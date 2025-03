Mar 19, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; The March Madness logo on the team seats at the Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 2

Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 4:38 a.m. (Friday)

College Baseball

Florida State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Alabama — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m

College Basketball

Men’s

NCAA Tournament

1st Round

South Region, Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

Creighton vs. Louisville — CBS, 12:15 p.m.

Alabama State vs. Auburn — CBS, approximately 2:50 p.m.

Midwest Region, Providence Civic Center, Providence, RI

Announcers: Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Evan Washburn

High Point vs. Purdue — truTV, 12:40 p.m.

McNeese vs. Clemson — truTV, approximately 3:15 p.m.

East Region, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Announcers: Brad Nessler/Brendan Haywood//Dana Jacobson

Montana vs. Wisconsin — TNT, 1:30 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth vs. BYU — TNT, approximately, 4:05 p.m.

Midwest Region, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

Announcers: Tom McCarthy/Debbie Antonelli/Steve Smith//AJ Ross

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville vs. Houston — TBS, 2 p.m.

Georgia vs. Gonzaga — TBS, approximately 4:35 p.m.

Midwest Region, Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jim Jackson//Allie LaForce

Wofford vs. Tennessee — TNT, 6:50 p.m.

Utah State vs. UCLA — TNT, approximately 9:25 p.m.

West Region, Providence Civic Center, Providence, RI

Andrew Catalon/Steve Lappas//Evan Washburn

Arkansas vs. Kansas — CBS, 7:10 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha vs. St. John’s — CBS, approximately 9:45 p.m.

South Region, Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Announcers: Brad Nessler/Brendan Haywood//Dana Jacobson

Yale vs. Texas A&M — TBS, 7:25 p.m.

Cal-San Diego vs. Michigan — TBS, approximately 10 p.m.

West Region, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

Tom McCarthy/Debbie Antonelli/Steve Smith//AJ Ross

Drake vs. Missouri — truTV, 7:35 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington vs. Texas Tech — truTV, approximately 10:10 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Candace Parker/Jay Wright/Seth Davis

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, noon

NCAA Pre-Game: Road to the Final Four — TNT, 1 p.m.

NCAA Pre-Game: Road to the Final Four — TBS, 1:30 p.m.

NCAA Tip-Off — truTV, 7 p.m.

Inside March Madness — truTV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

247 Sports College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

March Madness 360 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

NCAA March Madness Bracket Breakdown — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness — SportsGrid, noon

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness — SportsGrid, 7:30 p.m.

Bracket Central NCAA College Basketball March Madness — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Women’s

NCAA Tournament

First Four, Carmichael Arena, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Announcers: Angel Gray/Aja Ellison

Washington vs. Columbia — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

First Four, Moody Center, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Steffi Sorensen

William & Mary vs. High Point — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Game On: Journey to the NCAA Championship: Women’s Basketball — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NCAA Division III Tournament

National Semifinals, Cregger Center, Roanoke College, Salem, VA

Wisconsin-Stout vs. New York University — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin-Oshkosh vs. Smith College — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

WBIT

1st Round — Home Sites

Marquette at Drake — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Virginia Tech — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Albany at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Villanova — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Davidson at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Seton Hall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Minnesota — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Missouri State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Arizona — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Colorado — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Hawai’i at UNLV — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Stanford — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s NIT

1st Round — Home Sites

Army at Bryant — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Campbell at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Duquesne — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Stonehill at UMass — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Texas Southern — YouTube, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Mexico State at Pacific — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

Big XII Pro Day Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

College Softball

Purdue at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Wrestling

NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Day 1, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Sean Kenney/Tim Johnson//Quint Kessenich

Session I: 1st Round Competition — ESPNU, noon

Announcers: Shane Sparks/Trent Hidlay

Session I MatCast — ESPN+, noon

Announcers: Mike Couzens/Jordan Burroughs/Rock Harrison (rules)//Quin Kessenich

Session II: 2nd Championship Round and Consolation Round — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Shane Sparks/Trent Hidlay

Session II MatCast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Knockout Round

Semifinals, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Announcers — Paramount+: Chris Wittyngham/Tony Meola//Christina Unkel (rules)

United States vs. Panama — Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network (Watchalong)/Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Announcer — Paramount+: Andrés Cantor/Nico Cantor//Christina Unkel (rules)

Canada vs. México — Paramount+/CBS Sports Golazo Network (Star Cam)/Univision/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Scott/Charles Davies/Clint Dempsey/Maurice Edu/Janelly Farias/Thierry Henry

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday Pre-Match Show live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+, 6 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday Bridge Show live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — CBS Sports Golazo Network/Paramount+, 9 pm.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday Post Match Show live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Communist China Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, Communist China

Practice 1 — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 11:25 p.m.

