All Times Eastern

Campeones Cup

MLS vs. Liga MX

MLS Cup Champion vs. Campeón de Campeones, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

New York City FC vs. Atlas F.C. — ESPN2/Univision/TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Out of Pocket with Alyssa Lang and Andraya Carter — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Louisville at Kentucky — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at New Mexico — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 9:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Quarterfinal

2nd Leg, Estadio Universitario, Penonomé, Panama

Tauro vs. Motagua — ViX+/YouTube, 10 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Cleveland — MLB Network/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Houston at Detroit — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — YES/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m./MLB Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets — Marquee Sports Network/SNY, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — FS1/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Colorado at Chicago White Sox — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington — MASN2/MASN, 7 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

The NFL Pile On (series premiere) — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2021 Regular Season: LA Chargers at Las Vegas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Saluting the Champs — FS1, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime (season premiere) — Nickelodeon, 7 p.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Americas — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC Storied: More Than a Voice — ESPNU, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

B1G Trailblazers: Carli Lloyd (series premiere) — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: The Best That Never Was — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

TrueSouth: Tompkinsville — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Atlanta — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Davis Cup Finals Group Stage (USA vs. Kazhakstan, France vs. Austria, Croatia vs. Sweden, Spain vs, Republic of Korea)/Chennai Open (WTA)/Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group E, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs. Dinamo Zagreb — UniMás/TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group F, Municipal Stadium of Legia Warszawa, Warsaw, Poland

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Celtic FC — Paramount+/ViX, 12:30 p.m.

Group F, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Madrid vs. Red Bull Leipzig — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group A, Ibrox Stadium, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Rangers FC vs. SSC Napoli — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Group E, Stamford Bridge, London, England, United Kingdom

Chelsea vs. FC Salzburg — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Group G, Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

FC Copenhagen vs. Sevilla — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Group G, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund — Paramount+/ViX/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Group H, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Benfica — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Group H, Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa, Israel

Maccabi Haifa vs. Paris Saint-Germain — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, noon

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.