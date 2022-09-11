All Times Eastern
Bundesliga
Matchday 6
1. FC Köln vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.
Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.
College Field Hockey
Michigan at Louisville — ACC Network, noon
North Carolina at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.
College Soccer
Men’s
Washington at Air Force — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.
Women’s
Boston College vs. Army — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.
Nebraska vs. USC — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.
Texas vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.
South Carolina vs. North Carolina State — ESPNU, 3 p.m.
Washington State vs. Cal Poly — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.
Gonzaga vs. Baylor — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 4 p.m.
Portland vs. Washington — Stadium College Sports Central, 4 p.m.
Utah vs. Utah State — Pac-12 Insider, 7 p.m.
UCLA vs. Cal State Fullerton — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Cycling
Vuelta a España
Stage 21 (conclusion)
Las Rozas vs. Madrid (Paisaje de la Luz) — CNBC, 1 p.m.
Formula 1
FIA Formula 1 World Championship
Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
Race — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.
Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 7:59 a.m.
Golf
DP World Tour
BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, United Kingdom
Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 a.m.
LPGA Tour
Queen City Championship, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati, OH
Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO
Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
IndyCar
NTT IndyCar Series
2022 IndyCar Championship
Grand Prix of Monterey, Laguna Seca Raceway, Monterey/Salinas, CA
Indy Lights Race 2 — Peacock, 12:55 p.m.
Race — NBC/Pecock/Universo, 3:30 p.m.
Warmup — Peacock, noon
Pre-Race — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.
Post-Race — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 5:30 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 5
Real Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.
Elche CF vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.
Getafe CF vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.
Real Betis vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.
Ligue 1
Round 7
FC Lorient vs. Nantes — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.
AC Ajaccio vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.
Stade Rennais vs. AJ Auxerre — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.
AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.
The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.
The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Main Event: Gastelum vs. Adesanya — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
UFC Main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
PFL 2022 Best Highlights — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Best of the Lighter Weight Classes — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Women — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Monday)
MLB
American League
Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Sun/YES, 1:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Houston — Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Texas — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.
National League
Washington at Philadelphia — MASN2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Interleague
Atlanta at Seattle — Bally Sports Southeast/Root Sports, 4 p.m.
Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2 p.m.
Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
Remembering the Game for New York — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series
Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS
Race — USA Network, 3 p.m.
NASCAR RaceDay: Kansas — FS1, 12:30 p.m.
Countdown to Green — USA Network, 2 p.m.
Post-Race Show — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.
NBA
NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 5 p.m.
NFL
Week 1
NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.
Baltimore at New York Jets
Cleveland at Carolina
Indianapolis at Houston
New England at Miami
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Washington
New Orleans at Atlanta
Philadelphia at Detroit
San Francisco at Chicago
NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Arizona
Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers
NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota
New York Giants at Tennessee
Sunday Night Football, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Tampa Bay at Dallas — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.
That Other Pregame Show (season premiere) — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.
NFL GameDay Morning (season premiere) — NFL Network, 9 a.m.
Sunday NFL Countdown (season premiere) — ESPN, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now (season premiere) — ESPNews, 10 a.m.
Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.
Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 11 a.m.
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (series premiere) — Peacock, 11 a.m.
The NFL Today (season premiere) — CBS, noon
Fox NFL Sunday (season premiere) — Fox, noon
Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.
Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.
NFL RedZone (season premiere) — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live (season premiere) — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.
Football Night in America (season premiere) — NBC, 7 p.m.
The OT (season premiere) — Fox, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Highlights (season premiere) — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL Primetime (season premiere) — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame (season premiere) — Universo, 8 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final (season premiere) — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.
Peacock Sunday Night Final (season premiere) — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.
NWSL
NJ/NY Gotham vs. Kansas City Current — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Houston Dash vs. Angel City — Paramount+, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Turkish Süper Lig
Matchday 6
Kasımpaşa vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 12:50 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.
The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 a.m.
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon
The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.
College Hoops Insider — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.
Boundless: Chile: Atacama Extreme 100 Mile Run — Stadium, 2 p.m.
Boundless: Utah: Adventure Xtream Race — Stadium, 3 p.m.
República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.
E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.
No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Baron Davis — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.
TrueSouth: Tompkinsville (season premiere) — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight
La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Tennis
USTA
U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Women’s Doubles Final, Arthur Ashe Stadium
Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniatova vs. Caty McNally/Taylor Townsend– ESPN, 1 p.m.
Men’s Final, Arthur Ashe Stadium
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud — ESPN, 4 p.m.
US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.
WNBA Playoffs
WNBA Finals
Game 1, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resorts and Casino, Las Vegas, NV
Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces — ABC/TSN5, 3 p.m.
WNBA Countdown — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.