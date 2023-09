Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dylan Edwards (3) scores the go ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Round 2

Collingwood Magpies vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS2, 11 p.m.

Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Carlton Blues — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Sydney Swans vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Sunday, delayed from 09/08)

Basketball

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

5th Place Game, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Latvia vs. Lithuania — ESPN+, 8:30 a.m.

3rd Place Game, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

USA vs. Canada — ESPN+, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CFL

Week 14

Montreal Alouettes at Toronto Argonauts — TSN3/CFL+, 1 p.m.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN3/CFL+, 4 p.m.

Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/CFL+, 7 p.m.

College Football

Week 2

Southern Heritage Classic, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

Announcers: James Hadnot/Antoine Bethea//Lawrencia Moten//Tykera Carter

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Tennessee State — HBCU Go, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina State — ABC, noon

Holy Cross at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, noon

Youngstown State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon

Delaware State at Army — CBS Sports Network, noon

Utah at Baylor — ESPN, noon

Purdue at Virginia Tech — ESPN2, noon

James Madison at Virginia — ESPNU, noon

Nebraska at Colorado — Fox, noon

Troy at Kansas State — FS1, noon

Delaware at Penn State — Peacock, noon

Ball State at Georgia — SEC Network, noon

Sacred Heart at Georgetown — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

South Carolina State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Morehouse at Howard — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Taylor at Butler — FloSports, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas at South Dakota — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Clemson — ACC Network, 2:15 p.m.

Samford at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Campbell at The Citadel — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Utah at BYU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M at Miami (FL) — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

UNLV at Michigan — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Tulane — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at UMass — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Toledo — ESPN+, 3;30 p.m.

Texas State at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Maine at North Dakota State — WDAY/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at East Carolina — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Colorado Mesa at San Diego — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Illinois State at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Arizona at North Dakota — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Portland State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Jose State — NBC Sports Bay Area/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Merrimack — NESNplus, 4 p.m.

Kent State at Arkansas — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at South Alabama — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Weber State at Northern Iowa — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Appalachian State at North Carolina — ACC Network, 5:15 p.m.

Carson-Newman at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at West Virginia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Elon at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Fordham at Buffalo — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Long Island University at Bryant — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Louisiana at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Morgan State at Akron — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Mexico State at Liberty — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Ohio at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saint Francis at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

SMU at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UAB at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Bucknell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Villanova — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Norfolk State at Hampton — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Wofford at William & Mary — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Monmouth at Towson — NBC Sports Washington/FloSports, 6 p.m.

North Texas at Florida International — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — The CW, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Alabama — ESPN (main feed)/ESPN2 (Pat McAfee alternate feed), 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jackson State at Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Montana State at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Morehead State at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Tarleton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northwestern (IA) at Drake — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas College at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UConn at Georgia State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Webber International at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Texas Tech — Fox, 7 p.m.

Central Florida at Boise State — FS1, 7 p.m.

Idaho at Nevada — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Houston at Rice — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Washington State — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Temple at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at San Diego State — CBS, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese at Florida — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Maryland — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Furman at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Grambling State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Air Force vs. Sam Houston (at NRG Stadium, Houston, TX) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Idaho State at Utah State — KJZZ/Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Florida State — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Montana at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Fresno State — KTFF/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Sacramento State — KMAX/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Auburn at Cal — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Stanford at USC — Fox, 10:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Arizona State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Albany at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports PPV (Hawai’i only)/Team1Sports, midnight

College GameDay live from University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Colorado, Boulder, CO — Fox/Fox 4K, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, AL — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Colorado, Boulder, CO — FS1, 11 a.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Kickoff — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Update — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate live from the University of Washington, Seattle, WA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Postgame — CBS, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown live from SECU Stadium, University of Maryland, College Park, MD — NBC, 7 p.m.

College Football Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL — ACC Network, 8:15 p.m.

Pac-12 Game Break — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 8:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from Florida State University, Tallahassee, FL — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Volleyball

Women’s

Ohio State at Oregon — Pac-12 Insider, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Stanford — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 1

League B: Group D, ABFA Technical Centre, Piggotts, Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Guyana — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3:20 p.m.

League C: Group C, A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground, Road Town, British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands vs. Turks & Caicos — Paramount+, 3:20 p.m.

