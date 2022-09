All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s

Grand Final, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Geelong Cats vs. Sydney Swans — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

AFL Women’s

Round 5

Brisbane Lions vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 9 p.m.

Basketball

Women’s

FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

Group A, Sydney SuperDome, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

United States vs. Communist China — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Republic of Korea — ESPN+, 3:50 a.m. (Saturday)

Puerto Rico vs. Belgium — ESPN+, 6:20 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBC/WBO World Super Featherweight Title, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

CFL

Week 16

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Montreal Alouettes — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Iowa at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

College Football

Week 4

Virginia at Syracuse — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Air Force — FS1, 8 p.m.

Boise State at Texas-El Paso — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Soccer

Men’s

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Stanford vs. USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Oregon State vs. Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon/Pac-12 Washington, 9 p.m.

Oregon vs. Washington — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

UCLA vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Bay Area, 11 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Michigan at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Cal at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 9 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

NHRA Carolina Nationals, ZMax Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC

Qualifying Show 1 — FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

NW Arkansas Championship, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, AR

1st Round

Featured Groups: Nordqvist & Kim Groups — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour

Presidents Cup, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC

United States vs. International

Day 2 (Fourball) — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Live From the Presidents Cup — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Pure Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, CA

1st Round — Golf Channel, 10 p.m. (same day coverage)

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 2 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 285

Lightweights, 3 Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally — Showtime, 4 p.m.

PFL 2022 Best Highlights — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Boston at New York Yankees — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/MASN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/Sportsnet/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City — Root Sports/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN2/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado — Bally Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers — Apple TV+, 10 p.m.

Interleague

New York Mets at Oakland — SNY/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Rod Woodson: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

James Harrison: A Football Life — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Top 10 Storylines to Watch — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s International Friendly

Kirin Challenge Cup 2022, Merkur Spielarena, Düsseldorf, Germany

Japan vs. United States — ESPN2//UniMás/TUDN, 8:20 a.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 8 a.m.

Pre-World Cup Match, Stade Océane, Le Havre, France

Brazil vs. Ghana — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:20 p.m.

Pre-World Cup Match, The Stadium Formerly Known as Joe Robbie, Miami Gardens, Miami

Argentina vs. Honduras — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español/Fubo Sports Network, 7:50 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Beyond Limits: This is Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: What Carter Lost — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Zona mixta — Telemudo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Laver Cup

Team Europe vs. Team World, O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Day 1: Day Session — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Day 1: Night Session (Roger Federer’s last match) — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Courtside Live: Moselle Open Quarterfinals (ATP) — Tennis Channel, noon

UEFA Nations League

League Phase — Matchday 5

League C — Group 4, Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia

Georgia vs. North Macedonia — FS2, noon

League D — Group 2, A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn, Estonia

Estonia vs. Malta — Fox Soccer Plus, noon

League A — Group 3, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Germany vs. Hungary — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

League B — Group 3, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

Finland vs. Romania — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m.

League A — Group 3, Stadio San Miro, Milan, Italy

Italy vs. England — Fubo Sports Network, 2:33 p.m.

League B — Group 3, Stadion Bilino polje, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Montenegro — Fubo Sports Network 2, 2:35 p.m.

League C — Group 4, Ludogorets Arena, Razgrad, Bulgaria

Bulgaria vs. Gibraltar — Fubo Sports Network 3, 2:35 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)