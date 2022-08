All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Week 22

Western Bulldogs vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Adelaide Crows vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, midnight

Gold Coast Suns vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Melbourne Demons vs. Carlton Blues — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Fight Night

Super Bantamweights, Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott, AZ

Tramaine Williams vs. Jetro Pabustan — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 2

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

CFL

Week 10

Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Texas vs. Incarnate Word — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Formula E

FIA World Championship

Seoul E-Prix, Seoul Street Circuit, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Round 15 — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Formula E Preview Show — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour//DP World Tour

ISPS Handa World Invitational, Massereene Golf Club, Antrim, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom (LPGA)/Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom (DP World Tour)

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

St. Jude Championship, TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

2nd Round

Main Feed — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 11, 14, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

Featured Groups: Morikawa & Rahm Groups — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 8:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: McIlroy, Schaufele, Cantlay — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 9:15 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 1: Spieth, Fitzpatrick, Homa — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Finau, Thomas, Young — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Featured Holes: 14, 16 — PGA Tour Live/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Pinnacle Bank Championship, Indian Creek Golf Club, Omaha, NE

2nd Round — Golf Channel, noon

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Chambers Bay Golf Course, University Ridge, WA

Quarterfinal Matches — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Boeing Classic, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, WA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF World Junior Championship

Group B, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Austria vs. Sweden — TSN1/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Group A, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Slovakia vs. Latvia — TSN1/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Evan Shipman Handicap/John Morrissey Handicap — FS2, 1 p.m.

Johnstone Mile — FS1, 5 p.m.

Union Avenue Handicap — FS2, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 1

CA Osasuna vs. Sevilla FC — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 2

FC Nantes vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1-Highlight Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 284

Gracie vs. Yamauchi, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

Main Card — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Combate Global

Women’s Card, Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Claire Lopez vs. Camila Rivarola/Rosselyn Chavira vs. Flor Chavez — Univision/TUDN, midnight

UFC Live: Vera vs. Cruz — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto — MLB Tonight/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — MLB Tonight/YES/NESN, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Miami — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York Mets — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Washington — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 11 a.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL Preseason

Week 1

Atlanta at Detroit — NFL Network/WAGA/WJBK, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Jacksonville — WEWS/WFOX, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati — KPNX/WKRC, 7:30 p.m.

New York Jets at Philadelphia — WCBS/WCAU, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco — NFL Network/WGBA/KPIX, 8:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Gold Jacket Celebration — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NWSL

Houston Dash vs. Racing Louisville FC — Paramount+, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 11 a.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

National Bank Open

Men’s, Stade IGA, Montreal, Quebec, Canada (ATP)/Women’s, Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, noon

Track & Field

Track and Field Weekly — Olympic Channel, 6 p.m.

WNBA

Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever — Facebook Live/Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream — CBS Sports Network/Bally Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx — ESPN2/NBA TV Canada, 9 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.