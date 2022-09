All Times Eastern

Basketball

Women’s

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

Group A, Sydney SuperDome, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Puerto Rico vs. Republic of Korea — ESPN+, 9:20 p.m.

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina — ESPNU, midnight

Group A, Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Communist China vs. Belgium — ESPN+, 11:20 p.m.

Group B, Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Mali vs. Canada — ESPN+, 1:50 a.m. (Tuesday)

Group B, Sydney SuperDome, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Serbia vs. France — ESPN+, 3:20 a.m. (Tuesday)

Australia vs. Japan — ESPN+, 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

The B1G Moment: Little Giants — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 21: Copy That Pro — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

One Shot Away — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: Tiger Woods: Perfection at Pebble — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Boston — MASN2/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Toronto — MLB Network/YES/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Ohio/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/MASN, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America Racemouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

2022 NBA Media Day — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

Brooklyn Nets Media Day — YES, 11 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Celtics Post Up: Media Day — NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

NFL

Week 3

Monday Night Football, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Dallas Cowboys at New York Football Giants — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHL Preseason

New Jersey at Montreal — TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at New York Rangers — NHL Network/MSG Plus/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle — Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas — NHL Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Tallahassee — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Ghosts of Ole Miss — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Korea Open Tennis Championships (ATP)/Sofia Open (ATP)/Tel Aviv Open (ATP)/Parma Ladies Open (WTA)/Tallinn Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

League Phase — Matchday 6

League A — Group 3, Wembley Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

England vs. Germany — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

League B — Group 3, Gradski Stadion Podgorica, Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro vs. Finland — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

League A — Group 3, Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Italy — Fubo Sports Network, 2:33 p.m.

League C — Group 4, National Arena Toše Proeski, Skopje, North Macedonia

North Macedonia vs. Bulgaria — Fubo Sports Network 2, 2:35 p.m.

League D — Group 2, Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle, Serravalle, San Marino

San Marino vs. Estonia — Fubo Sports Network, 3, 2:35 p.m.

League C — Group 4, Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar

Gibraltar vs. Georgia — Fubo Sports Network 4, 2:35 p.m.

League B — Group 3, Giulesti Stadium, Bucharest, Romania

Romania vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina — Fubo Sports Network 8, 2:35 p.m.