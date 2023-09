Sep 6, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain serves to Alexander Zverev of Germany on day ten of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

African Cup of Nations Qualifying

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group D, 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt

Egypt vs. Ethiopia — beIN Sports, 11:50 a.m.

Group G, Stade du 26 Mars, Bamako, Mali

Mali vs. South Sudan — beIN Sports, 2:50 p.m.

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 2

Gold Coast Suns vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 p.m.

Port Adelaide Power vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

AFL Men’s — Finals Week 1

Qualifying Final, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

St. Kilda Saints vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Qualifying Final, Gabba (Brisbane Cricket Ground), Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

Brisbane Lions vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 5:02 a.m. (Saturday)

Basketball

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Knockout Round

Semifinal, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

United States vs. Germany — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

7th Place Game, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Italy vs. Slovenia — ESPN+, 4:45 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBC Continental Americas Title Fight, Lac Leamy Casino, Gatineau, Quebec, Canada

Christian Mbilli vs. Demond Nicholson — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

CFL

Week 14

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

CFL Wired — TSN1/TSN5, 7 p.m.

College Football

Week 2

Indiana State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at URI — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Kansas — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate: Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Nick Saban — FS1, 11 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

North Carolina State vs. Boston College — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

UCLA vs. Long Beach State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Oregon vs. California Baptist — Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

Washington vs. Saint Mary’s — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

Arizona vs. Texas Tech — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Clemson at Florida — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

BYU at Washington State — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying

Matchday 1

Estádio Estadual Jornalista Edgar Augusto Proença, Belém, Pará, Brazil

Brazil vs. Bolivia — Telemundo, 8:30 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group Stage — Matchday 1

League A: Group B, Estadio Panamericano, Santo Domingo, Haiti

Haiti vs. Cuba — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3:50 p.m.

League B: Group C, Dame Flora Duffy South Field, Devonshire, Bermuda

Bermuda vs. French Guiana — Paramount+, 3:50 p.m.

League B: Group C, Stadè Pierre-Aliker, Port-de-France, Martinique

Belize vs. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — Paramount+, 3:50 p.m.

League A: Group B, Kirani James Athletics Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada

Grenada vs. Suriname — Paramount+, 6:50 p.m.

League B: Group B, Wildey Turf Stadium, Wildey, Barbados

Barbados vs. Montserrat — Paramount+, 6:50 p.m.

League B: Group B, Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua — Paramount+, 6:50 p.m.

League A: Group B, National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica

Jamaica vs. Honduras — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:50 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 13: Formigal (Huesca la Magia) to Col du Tourmalet (France) — Peacock, 7:40 a.m.

Stage 14: Sauveterre-de-Béarn (France) to Larra-Belagua — Peacock, 6:45 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

DP World Tour

Irish Open, The K Club, Straffan, County Kildare, Ireland

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills Country Club, Jennings, MO

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Queen City Championship, Kenwood Country Club (Kendale Course), Cincinnati, OH

Announcers: Grant Boone/Karen Stupples/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill//Angela Stanford

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Asian Tour

Shinhan Donghae Open, Club72 (Ocean Course), Incheon, Republic of Korea

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Grand Prix of Monterey (Final Race), WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Monterey, CA

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Kevin Lee//Marty Snider//Dillon Welch

Practice 1 — Peacock, 5:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Countdown 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

UFC Live: Adesanya vs. Strickland — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay — Root Sports/Bally Sports Sun, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MASN/NESN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Kansas City/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Anaheim — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington — Spectrum SportsNet LA/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Interleague

Milwaukee at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/YES, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Minnesota — SNY/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Houston — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 5:55 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 7:25 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs

Round of 10

Kansas Lottery, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Practice and Qualifying — FS2, 4:30 p.m.

Race — FS1, 9 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCTS Setup — FS1, 9 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA G League Preseason

NBA G League Fall Invitational

Game 2, The Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

Perth Wildcats at G League Ignite — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Top 10 Storylines to Watch — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Cincinnati Open, Linder Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH

Mixed Doubles — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN/YouTube, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7p.m.

In-Game LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Women’s Doubles Semifinals — ESPN+, noon

Men’s Doubles Finals: Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs. Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury — ESPN2, noon

Men’s Semifinal: Ben Shelton vs. Novak Djokovic — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Men’s Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Track & Field

Diamond League

AG Memorial Van Damme, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Finals — Peacock, 2 p.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers

Group Stage — Matchday 5

Group A, Boris Paichadze National Stadium Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Spain — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Group D, Eskişehir Yeni Stadyumu, Eskişehir, Turkey

Turkey vs. Armenia — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

Group J, Stade de Luxembourg, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

Luxembourg vs. Iceland — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Group J, Národný futbalový štadión, Bratislava, Slovakia

Slovakia vs. Portugal — Fubo Sports, 2:32 p.m.

Group D, Stadion HNK Rijeka, Rijeka, Croatia

Croatia vs. Latvia — Fubo Sports 8, 2:32 p.m.

Group A, AEK Arena – Georgios Karapatakis, Larnaca, Cyprus

Cyprus vs. Scotland — Fubo Sports 2, 2:35 p.m.

Group J, Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein — Fubo Sports 3, 2:35 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics — Ion, 7 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun — Ion, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky — Ion, 8 p.m.

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings — Ion, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury — Ion, 10 p.m.