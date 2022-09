All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: Arkansas at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Michigan State vs. Michigan — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Indiana vs. Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Portland at Loyola Marymount — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Fresno State — Stadium, 9 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: St. Andrews with Nick Dougherty — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Annika Sorenstam – Mental Focus — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

PFL 2022 Best Highlights — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Detroit — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MASN2/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — TBS/YES/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Anaheim — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 9;30 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — Bally Sports South/MASN, 7 p.m.

Miami at New York Mets — Bally Sports Florida/SNY, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Marquee Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Houston — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T Sportsnet Southwest, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLS

Seattle Sounders vs. FC Cincinnati — KZJO/WSTR, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Forecast: Race to the 2023 NBA MVP — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Forecast: NBA Rookie of the Year Debate 2023 — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football live from London, England, United Kingdom — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 3 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

New York Islanders at New Jersey — MSG Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Boston — NHL Network/MSG Network/NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg — TSN5/TSN3, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado — Altitude, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Seattle — NHL Network/KONG, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Estadio Nueva Condomina, Mucia, Spain

Saudi Arabia vs. United States — UniMás/TUDN, 1:30 p.m./FS1, 2 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 1 p.m.

International Friendly, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Brazil vs. Tunisia — beIN Sports Xtra/beiN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:20 p.m.

International Friendly, Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Peru vs. El Salvador — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 7:50 p.m.

International Friendly, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ

Jamaica vs. Argentina — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 7:50 p.m.

International Friendly, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Mexico vs. Colombia — Univision/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Deerfoot of the Diamond — ESPN, 8 p.m.

ESPN Films: Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Airing It Out With Housh & Scandrick — Fubo Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel — HBO, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Korea Open Tennis Championships (ATP)/Sofia Open (ATP)/Tel Aviv Open (ATP)/Parma Ladies Open (WTA)/Tallinn Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

League Phase — Matchday 6

League A — Group 2, Kybunpark, St Gallen, Switzerland

Switzerland vs. Czechia — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

League B — Group 4, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

Norway vs. Serbia — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

League A — Group 2, Estádio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal

Portugal vs. Spain — Fubo Sports Network, 2:33 p.m.

League B — Group 4, Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden

Sweden vs. Slovenia — Fubo Sports Network 8, 2:33 p.m.

League B — Group 1, Cracovia Stadium, Krakow, Poland

Ukraine vs. Scotland — Fubo Sports Network 2, 2:35 p.m.

League C — Group 2, Georgios Kamaras Stadium, Athens, Greece

Greece vs. Northern Ireland — Fubo Sports Network 3, 2:35 p.m.

League C — Group 2, Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri, Pristina, Kosovo

Kosovo vs. Cyprus — Fubo Sports Network 4, 2:35 p.m.

League B — Group 1, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Ireland vs. Armenia — Fubo Sports Network 5, 2:35 p.m.

League B — Group 2, Arena Kombëtare, Tirana, Albania

Albania vs. Iceland — Fubo Sports Network 6, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Matchnight Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Matchweek Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.