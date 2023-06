All Times Eastern

Basketball

BiG 3

Regular Season

Week 1, United Center, Chicago, IL

Trilogies vs. Enemies/Triplets vs. Bivouac — CBS, 1 p.m.

CFL

Week 3

Toronto Argonauts at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/CFL+, 7 p.m.

College Baseball

NCAA Men’s College World Series Finals

Game 2, Charles Schwab Field Omaha, Omaha, NE

Florida vs. LSU — ESPN/ESPNU (Mike Monaco/Chris Burke/Kyle Peterson//Kris Budden), 3 p.m. (LSU leads series, 1-0)

2023 Golden Spikes Award Show — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group A, DRV Pink Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts & Nevis — FS1 (Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu)/Univision/TUDN, 3:25 p.m.

Group B, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Haiti vs. Qatar — FS1 (JP Dellacamera/Cobi Jones)/TUDN, 5:55 p.m.

Mexico vs. Honduras — FS1 (John Strong/Stu Holden//Rodolfo Landeros)/Univision/TUDN, 8:25 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 3 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Norwalk, OH

Finals — Fox, 4 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

Final Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Groups — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 5, 11, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Peacock (Terry Gannon/Aaron Oberholser/Brad Faxon//Billy Ray Brown//Smylie Kaufman), noon

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock (Terry Gannon/Aaron Oberholser/Brad Faxon//Billy Ray Brown//Smylie Kaufman), 1 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS (Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner), 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Baltusrol Golf Club (Lower Course), Springfield, NJ

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Morgan Pressel/Paige Mackenzie/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Karen Stupples//Amy Rogers

Final Round — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, NY

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Final Round — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Worcester Red Sox — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 12:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Sun, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore — Root Sports/MASN, 1:30 p.m.

Texas at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Southwest/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox — NESN/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

National League

MLB World Tour

London Series, London Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, England, United Kingdom

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals — ESPN (Michael Kay/Alex Rodriguez//Tim Kurkjian), 10 a.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Philadelphia — WPIX/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco — Bally Sports Arizona (The Final Days)/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Washington at San Diego — MASN2/MLB San Diego Padres, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at Cleveland — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Colorado — Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN (Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney), 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from London, England, United Kingdom — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Inside Stitch — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

Carded — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: MLB London Postgame — ESPN (Kevin Connors/Kiley McDaniel/Ben McDonald/Jeff Passan), 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN (Kevin Connors/Kiley McDaniel/Ben McDonald/Jeff Passan), 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, TN

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider//Parker Kligerman

Race — NBC, 7 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Nashville — FS1, 2 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race — Peacock (Marty Snider/Dale Jarrett/Kyle Petty), 11 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

NFL

Inside the League — Stadium, 5 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 13

NJ/NY Gotham vs. Chicago Red Stars — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5:30 p.m.

Angel City vs. Houston Dash — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Balón de Oro de la Liga BBVA MX — Univision/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

AUX, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Leach vs. Team Garcia — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Team Warren vs. Team Garcia — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

On the Record With Rick Horrow — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Batting Above The Rim — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Community Compassion — NBC, 1 p.m.

República deportiva — TUDN, 1 p.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Powerful Partners — NBC, 1:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 4 p.m.

Women and Gambling: My Secret Addiction — BBC News, 5:30 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

E60: Pictures Life as Matt — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Iman Shumpert — Fubo Sports, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Tigers United — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Dominican Dream — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: Brothers in Exile — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

E60: Little Choices — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: ATP Tour/WTA Tour: Rothesay Open/ATP Tour: Mallorca Championships/WTA Tour: Bad Homburg Open, 6 a.m. (Monday)

UEFA U-21 EURO

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group C, Shengelia Arena, Kutaisi, Georgia

England vs. Israel — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Group D, Dr. Constantin Rădulescu Stadium, Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Norway vs. France — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Group D, Cluj Arena, Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Switzerland vs. Italy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Group C, Adjarabet Arena, Batumi, Georgia

Czechia vs. Germany — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 a.m. (delayed)

USFL

Playoffs

South Division Championship, Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions — Fox, 7 p.m.

WNBA

Commisioners Cup

Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun — ESPN3/Marquee Sports Network/WCIU/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Washington Mystics at New York Liberty — ABC, 1 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks — ABC, 3 p.m.