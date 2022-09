All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Women’s

Round 4

Melbourne Demons vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Matchroom Boxing

Canelo vs. GGG III, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Super Middleweight Title

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin — DAZN Pay per view, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 7

Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Schalke 04 — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. FC Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

CFL

Week 15

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats — TSN1/TSN3/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/TSN3/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN3, 3:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 3

HBCU NYC Football Classic, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Morehead at Howard — CNBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Wofford at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

UConn at Michigan — ABC, noon

Southern Illinois at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, noon

Western Kentucky at Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

Villanova at Army — CBS Sports Network, noon

Georgia at South Carolina — ESPN, noon

Purdue at Syracuse — ESPN, noon

Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) (at Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH) — ESPNU, noon

Long Island University at Kent State — ESPN3, noon

Abilene Christian at Missouri — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, noon

Richmond at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

Sacred Heart at Morgan State — ESPN+, noon

Oklahoma at Nebraska — Fox, noon

Texas State at Baylor — FS1, noon

Youngstown State at Kentucky — SEC Network, noon

Bryant at Brown — NESNplus/ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Central Michigan — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Stetson — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Penn — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Montana at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Delaware at URI — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Monmouth — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Albany at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Grambling State at Jackson State — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Cal Poly at South Dakota — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Murray State at Ball State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Iowa State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Delaware State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Yale at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 2 p.m.

Cal at Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Idaho State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Drake at Idaho — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tulane at Kansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Texas at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia Tech — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Penn State at Auburn — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at UMass — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Troy at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Oregon — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

William & Mary at Lafayette — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/NBC Sports Bay Area/ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at UAB — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Houston — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Utah at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Boise State — FS1, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Liberty at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Southern vs. Texas Southern (at Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX) — HBCU Go, 5 p.m.

Sacramento State at Northern Iowa — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Marshall at Bowling Green — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Colorado State at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Mississippi State at LSU — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Marist — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Keiser at Lindenwood — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Morehead State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Elon — FloSports, 6 p.m.

North Carolina Central at New Hampshire — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at North Carolina State — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Samford at Tennessee Tech — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Akron at Tennessee — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arkansas State at Memphis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Butler at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern New Mexico at Tarleton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Tulsa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Prairie View A&M — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri State at Arkansas — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Lamar — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Ohio State — Fox, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Washington — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Maine at Boston College — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Nevada at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Central Florida at Florida Atlantic — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Western Michigan — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Furman at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana at Rice — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

SMU at Maryland — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Illinois State — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

South Florida at Florida — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Clemson — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Alcorn State at McNeese — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Montana State vs. Oregon State (at Providence Park, Portland, OR) — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Texas A&M — ESPN, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Utah — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Fresno State at USC — Fox, 10:30 p.m.

North Dakota State at Arizona — FS1, 11 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Arizona State — Pac=12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 11 p.m.

College GameDay live from Appalachian State University, Boone, NC — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE — Fox, 10 a.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 10 a.m,.

B1G Tailgate live from Indiana University, Bloomington, IN — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from the Wellness Kitchen Green Space, Auburn, AL — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

This Week in SEC Football — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE — FS1, 11 a.m.

College GameDay live from Appalachian State University, Boone, NC — ESPN2, 11:30 a.m.

Pac-12 Tailgate — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 1 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 1:30 p.m.

College Football: The Drive to Atlanta — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

College Soccer

Women’s

Wyoming vs. St. Thomas — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 3 p.m.

BYU vs. Utah — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Louisville at Stanford — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 8

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Golf

DP World Tour

Italian Open, Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome, Italy

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, OR

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Fortinet Championship, Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa, CA

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Sanford International, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, SD

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

RaceDay Live, Aqueduct Race Track, Queens, New York, NY

Jockey Club Oaks Invitational Stakes/Caesars Jockey Club Derby Invitational Stakes — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 6

RCD Mallorca vs. UD Almería — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Barcelona vs. Elche — ESPN+, 10:15 a.m.

Valencia vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 8

Montpellier Hérault vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. Toulouse FC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Stade de Reims vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Sandhagen vs. Song, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB

American League

Minnesota at Cleveland — MLB Network/Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Boston — Bally Sports Kansas City/NESN, 4 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Sun, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Houston — NBC Sports California/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 9 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 1:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington — Bally Sports Florida/MASN2, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New York Mets — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/SNY, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta — MLB Network/WCAU/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Bally Sports San Diego/Bally Sports Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at Milwaukee — MLB Network/YES/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls — YES/MSG Network, 1 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union — UniMás/TUDN/Twitter, 3:30 p.m.

New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact — WSBK/TVA Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City SC vs. Toronto FC — WRBW/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. Charlotte FC — WGN/WAXN/WSOC, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Minnesota United — KCMI/WUCW/Bally Sports North Extra, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC vs. Nashville SC — KXAN/WUXP, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. FC Cincinnati — KMYU/WSTR, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Seattle Sounders — TSN1/TSN4/KZJO, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. Colorado Rapids — Spectrum SportsNet/Altitude, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas — NBC Sports California/KTXA, 10:30 p.m.

Somos MLS — TUDN, noon

Fútbol central — TUDN, 3 p.m.

MLS on TSN Pregame — TSN4, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Playoffs — Round of 16

Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN

Race — USA Network, 7:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 11 p.m.

Race for the Championship: Old School Versus New School — USA Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 12:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Best of the Week — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC — Twitch, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. OL Reign — Paramount+, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash — Paramount+, 8 p.m.

San Diego Wave vs. Angel City — Paramount+ 10 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 7

İstanbulspor vs. Beşiktaş — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.

UEFA Nations League Preview Show — FS2, noon

Misión Europa — Univision, 3 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: Drew Bledsoe: Better With Age — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

3-Day Weekend: Atlanta — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

TrueSouth: Tompkinsville — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: Project 11: Alex Smith’s Final Drive — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

USA Today Sports Seriously — Fubo Sports Network, a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from the Wellness Kitchen Green Space, Auburn, AL — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

USA Today Sports Seriously — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Leading the Wave — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, noon

All In With Laila Ali: Pushing the Limits — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Beyond Football — CBS, 2 p.m..

Airing It Out With Housh & Scandrick — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Davis Cup Finals Group Stage (USA vs. Netherlands, France vs. Belgium, Croatia vs. Argentina, Canada vs. Serbia)/Chennai Open (WTA)/Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.