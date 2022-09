All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Finals Week 1

Geelong Cats vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Western Bulldogs — FS2, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

AFL Women’s — Round 2

Port Adelaide Power vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday, delayed)

Boxing

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

PBC Fight Camp: Andy Ruiz, Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz — FS1, 7 p.m.

Inside PBC Boxing: Top Knockouts — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

PBC Countdown: Andy Ruiz, Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz — FS2, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 5

Borussia Dortmund vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

CFL

Week 13

Ottawa Redblacks at Montreal Alouettes — TSN4/TSN5/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL Wired — TSN4/TSN5, 7 p.m.

College Football

Week 1

Lehigh at Villanova — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Western Michigan at Michigan State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Charlotte — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Temple at Duke — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana — FS1, 8 p.m.

TCU at Colorado — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Utah at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Marquette at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Cycling

Vuela a España

Stage 13

Ronda to Montilla — Olympic Channel, 9 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Practice 2 — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

DP World Tour

Made in HimmerLand, HimmerLand Golf & Spa Resort, Farsø, Denmark

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Dana Open, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Victoria National GC, Newburgh, IN

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Races 1-4 — FS2, 1 p.m.

Lucky Coin Stakes & Prioress Stakes — FS1, 3 p.m.

Race 10 — FS2, 6:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 5

Celta de Vigo vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Global

Featherweights, Univision Mediapro Studios, Miami, FL

Jair Perez vs. Justin Vasquez — Paramount+, 11 p.m.//Univision/TUDN, midnight

Combate global pre-show — Paramount+, 10:30 p.m.

UFC Live: Gane vs. Tuivasa — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Detroit — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — MLB Network/YES/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore — NBC Sports California/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland — Root Sports/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Texas at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Houston at Anaheim — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League

Colorado at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MASN/SNY, 7 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Apple TV+, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Arizona, 9;30 p.m./MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers — Bally Sports San Diego/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco — Apple TV+, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Toronto at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 6:50 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Countdown to First Pitch — Apple TV+, 9:45 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Social Media Show — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 5

Ümraniyespor vs. Trabzonspor — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 1:55 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

USTA

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN+/ESPN3, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN, noon

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Primetime at the Open — Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Serena Williams/Daniil Medvedev vs. Wu Yibing — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

Track & Field

2022 Diamond League

Memorial Van Damme, King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

Finals — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Track and Field Weekly — Olympic Channel, 3:30 p.m.