All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 6

1. FC Köln vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

College Field Hockey

Michigan at Louisville — ACC Network, noon

North Carolina at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Washington at Air Force — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 6 p.m.

Women’s

Boston College vs. Army — ACC Network, 1:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. USC — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Texas vs. Texas-Rio Grande Valley — Longhorn Network, 2 p.m.

South Carolina vs. North Carolina State — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Washington State vs. Cal Poly — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 3 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Baylor — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 4 p.m.

Portland vs. Washington — Stadium College Sports Central, 4 p.m.

Utah vs. Utah State — Pac-12 Insider, 7 p.m.

UCLA vs. Cal State Fullerton — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 21 (conclusion)

Las Rozas vs. Madrid (Paisaje de la Luz) — CNBC, 1 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

Race — ESPN2, 8:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 7:59 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, United Kingdom

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Queen City Championship, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati, OH

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO

Final Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

2022 IndyCar Championship

Grand Prix of Monterey, Laguna Seca Raceway, Monterey/Salinas, CA

Indy Lights Race 2 — Peacock, 12:55 p.m.

Race — NBC/Pecock/Universo, 3:30 p.m.

Warmup — Peacock, noon

Pre-Race — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Post-Race — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 5

Real Madrid vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Elche CF vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Getafe CF vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Real Betis vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 7

FC Lorient vs. Nantes — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

AC Ajaccio vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. AJ Auxerre — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Wrap-Up — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Gastelum vs. Adesanya — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Zhang vs. Joanna — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

PFL 2022 Best Highlights — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Best of the Lighter Weight Classes — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Women — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Monday)

MLB

American League

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Sun/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — Bally Sports West/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Texas — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

National League

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — SNY/Bally Sports Florida, 1:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Interleague

Atlanta at Seattle — Bally Sports Southeast/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Plays of the Week — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Remembering the Game for New York — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Race — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Kansas — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Post-Race Show — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NFL

Week 1

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Baltimore at New York Jets

Cleveland at Carolina

Indianapolis at Houston

New England at Miami

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Washington

New Orleans at Atlanta

Philadelphia at Detroit

San Francisco at Chicago

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona

Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota

New York Giants at Tennessee

NFL Viewing Maps (the506.com)



Sunday Night Football, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Tampa Bay at Dallas — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show (season premiere) — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning (season premiere) — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown (season premiere) — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now (season premiere) — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (series premiere) — Peacock, 11 a.m.

The NFL Today (season premiere) — CBS, noon

Fox NFL Sunday (season premiere) — Fox, noon

Red Zone Channel — DirecTV Channel 703, 12:55 p.m.

Fantasy Zone Channel– DirecTV Channel 704, 12:55 p.m.

NFL RedZone (season premiere) — Check your local listings, 12:58 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live (season premiere) — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Football Night in America (season premiere) — NBC, 7 p.m.

The OT (season premiere) — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights (season premiere) — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Primetime (season premiere) — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo pregame (season premiere) — Universo, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final (season premiere) — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Peacock Sunday Night Final (season premiere) — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NWSL

NJ/NY Gotham vs. Kansas City Current — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Angel City — Paramount+, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 6

Kasımpaşa vs. Galatasaray — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 12:50 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 1 p.m.

College Hoops Insider — Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Boundless: Chile: Atacama Extreme 100 Mile Run — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Boundless: Utah: Adventure Xtream Race — Stadium, 3 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

E60: The Paterno Legacy — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

No Chill With Gilbert Arenas: Baron Davis — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

TrueSouth: Tompkinsville (season premiere) — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

USTA

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Women’s Doubles Final, Arthur Ashe Stadium

Barbora Krejcikova/Katerina Siniatova vs. Caty McNally/Taylor Townsend– ESPN, 1 p.m.

Men’s Final, Arthur Ashe Stadium

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud — ESPN, 4 p.m.

US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

WNBA Playoffs

WNBA Finals

Game 1, Michelob Ultra Arena, Mandalay Bay Resorts and Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces — ABC/TSN5, 3 p.m.

WNBA Countdown — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.