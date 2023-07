Jul 9, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; United States of America forward Sophia Smith (11) chases the ball against Wales the second half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 19

Richmond Tigers vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Carlton Blues vs. West Coast Eagles — FS2, midnight

Brisbane Lions vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Port Adelaide Power vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Round of 64

Xavier Super Regional, Cintas Center, Xavier University, Cincinnati, OH

Program for Autism vs. Team DRC — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Bucketneers vs. Fort Wayne Champs — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

The Money Team vs. Nasty Nati — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Zip Em Up vs. Georgia Kingz — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Round of 32

Lubbock Super Regional, United Supermarkets Arena, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX

In the Lab vs. Bleed Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

The Enchantment vs. Air Raiders — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Wichita Super Regional, Charles Koch Arena, Wichita State University, Wichita, KS

Team Arkansas vs. Purple & Black — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Beale Street Boys vs. Aftershocks — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

CFL

Week 7

Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN3/TSN4/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN3/TSN4, 7 p.m.

College Football

Pac-12 Media Day, Resorts World Las Vegas, Winchester, NV

Commissioner George Kliavkoff Opening Remarks — Pac-12 Networks, 11 a.m.

Utah: Coach Kyle Whittingham, QB Cameron Rising, Safety Cole Bishop — Pac-12 Networks, 11:45 a.m.

USC: Coach Lincoln Riley, QB Caleb Williams, LB Mason Cobb — Pac-12 Networks, 12:20 p.m.

Stanford: Coach Troy Taylor, WR John Humphreys. Inside LB Tristan Sinclair — Pac-12 Networks, 12:55 p.m.

Arizona: Coach Jedd Fisch, WB Jayden de Laura, CB Treydan Stukes — Pac-12 Networks, 1:30 p.m.

Washington State: Coach Jake Dickert, QB Cameron Ward, EDGE Ron Stone, Jr. — Pac-12 Networks, 2:05 p.m.

Oregon State: Coach Jonathan Smith, WR Anthony Gould, DB Kitan Oladipo — Pac-12 Networks, 2:40 p.m.

Washington: Coach: Kalen DeBoer, QB Michael Penix, Jr., LB Edefuan Uloshio — Pac-12 Networks, 4 p.m.

Oregon: Coach Dan Lanning, QB Bo Nix, LB Jeffrey Bassa — Pac-12 Networks, 4:35 p.m.

Arizona State: Coach Kenny Dillingham, TE Jalin Conyers, DB Jordan Clark — Pac-12 Networks, 5:10 p.m.

Cal: Coach Justin Wilcox, Outside Linebacker Matthew Cindric, LB Jackson Simon — Pac-12 Networks, 5:45 p.m.

Colorado: Coach Deion Sanders, QB Shedeur Sanders, CB/WR Travis Hunter — Pac-12 Networks, 6:20 p.m.

UCLA: Coach Chip Kelly, Outside Linebacker Duke Clemens/DL/LB Laiatu Latu — Pac-12 Networks, 6:55 p.m.

College Football Live: Pac-12 Media Day — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Them Dawgs — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cricket

Major League Cricket

Texas Super Kings vs. Seattle Orcas — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny — Peacock, 7:05 a.m.

Tour de France Pre-Race Show — Peacock, 7 a.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group E, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand

Announcers: Fox — JP Dellcamera/Aly Wagner//Jenny Taft//Tom Rinaldi//Telemundo/Peacock — Andrés Cantor/Manuel Sol/Natalia Astrain

United States vs. Vietnam — Fox/Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 8:55 p.m.

Group C, Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand

Announcers: FS1 — Kate Scott/Danielle Slaton//Universo/Peacock — Jorge Calvo/Kenti Robles/Isabella Echeverri

Zambia vs. Japan — FS1/Universo/Peacock, 2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Group D, Brisbane Stadium (Suncorp Stadium), Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Announcers: Fox — John Strong/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Telemundo/Peacock — Copan Alvarez/Janelly Farias/Maxi Rodriguez

England vs. Haiti — Fox/Telemundo/Peacock, 5:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN FC: Women’s Soccer Special — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Live — Fox, 7 p.m.

Hoy en La Copa — Telemundo (Miguel Gurwitz/Ana Jurka/Carlos Yustis/Deyna Castellanos) — Telemundo/Universo/Peacock, 8:30 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Highlights — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Previa del partido — Universo, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FIFA Women’s World Cup Tonight — Fox, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Previa del partido — Telemundo, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

FINA World Aquatics Championships

Diving

Mixed and Men’s, Fukuoka Prefectural Pool, Fukuoka City, Japan

3M Springboard Synchro Final — Peacock, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

10M Platform Final — Peacock, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 7:25 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

The R&A

The Open Championship, Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom

2nd Round

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Mike Tirico/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands/Paul Azinger/Nick Faldo/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Curt Byrum//Notah Begay III/John Cook//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser//John Wood//Jimmy Roberts//Cara Banks

Featured Group 1: Jason Day/Matt Fitzpatrick/Jordan Spieth — Peacock, 9:04 a.m.

