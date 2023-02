All Times Eastern

Baseball

World Baseball Classic

Roster Reveal Show — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Sacred Heart at Saint Francis — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Radford — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Queens University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Georgia State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rice at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Morehead State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Arkansas State at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Nicholls — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Portland State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sacramento State at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

UAB at North Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at Ohio State — FS1, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy — ESPN+, 8:15 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Lipscomb at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Louisiana at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at McNeese — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama — ESPN+, 8:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Gonzaga — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Weber State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

New Mexico State at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northwestern State at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Tarleton at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Pacific at Portland — KRCW/Stadium College Sports Central, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Loyola Marymount — Bally Sports SoCal/Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10 p.m.

BYU at Pepperdine — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Arizona State at Stanford — FS1, 10 p.m.

USC at Oregon — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Long Beach State — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+, midnight

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Inside College Hoops — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Women’s

Coastal Carolina at Marshall — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Georgia State at Appalachian State — ESPN+, noon

Louisiana-Monroe at South Alabama — ESPN+, noon

North Texas at UAB — ESPN+, noon

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Lindenwood — ESPN+, noon

Morehead State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Tarleton at Seattle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Mexico State at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northern Michigan at Davenport — FloSports, 5:05 p.m.

Saginaw Valley at Lake Superior State — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Wayne State (MI) at Ferris State — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Florida State at Miami (FL) — ACC Regional/Bally Sports/Marquee Sports Network/NESN, 6 p.m.

Canisius at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Stonehill — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Nicholls — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southeast Louisiana at McNeese — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Hampton at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Grand Valley State — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Arkansas State at Troy — ESPN+, 6:15 p.m.

Bellarmine at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 6:15 p.m.

Iowa at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Liberty at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern State at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Queens University at North Alabama — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Duke at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Rutgers — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Rider at Marist — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

California Baptist at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Iona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Wofford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at IUPUI — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Northeastern — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Towson at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Mississippi State at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Clemson — ACC Regional/Bally Sports/Marquee Sports Network/NESN, 8 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fresno State at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

South Carolina at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Utah State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho State at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Portland State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at San Jose State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Arkansas at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona — ESPN, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 9:30 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Hawai’i at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

BTN Live: Basketball Pregame — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Men’s

Long Beach State at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Coupe de France

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Stade du Moustoir, Lorient, France

FC Lorient vs. RC Lens — FS2, 2:50 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

Trophy Hassan II, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red), Rabat, Morocco

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course), Scottsdale, AZ

1st Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 4, 12, 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Marquee Group: Rory McIlroy/Hideki Matsuyama/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 9:45 a.m.

Featured Groups: Patrick Cantlay/Matt Fitzpatrick/Sam Burns & Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele/Jordan Spieth — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 10 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Tom Kim/Scottie Scheffler/Viktor Hovland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Max Homa/Jon Rahm/Keegan Bradley — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Featured Holes: 16, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 3:30 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

DP World Tour

Singapore Classic, Laguna National Golf Resort, Singapore

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier (07/02/2022) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Top 100 Right Now: 80-61 — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Denver at Orlando — Altitude/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Atlanta — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Los Angeles Lakers — TNT/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

NBA Today Trade Deadline Special — ESPN, 1 p.m.

NBA Trade Deadline — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Inside the Association: Trade Deadline Special — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today Trade Deadline Special — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NBA Trade Deadline — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA Trade Deadline Recap — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Inside the Association: Trade Deadline Special — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Santa Cruz Warriors at Windy City Bulls — NBC Sports Bay Area/NBC Sports Chicago, noon

South Bay Lakers at Ontario Clippers — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Grand Rapids Gold — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Legends at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+/MC22, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, noon

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m

Super Bowl Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Honors Red Carpet Show — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL Honors — NBC/NFL Network, 9 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Memories — FS1, midnight

NHL

Calgary at Detroit — Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay — ESPN/Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia — Sportsnet West/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Florida Extra, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey — Root Sports/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at New York Islanders — Sportsnet Pacific/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Vegas at Minnesota Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Ray Grady — Fubo Sports Network, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Short List — NxtLvl Sports, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

The Immortals — NxtLvl Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NxtLvl Sports, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Bad Beats: Worst of January — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

SC Featured — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

E60: Remember the Blue & Yellow — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 5:45 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Bright Path: The Johnny Bright Story — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Ray Grady — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)