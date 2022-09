All Times Eastern

Basketball

Women’s

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

Group A, Sydney SuperDome, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Belgium vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina — ESPN+, 9:20 p.m.

Republic of Korea vs. United States — ESPN2, midnight

Communist China vs. Puerto Rico — ESPN+, 3:20 a.m. (Monday)

Canada vs. Australia — ESPN+, 6:20 a.m. (Monday)

Group A, Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Serbia vs. Mali — ESPN+, 11:20 p.m.

France vs. Japan — ESPN+, 1:50 a.m. (Monday)

College Soccer

Men’s

Portland vs. Utah Tech — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Florida vs. Georgia — ESPNU, noon

Rutgers vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

San Diego State vs. Wyoming — Stadium College Sports Central, 3 p.m.

Kansas vs. TCU — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Auburn vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

North Carolina State vs. Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

LSU at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

Purdue at Iowa — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Louisville at Florida State — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Auburn at Alabama — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 3 p.m.

Arizona State at Colorado — Pac-12 Insider, 3 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Carolina Nationals, ZMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Qualifying Show 2 — FS1, 2 p.m.

Finals — FS1, 3 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, AR

Final Round

Featured Groups — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Presidents Cup, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC

United States vs. International

Day 4 (Singles) — NBC/Peacock, noon

Live From the Presidents Cup — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, CA

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 4:45 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Baltimore — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/MASN, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Bally Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City — Root Sports/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Boston at New York Yankees — ESPN, 7 p.m./ESPN2 (Kay-Rod), 7 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Philadelphia — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 1:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN2/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports Midwest/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 4 p.m.

Interleague

New York Mets at Oakland — MLB Network/WPIX/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Playoffs — Round of 12

Texas 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX

Race– USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green: Texas — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Golden State Warriors Media Day — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NFL

Week 3

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami

Cincinnati at New York Jets

Houston at Chicago

Kansas City at Indianapolis

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Baltimore at New England

Detroit at Minnesota

Las Vegas at Tennessee

New Orleans at Carolina

Philadelphia at Washington

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Los Angeles Chargers

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle

Green Bay at Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona

NFL Viewing Maps — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame Show — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Peacock Sunday Night Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

Buffalo at Washington — NHL Network/NBC Sports Washington, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton — TSN3/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver — Sportsnet/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Colorado — NHL Network/KNTV/Altitude, 9 p.m.

NWSL

Portland Thorns vs. Chicago Red Stars — Paramount+, 4 p.m.

Kansas City Current vs. Washington Spirit — Paramount+, 5 p.m.

Orlando Pride vs. San Diego Wave — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Angel City vs. Racing Louisville — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Super Clásico, Bobby Dodd Stadium, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA

Club América vs. Guadalajara — Telemundo/Universo, 4:30 p.m.//UniMás/TUDN, 4:55 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m

E60: The Great Imposter and Me — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: Project 11: Alex Smith’s Final Drive — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.

E60: The Survivor — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Boundless: France: 140 km Mountain Bike Race — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

Boundless: Scotland: Scottish Highlands Quadrathon– Stadium, 3 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision, 3 p.m.

TrueSouth: Nashville — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Red Bull Imagination — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports Network, 5:45 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Al Harrington — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

Laver Cup

Team Europe vs. Team World, O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Day 2: Day Session — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Day 2: Night Session — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 1:30 p.m.

ATP Tour

San Diego Open, Barnes Tennis Center, San Diego, CA

Final — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Courtside Live: Korea Open Tennis Championships (ATP)/Sofia Open (ATP)/Tel Aviv Open (ATP)/Parma Ladies Open (WTA)/Tallinn Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

UEFA Nations League

League Phase — Matchday 6

League D — Group 1, Estadi Nacional, Andorra la Vella, Andorra

Andorra vs. Latvia — FS2, 8:50 a.m.

League D — Group 1, Stadionul Zimbru, Chișinău, Moldova

Moldova vs. Liechtenstein — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m.

League C — Group 3, Dalga Arena, Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan — FS2, 11:50 a.m.

League C — Group 3, TSC Arena, Bačka Topola, Serbia

Serbia vs. Belarus — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:50 a.m.

League A — Group 1, Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. France — FS2, 2:30 p.m.

League A — Group 1, Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Wien, Austria

Austria vs. Croatia — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

League A — Group 4, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Netherlands vs. Belgium — Fubo Sports Network, 2:33 p.m.

League C — Group 1, Tórsvøllur, Torshavn, Faroe Islands

Faroe Islands vs. Turkey — Fubo Sports Network 2, 2:35 p.m.

League A — Group 4, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Wales vs. Poland — Fubo Sports Network 3, 2:35 p.m.

League C — Group 1, Stade de Luxembourg, Gasperich, Luxembourg

Luxembourg vs. Lithuania — Fubo Sports Network 8, 2:35 p.m.

UEFA Nations League Matchnight Highlights — FS1, 7 a.m.

UEFA Nations League Matchnight Highlights — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Chelsea vs. Manchester City — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m. (same day coverage)