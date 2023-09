Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) and safety Grant Delpit (22) celebrate a stop in the first quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. The Browns led 10-0 at halftime.

All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 5

Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley — USA Network/Universo, 2:40 p.m.

Announcers: USA Network — Paul Burmeister/Lee Dixon/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 4:45 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Ryder Cup Highlights: 2016: United States at Hazeltine — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

U.S. Open Epics: 1971 U.S. Open-Lee Trevino: An American Champion — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 5

Granada vs. Girona — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Ligue 1

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month 2023 — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

PFL 2023 Best of the Playoffs — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Kansas City — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston — MASN/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Boston at Texas — NESN/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland — Root Sports/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Bally Sports Florida, 6;30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MLB San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m.

Interleague

Minnesota at Cincinnati — FS1/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington — NBC Sports Chicago/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/Bally Sports Detroit/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Inside Baseball — Stadium, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Week 2

Monday Night Football, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: ESPN/ESPN2/WDSU/WAXN — Chris Fowler/Dan Orlovsky/Louis Riddick//Laura Rutledge//ESPN Deportes — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers — ESPN/ESPN2/WDSU/WAXN/ESPN Deportes, 7:15 p.m.

Monday Night Football, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers — ABC/ESPN+, 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Monday Blitz — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN//WDSU/WXANESPN2, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ABC/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ABC/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 10:15 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Believer — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Daily Hustle — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Ringer: Wise Guys — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11;:#0 p.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Foul Territory (series premiere) — Stadium, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN+/YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Charlottesville — ACC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN/ESPN2, 10:15 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

WTA Tour

Guangzhou Open, Nansha International Tennis Center, Guangzhou, Communist China

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

WTA Tour

Guadalajara Open, Panamerican Tennis Center, Zapopan, Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, Mexico

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.