Sprint Qualifying — ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 3:25 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

PGA Tour

Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Golf Resort (Copperhead Course), Palm Harbor, FL

1st Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: (play-by-play) Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands//(analysts) Curt Byrum/Brad Faxon/Gary Koch//(reporters) Smylie Kaufman/Jim “Bones” Mackay/John Wood//(reporter) Kara K. Dixon

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:30 a.m.

Marquee Groups: Xander Schauffele/Adam Scott/Sepp Straka & Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas/Karl Vilips — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.

Featured Groups: Sam Burns/Tom Kim/Peter Malnati & Thomas Dutry/Tommy Fleetwood/Billy Horschel//Corey Connors/Shane Lowry/Sahith Theegala & Viktor Hovland/Jake Knapp/Cameron Young — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 8, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 8:15 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Corey Connors/Shane Lowry/Sahith Theegala — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas/Karl Vilips — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: No. 8 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: No. 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

DP World Tour

Singapore Classic, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

UFC Top 10: European Fighters — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB Spring Training

Grapefruit League — Florida

Houston vs. Miami — FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto — Sportsnet, 1 p.m./MLB Network, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Boston vs. Minnesota — Twins.TV, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore — MASN, 6 p.m.

Cactus League — Arizona

Anaheim vs. Chicago White Sox — MLB Network/FanDuel Sports Network West, 4 p.m.

Colorado vs. Texas (SS) — Rangers Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Texas (SS) vs. San Diego — MLB Network/Padres.TV, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Indiana — NBA TV/YES/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Charlotte — MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Sacramento — NBA TV/Chicago Sports Network Plus/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Golden State — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Lakers — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA TV GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Indiana Mad Ants at Delaware Blue Coats — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Long Island Nets at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

Osceola Magic at Maine Celtics — ESPN+/NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Austin Spurs — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Texas Legends — ESPN+/NBC Sports California Plus/KFAA/Urban Edge Network, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at San Diego Clippers — ESPN+/ClipperVision, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Mock Draft Live — NFL Network, noon

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

40s and Free Agents: NFL Draft Season — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL on ESPN+

Announcers: John Buccigross/Ray Ferraro

Vancouver Canucks at St. Louis Blues — ESPN+/hulu/Disney+/Sportsnet Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Arda Öcal/Kevin Weekes

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey — Sportsnet One/MSG SportsNet 2, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Ottawa — Altitude/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Florida at Columbus — Scripps Sports/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Rangers — Sportsnet Ontario/MSG 2, 7 p.m.

Montréal at New York Islanders — TSN2/RDS/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville — Victory+/FanDuel Sports Network South, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/Victory+, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago — FanDuel Sports Network/Chicago Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Utah Hockey Club — MSG Western New York/KUPX, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton — TSN3/Sportsnet West, 9 p.m.

Boston at Vegas — NESN/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Carolina at San José — FanDuel Sports Network South/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West)/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — Sportsnet Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at Nashville/Tampa Bay at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Buffalo at Utah Hockey Club/Winnipeg at Edmonton Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Coach and Company — Stadium, 10 a.m.

HQ Gameday Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption– ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

HQ Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Izzy Gutierrez — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

HQ Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Sportsday — BBC News, 12:45 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Miami Open, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Men’s 1st Round/Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Men’s 1st Round/Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the Miami Open — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

Playoffs

1st Leg, Republican Stadium after Vazgen Sargsyan, Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia vs. Georgia — Fox Soccer Plus, 12:50 p.m.

1st Leg, RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye

Türkiye vs. Hungary — FS2, 12:50 p.m.

1st Leg, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna, Austria

Austria vs. Serbia — Fubo Sports, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

1st Leg, Stadion Feijenoord ‘De Kuip’, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Spain — FS1, 3;30 p.m.

1st Leg, Stadion Poljud, Split, Croatia

Croatia vs. France — FS2, 3:30 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Matchnight Highlights — FS1, midnight