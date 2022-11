All Times Eastern



College Basketball

Men’s

IUPUI at New Orleans — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, midnight

Women’s

PK Invitational

Semifinals, Chiles Center, University of Portland, Portland, OR

North Carolina vs. Oregon — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Iowa State vs. Michigan State — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mississippi State at Mississippi — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Mountain West Conference Tournament

Semifinals, Moby Arena, Colorado State University, Fort Collins, CO

UNLV vs. Utah State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

San Jose State vs. San Diego State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 6 p.m.

FA Cup

FA Cup Preview — ESPN+, oon

FIFA World Cup

Group Stage — Matchday 1

Group H, Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Uruguay vs. Republic of Korea — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Group H, Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar

Portugal vs. Ghana — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Group G, Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen, Qatar

Brazil vs. Serbia — Fox/Fox 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group B, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

Wales vs. Iran — FS1/FS1 4K/Telemundo/Peacock, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 7 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — FS1/FS1 4K, 7 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — Fox/Fox 4K, 10 a.m.

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Today — Fox/Fox 4K, 1 p.m.

Debate Mundial — Telemundo/Universo, 4 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Highlights — FS1, 11 p.m.

República de la Copa — UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Tonight — Fox, midnight

Zona mixta: Edición mundial — Telemundo, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Hoy en la Copa Mundial — Telemundo, 4 a.m. (Friday)

FIFA World Cup Live — FS1/FS1 4K, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Spanish Women’s Open, Alferini Golf, Marbella, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel.com/NBCSports.com, 8:30 a.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

DP World Tour/Australiasian Tour

Australian PGA Championship, Royal Queensland Golf Course, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

DP World Tour/Sunshine Tour

Joburg Open, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, noon

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer (06/06/2020) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

The $6 Million PFL Quest — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

The Ascent – Journey to the PFL Championship — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

PFL 2022 Top Finishes — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Dos Anjos vs. Diaz — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

PFL Championship Countdown — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

MLB

2022 Plays of the Year — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 12

NFL Thanksgiving Game, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

NFL Thanksgiving Game, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Thanksgiving Game, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings — NBC/Peacock/Telemundo, 8:20 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network. 7:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Telemundo — Telemundo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Top Shelf: Thanksgiving Special — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Best of The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, noon

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 1 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Davis Cup

Quarterfinals, Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena, Málaga, Spain

Italy vs. USA/Germany vs. Canada — Tennis Channel, noon