Featured Group 2: Tommy Fleetwood/Scottie Scheffler/Adam Scott — Peacock, 9:48 a.m.

Open Championship All Access — Peacock (Trey Wingo/Billy Ray Brown), 10 a.m.

Main Feed — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. (Rich Lerner/Anna Jackson/Notah BegayIII/Brandel Chamblee/Brad Faxon/Arron Oberholser/Jaime Diaz/Damon Hack/Rex Hoggard/Todd Lewis/Eamon Lynch)

Live From The Open — Golf Channel, midnight (Rich Lerner/Anna Jackson/Notah BegayIII/Brandel Chamblee/Brad Faxon/Arron Oberholser/Jaime Diaz/Damon Hack/Rex Hoggard/Todd Lewis/Eamon Lynch

3rd Round

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Mike Tirico/Terry Gannon/Steve Sands/Paul Azinger/Nick Faldo/Brad Faxon/Paul McGinley/Curt Byrum//Notah Begay III/John Cook//Smylie Kaufman//Arron Oberholser//John Wood//Jimmy Roberts//Cara Banks

Main Feed — USA Network, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Featured Group 1 — Peacock, TBD (Saturday)

Featured Group 2 — Peacock, TBD (Saturday)

Ladies European Tour

La Sella Open, La Sella Golf Resort & Spa, Alicante, Spain

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Dow Great Lakes Invitational

Midland Country Club, Midland, MI

Announcers: Grant Boone/Karen Stupples/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Tripp Isenhour//Angela Stanford

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — NBCSports.com/Peacock, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour

Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood Course), Truckee, CA

Announcers: Justin Kutcher/Johnson Wagner/George Savaricas//Graham DeLaet//Craig Perks

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, United States Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course), Colorado Springs, CO

Semifinals — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Semifinals — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Hy-Vee Homefront 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, IA

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Dave Burns//Kevin Lee

Practice 1 — Peacock, 4:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

FC Dallas vs. Charlotte FC, 9 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Walter Roque

Club León vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Carlos Ruiz//French: Olivier Brett/Sebastien Le Toux

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m. (also on Univision/TUDN) — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Katie Witham//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Eduardo Biscayart/Carlos Hermosillo//Antonella Gonzalez

Orlando City SC vs. Houston Dynamo, 8 p.m. — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

Austin FC vs. Mazatlán FC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Sonny Guadarrama

Inter Miami Pregame — Apple TV+, 7 p.m. (English: Kaylyn Kyle/Maurice Edu/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Eduardo Biscayart/Diego Valeri)

Fútbol central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Leagues Cup Pregame — Apple TV+, 7 p.m. (Jillian Sakovits/Calen Carr/Andrew Wiebe)

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+, 7 p.m. (Tony Cherchi/Carlos Pavón/Carlos Suarez)

Inter Miami Postgame — Apple TV+, 10 p.m. (English: Kaylyn Kyle/Maurice Edu/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Eduardo Biscayart/Diego Valeri)

Leagues Cup Postgame — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday) (Jillian Sakovits/Calen Carr/Andrew Wiebe)

Leagues Cup El Resumén — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday) (Tony Cherchi/Carlos Pavón/Carlos Suarez)

Minor League Baseball

International League

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at Nashville Sounds — Stadium, 9 p.m. (same night coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

ONE Championship Fighting

ONE Friday Fights 26, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand

Main Card — FanDuel TV, 8:30 a.m.

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hill (07/21/2023) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Live: Aspinall vs. Tybura — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

UFC 291 Countdown: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Kansas City/YES, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Houston at Oakland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle — Sportsnet/Root Sports. 10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — Apple TV+, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Miami — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati — MLB Network/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington — NBC Sports Bay Area/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Interleague

San Diego at Detroit — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Boston — MLB Network/SNY/NESN, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Practice and Qualifying — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Pocono 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, PA

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Kim Coon/Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Vegas Golden Knights: From Expansion to Champion — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Welcome to the NHL (season premiere) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup — Matchday 8

Racing Louisville vs. Chicago Red Stars — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Portland Thorns vs. San Diego Wave — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 p.m.

Pickleball

Pickle4 America

Ballpark Series, Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Pro Showcase Exhibition: Women’s Singles — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SEC Now: 2023 SEC Kickoff — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 2:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Womens Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Roy Kramer: A Vision for the SEC — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

The After Rally — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 pm.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Newport Hall of Fame Open Quarterfinals (ATP Tour) — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Courtside Live: Semifinals — Swiss Open (ATP)/Nordea Open (ATP)/Hungarian Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

WNBA

New York Liberty at Washington Mystics — Ion, 7 p.m.