League B: Group D, Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Bahamas vs. Puerto Rico — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5:50 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 14: Sauveterre-de-Béarn (France) to Larra-Belagua — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Irish Open, The K Club, Straffan, County Kildare, Ireland

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Queen City Championship, Kenwood Country Club (Kendale Course), Cincinnati, OH

Announcers: Grant Boone/Karen Stupples/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Angela Stanford

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills Country Club, Jennings, MO

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

Asian Tour

Shinhan Donghae Open, Club72 (Ocean Course), Incheon, Republic of Korea

Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of Monterey (Final Race), WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Monterey, CA

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Kevin Lee//Marty Snider//Dillon Welch

Practice 2 — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Qualifying — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Buffalo Bisons — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 293

Adesanya vs. Strickland, Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Prelims — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+ pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Gastelum vs. Adesanya — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Live: Adesanya vs. Strickland — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

UFC Main Events: Adesanya vs. Silva (02/09/2019) — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Middleweight Title Timeline — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

UFC 293 Countdown: Adesanya vs. Strickland — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Toronto — Bally Sports Kansas City/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay — Root Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Anaheim — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Arizona at Chicago Cubs — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington — Spectrum SportsNet LA/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Milwaukee at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Wisconsin/YES, 2 p.m.

New York Mets at Minnesota — SNY/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

San Diego at Houston — MLB Network/MLB San Diego Padres/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Matchday 31

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

D.C. United vs. San José Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m. — English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Inter Miami vs. Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Tony Cherchi

Minnesota United vs. New England Revolution, 8:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Danielle Slaton//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Walter Roque

Portland Timbers vs. LAFC, 10:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro//Marcelo Balboa/Diego Valeri

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Announcers: Paul Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon

Practice & Qualifying — USA Network, 10 a.m.

Race — NBC/Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Steve Letarte/Jeff Burton/Brad Daugherty/Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

Countdown to Green: NASCAR Xfinity Series — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

Round of 16

Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Announcers: Paul Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon

Practice & Qualifying — UA Network, noon

Dale Jr. Download: Chip Ganassi — USA Network, 11:30 a.m.

NBA

The Big O — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Top 10: One-Year Wonders — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Top 10 Storylines to Watch — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NSWL Challenge Cup

Championship

Final, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Announcers: Jacqui Oatley/Lori Lindsey//Lianne Sanderson

North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Olympics

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 — NBC, 2 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Cincinnati Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Men’s and Women’s Doubles — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Rugby World Cup

Pool Play

Pool A, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne, France

Italy vs. Namibia — CNBC/Peacock, 7 a.m.

Pool B, Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France

Ireland vs. Romania — Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Pool C, Stade-de-France, Saint-Denis, France

Australia vs. Georgia — Peacock, noon

Pool D, Stade-de-Marseille, Marseille, France

England vs. Argentina — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany

Germany vs. Japan — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

International Friendly, CityPark, St. Louis, MO

Announcers: TNT — Luke Wellman/Kyle Martino//Melissa Ortiz//Telemundo — Andrés Cantor/Manuel Sol

United States vs. Uzbekistan — TNT/Telemundo, 5:30 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Brian Dunseth

U.S. Soccer Pregame Show — TNT, 5 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame — TNT, 7:30 p.m.

International Friendly, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

México vs. Australia — Univision/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

República deportiva: fútbol fanaticos — Univision/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: The Ambassadors of Goodwill — NBC, 11 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Lasting Legacies — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Game Plan — CNBC, 3 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3:31 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Surfing’s Dirty Secrets — BBC News, 6:30 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Mixed Doubles Finals: Jess Pegula/Austin Krajicek vs. Anna Danilina/Harri Heliovaara — ESPN3, noon

Junior & Wheelchair Finals — ESPN+, noon

Women’s Final: Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers

Group Stage — Matchday 5

Group F, Dalga Arena, Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan vs. Belgium — FS1, 8:50 a.m.

Group F, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn, Estonia

Estonia vs. Sweden — Fubo Sports, 11:47 a.m.

Group C, Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw, Warsaw, Poland

Ukraine vs. England — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Group I, Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella

Andorra vs. Belarus — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

Group I, Arena Națională, Bucharest, Romania

Romania vs. Israel — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group C, National Arena Toše Proeski, Skopje, North Macedonia

North Macedonia vs. Italy — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group I, Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri, Pristina, Kosovo

Kosovo vs. Switzerland — Fubo Sports 2, 2:35 p.m.