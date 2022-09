All Times Eastern

Break Dancing

2022 World Bboy Battle Championships — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: South Carolina at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

College Central: College Golf Fall Preview — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

NC State vs. James Madison — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Florida State at Florida — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Stanford at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Quarterfinal

2nd Leg, Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, Costa Rica

Alajuelense vs. Alianza — TUDN/YouTube, 10 p.m.

Golf

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Max Homa, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Annika Sorenstam-Full Swing — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF Films: Loopers-The Caddie’s Long Walk — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Cleveland — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Houston at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Boston — TBS/YES/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto — Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at New York Mets — Marquee Sports Network/SNY, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco — MLB Network/Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Interleague

Baltimore at Washington — MASN2/MASN, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle — MLB Network/Bally Sports San Diego/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 12:30 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 4:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLS

Montreal Impact vs. Chicago Fire — TSN3/TSN5/WGN, 7:30 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew — WBFS/WAMI/Bally Sports Ohio, 8 p.m.

Minnesota United vs. LAFC — Bally Sports North Extra/WUCW/KCOP/KRCA, 8 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. New England Revolution — AT&T SportsNet Southwest Extra/WSBK, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. D.C. United — KMCI/NBC Sports Washington, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL 360 — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 1 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPNU, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk: Trinity Thomas — CBS Sports Network, 6;30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Airing It Out With Housh & Scandrick — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show– Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Moment: The First Wave — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m..

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Courtside Live: Davis Cup Finals Group Stage (USA vs. Great Britain, France vs. Germany, Croatia vs. Italy, Spain vs, Serbia)/Chennai Open (WTA)/Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 2

Group D, Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Sporting Clube de Portugal vs. Tottenham Hotspur — UniMás/TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group C, Doosan Arena, Plzeň, Czech Republic

Viktoria Plzeň vs. Inter Milan — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group C, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. Barcelona — Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group A, Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Liverpool vs. Ajax — Paramount+/ViX/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Group B, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Club Atlético de Madrid — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Group B, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

FC Porto vs. Club Brugge — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

Group D, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:50 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

WNBA Finals

Game 2, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces — ESPN/TSN1/TSN4, 9 p.m. (Las Vegas leads series 1-0)

WNBA Countdown — ESPN/TSN1/TSN4, 8:30 p.m.