Fox-John Strong/Stu Holden//Rodolfo Landeros

México vs. Panama — Fox/Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day live from Sydney, New South Wales, Australia — Fox (Rob Stone/Alexi Lalas/Carli Lloyd), 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 15: Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc Highlights — NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Dogs

AKC Disc Dog Challenge 2023 — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

AKC National Championship Dog Show Highlights — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

AKC Flyball Dog Challenge — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

AKC Diving Dogs Challenge — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

AKC National Agility Dog Championship — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway, Morrison, CO

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Finals — Fox, 4 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour/PGA Tour

Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom

Announcers: Golf Channel- Terry Gannon/Frank Nobilo/Tom Abbott/Brad Faxon//Smylie Kaufman//CBS-Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost/Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner

Final Round

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 10 a.m. (same day coverage)

Main Feed — CBS, noon (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Champions

Kaulig Companies Championship, Firestone Country Club (South Course), Akron, OH

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

LPGA Tour

Dana Open, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

Announcers: Grant Boone (NBC Sports)/Kelly Tilghman (CBS)/Morgan Pressel/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Tripp Isenhour//Karen Stupples

Final Round — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 2 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Celebrity Golf

American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Lake Tahoe, NV

Announcers: Steve Sands/Peter Jacobsen/Jimmy Roberts//Roger Maltbie//John Wood//Kira K. Dixon

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour/DP World Tour

Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/John Cook/George Savaricas//Hugo Leon//Craig Perks

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Indy Toronto, Exhibition Place Street Circuit, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Kevin Lee//Dillon Welch

Race — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Final Warmup — Peacock, 10:15 a.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Nashville Sounds at Louisville Bats — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Mexico vs. USA, Unipro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Roberto Romero vs. Justin Vasquez — Univision/TUDN, 10 p.m.

PFL 2023 Push to the Playoffs — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Kansas City — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle — Bally Sports Detroit/Root Sports, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Minnesota at Oakland — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m./MLB Network, 4:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Houston at Anaheim — ESPN (Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney), 8 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Pittsburgh — Peacock (Brendan Burke/Hunter Pence/Bob Walk), noon

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/WPIX, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia — MLB Network/MLB San Diego Padres/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis — MASN/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Toronto — Bally Sports Arizona/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore — Bally Sports Florida/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs — NESN/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

New York Yankees at Colorado — YES/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Dan Plesac), 11:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Sunday Leadoff Postgame — Peacock (Ahmed Fareed/Dan Plesac), 3 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLS

Bienvenido Messi — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m. (English: Kaylyn Kyle/Stefano Fusaro/Sacha Kljestan/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Andrés Agulla/Eduardo Biscayart/Antonella Gonzalez/Diego Valeri)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Crayon 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, NH

Race — USA Network/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: New Hampshire — FS1, 11:30 a.m.

Countdown to Green: New Hampshire — USA Network/Peacock, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show — USA Network/Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Summer League

2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League

Playoffs, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Philadelphia vs. New Orleans — NBA TV/TSN2, 3:30 p.m.

Detroit vs. Indiana — NBA TV/TSN2, 5:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. San Antonio — NBA TV/TSN2, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Dallas — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

Playoffs, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Brooklyn vs. Cleveland — ESPN/NBA TV Canada, 4 p.m.

Utah vs. Houston — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 6 p.m.

Miami vs. Portland — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Metropolitan Division Needs — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Central Division Needs — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Denver Open, Gates Tennis Center, Denver, CO

Men’s and Women’s Pro Championships — Tennis Channel, noon

Pickle4 America

Pickle4 Ballpark Series, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Pro Showcase Exhibition — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

E60: Whitney’s Anthem — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 3 — ESPN2, noon

30 for 30: The Luckiest Guy In The World, Part 4 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary, Part 1 — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: The American Gladiators Documentary, Part 2 — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Kick, Push, Forward — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Power Players — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 5 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: Rolex Giraglia — BBC News, 8:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

TrueSouth: St. Louis — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

TrueSouth: Athens — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

La Jugada del Verano — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsDay — BBC News, 12:45 a.m. (Monday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

SportsDay — BBC News, 1:45 a.m. (Monday)

SportsDay — BBC News, 2:45 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England, United Kingdom

Gentlemen’s Singles Final: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Ladies’s Doubles Final: Elise Mertens/Storm Sanders vs. Barbora Strýcová vs. Hsieh Su-wei — ESPN, noon

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Gentlemen’s Singles Final Replay — ESPN, 3 p.m.