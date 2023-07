Jul 27, 2023; Wellington, NZL; United States midfielder Lindsey Horan (10) heads in a goal against the Netherlands during the second half in a group stage match for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at Wellington Regional Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Elite Eight

Regional Final, University of Dayton Arena, University of Dayton, Dayton, OH

Nasty Nati vs. Friday Beers — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Regional Final, Freedom Hall, Louisville, KY

Bleed Green vs. Gutter Cats — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

Boxing

Pressure: Xander Zayas & Bruce Carrington — ESPN2, midnight

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Season Preview — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3 (simultaneous matches)

Group E, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Announcers: Fox/Fox 4K — JP Dellacamera/Aly Wagner//Tom Rinaldi//Jenny Taft/Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Peacock — Andrés Cantor/Natalia Astrain/Manuel Sol

Portugal vs. United States — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2:55 a.m. (Tuesday)

Group E, Dunedin Stadium (Forsyth Barr Stadium), Dunedin, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — Kate Scott/Danielle Slaton/Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)//Universo/Peacock — TBA

Vietnam vs. Netherlands — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 2:55 a.m. (Tuesday)

Group D, Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

Announcers: Fox/Fox 4K — Jacqui Oatley/Lori Lindsey/Dr. Joe Machnik (rules analyst)//Telemundo/Peacock — TBA

Communist China vs. England — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 6:55 a.m. (Tuesday)

Group D, Perth Rectangular Stadium (HBF Park), Vincent, Western Australia, Australia

Announcers: FS1/FS1 4K — John Strong/Kyndra de St. Aubin/Mark Clattenburg (rules analyst)//Universo/Peacock — TBA

Haiti vs. Denmark — FS1/FS1 4K/Universo/Peacock, 6:55 a.m. (Tuesday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Today — FS1/FS1 4K (Rob Stone/Stu Holden/Alexi Lalas/Karina LeBlanc/Carli Lloyd), 8 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Highlights — FS1, 8:30 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — Fox/Fox 4K (Rob Stone/Ari Hingst/Alexi Lalas/Karina LeBlanc/Heather O’Reilly/Chris Fallica), 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — FS1/FS1 4K (Rob Stone/Ari Hingst/Alexi Lalas/Karina LeBlanc/Heather O’Reilly/Chris Fallica), 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Hoy en la Copa Mundial Femenina — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (Ana Jurka/Miguel Gurwitz/Deyna Castellanos), 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (Ana Jurka/Carlota Vizmanos/Carlos Yustis), 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — Fox/Fox 4K/FS1/FS1 4K (Rob Stone/Ari Hingst/Stu Holden/Alexi Lalas/Karina LeBlanc/Heather O’Reilly/Chris Fallica), 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock (Ana Jurka/Miguel Gurwitz/Deyna Castellanos), 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

2014: Default League — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Free Games — All games on Apple TV

Deportivo Toluca FC vs. Colorado Rapids, 9:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Martín Zúñiga

Chivas Guadalajara vs. Sporting Kansas City, 10 p.m. (also on FS1/UniMás/TUDN) — English: Dre Cordero/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes//FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Club América vs. Columbus Crew, 8 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: José Hernández/Pável Pardo

Puebla FC vs. Chicago Fire, 8 p.m. (also on FS1) — English: Mark Followill/Steven Caldwell//Spanish: Moises Linares/Pablo Mariño

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV+ (Jillian Sakovits/Calen Carr/Dan Gargan), 7:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+ (Tony Cherchi/Claudio Suárez/Diego Valeri), 7:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Leagues Cup El Resumen — Apple TV+ (Tony Cherchi/Claudio Suárez/Diego Valeri), midnight

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV+ (Jillian Sakovits/Calen Carr/Dan Gargan), midnight

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL 2023 Push to the Playoffs — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Toronto — MLB Network/MASN/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/YES, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston — Bally Sports Great Lakes/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Boston at Seattle — NESN/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 6;30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington — Bally Sports Wisconsin/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — MLB San Diego Padres/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m./MLB Network, 11 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Anaheim at Atlanta — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: VGK: From Expansion to Champion — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

SC Featured: Nothing Else Matters — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse (series premiere) — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m,

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured: The Speech — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:03 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

DC Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, noon

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — T2, noon

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

ATP Tour

Los Cabos Open, Cabo Sports Complex, Los Cabos, Mexico

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

Courtside Live: Generali Open (ATP)/Prague Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)