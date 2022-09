All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Finals Week 1

Geelong Cats vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Bundesliga

Matchday 5

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

College Football

Week 1

Chick-Fil-A Kickoff, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Oregon vs. Georgia — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Duke’s Mayo Classic, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Michigan — ABC, noon

Rutgers at Boston College — ACC Network, noon

Buffalo at Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon

Delaware at Navy — CBS Sports Network, noon

North Carolina State at East Carolina — ESPN, noon

North Carolina at Appalachian State — ESPNU, noon

Georgetown at Marist — ESPN3, noon

Dayton at Robert Morris — ESPN+, noon

Western Carolina at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, noon

South Dakota State at Iowa — FS1, noon

Sam Houston at Texas A&M — SEC Network, noon

Central Connecticut State at UConn — WCCT, noon

Richmond at Virginia — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Lafayette — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Air Force — Altitude/Mountain West Network, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lincoln (PA) at Delaware State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Iowa State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern State at Montana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego State — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Houston at Texas-San Antonio — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arkansas — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Norfolk State at Marshall — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Drake at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Oklahoma — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wyoming — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at South Florida — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee State at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Troy at Mississippi — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at South Alabama — ESPN3, 5 p.m.

Texas State at Nevada — Bally Sports SoCal/Mountain West Network, 5:30 p.m.

Concordia (MID) at Stetson — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Morgan State at Georgia Southern — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Ohio — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at James Madison — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Miles at Alabama State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Towson at Bucknell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Howard at Hampton — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Rice at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Utah at Florida — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Grambling State at Arkansas State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Albany at Baylor — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Army at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Elon at Vanderbilt — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Limestone at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Auburn — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Wisconsin — FS1, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Ohio State — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

SMU at North Texas — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Mississippi State — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia State at South Carolina — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Utah State at Alabama — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

McNeese State at Montana State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Murray State at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisville-Monroe at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Maine at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Colgate at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Boise State at Oregon State — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Kent State at Washington — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College GameDay live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

B1G Tailgate live from University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 1:30 p.m.

College Football Kickoff — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 14

Montoro to Sierra de La Pandera — CNBC, 10 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 6

Everton vs. Liverpool — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Brentford vs. Leeds United — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Chelsea vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Southampton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Aston Villa vs. Manchester United — Universo, 12:25//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Goal Zone — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Qualifying — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Made in HimmerLand, HimmerLand Golf & Spa Resort, Farsø, Denmark

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Dana Open, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Victoria National GC, Newburgh, IN

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF Women’s World Championship

Semifinals, KVIK Hockey Arena, Herning, Denmark

United States vs. Czechia — TSN3/NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Canada vs. Switzerland– TSN3/NHL Network, noon

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Saranac Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Races 12 & 13 — FS2, 6 p.m.

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY & Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, CA

Jockey Club Gold Cup & The Flower Bowl (Saratoga)/Del Mar Handicap & Pacific Classic (Del Mar) — NBC, 4:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 4

RCD Mallorca vs. Girona — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Barcelona — ESPN+2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 6

AJ Auxerre vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

FC Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night Paris

Gane vs. Tuivasa Accor Arena, Paris, France

Prelims — ESPN+, noon

Main Card — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Johnson vs. Diaz — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

UFC Countdown: UFC 279: Chimaaev vs. Diaz — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: McGregor vs. Diaz 2 — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Texas at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/NESN, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay –YES/Bally Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore — NBC Sports California/MASN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at San Francisco — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MASN2/SNY, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles — Bally Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Toronto at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

Minnesota United vs. FC Dallas — Univision/TUDN/Twitter/Bally Sports North/WUCW, 3:30 p.m.

Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire — Bally Sports Great Lakes/WGN, 5:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union — MSG Network/WPHL, 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. Charlotte FC — WSTR/WAXN/WSCO, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville SC vs. Austin FC — WUXP/KNVA/KTFO, 8:30 p.m.

Somos MLS — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

A Race With a Sponsor’s Name That is Way Too Long 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Qualifying — NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com, 10 a.m.

Race — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Qualifying — NBC Sports app/NBCSports.com, noon

Qualifying — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Best of the Week — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Scottish Premier League

Matchday 6

Celtic vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 5

Fiorentina vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Serie A Post Game — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, MO

United States vs. Nigeria — Fox, 1:30 p.m.

U.S. Women’s Soccer Prematch Show — Fox, 1 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 2 — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: Dream On, Part 3 — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Jackie to Me — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Keeping Goals — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: Let Noor Run & Girls Got Game — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

W. Studios Fifty/50 Shorts: The Rule of Sedona Price & Home Field — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Tennis

USTA

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 –ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Primetime at the Open — Women’s Doubles 1st Round/Men’s 2nd Round

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Rafael Nadal vs. Richard Gasquet/Danielle Collins vs. Alize Cornet — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.