All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 3

St. Kilda Saints vs. Melbourne Demons — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Richmond Tigers vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Essendon Bombers – Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

2022 Hall of Fame Red Carpet Show — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

2022 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 6

Bayern München vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Hertha Berlin vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Schalke 04 vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 12:20 a.m.

CFL

Week 14

Toronto Argonauts at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN3/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN3/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Elks — TSN1/TSN3/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

CFL Wired — TSN3, 1:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 2

Ohio at Penn State — ABC, noon

Southern Mississippi at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, noon

Arkansas State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon

Western Illinois at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, noon

Texas-San Antonio at Army — CBS Sports Network, noon

South Carolina at Arkansas — ESPN, noon

Missouri at Kansas State — ESPN2, noon

North Carolina at Georgia State — ESPNU, noon

Alabama at Texas — Fox, noon

Duke at Northwestern — FS1, noon

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, noon

Charleston Southern at North Carolina State — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 12:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Maine — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Monmouth — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Southern Utah at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 1:30 p.m.

Missouri S&T at Drake — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Michigan at Ball State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marshall at Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Pittsburgh — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Furman at Clemson — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Air Force — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at Texas A&M — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Morehead State at Montana State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Montana — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Washington State at Wisconsin — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Charlotte — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Indiana State at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Iowa State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Illinois — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Norfolk State at James Madison — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Northern Iowa at North Dakota — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

East Tennessee State at The Citadel — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

South Carolina State at Bethune-Cookman — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Houston at Texas Tech — FS1, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Portland State at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Samford at Georgia — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Lehigh at Georgetown — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Alabama State at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Saint Francis at Richmond — NBC Sports Washington/FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nevada — Stadium College Sports Pacific/Bally Sports SoCal/Mountain West Network, 5:30 p.m.

Elon at Wofford — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Christian at Stetson — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at Miami (OH) — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Central Connecticut State — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Florida Atlantic — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Buffalo — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UAB at Liberty — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

URI at Bryant — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Winston-Salem State at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Campbell at William & Mary — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Delaware State at Delaware — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/FloSports, 6 p.m.

Taylor at Butler — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Tuskegee at Hampton — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Western Carolina at Georgia State — ACC Network Extra/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at UConn — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Troy — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Murray State — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood at Houston Baptist — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Louisiana Tech — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cal-Davis at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Mississippi — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida International at Texas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Howard at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lamar at SMU — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Tulsa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Albany — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Weber State at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 7 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Louisiana — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

USC at Stanford — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose State at Auburn — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

McNeese at Rice — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at North Texas — ESPN3, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Nebraska — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois State — Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern at LSU — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Hawai’i at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN3, 8 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tarleton at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Idaho State at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 8:30 p.m.

Chadron State at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

New Mexico State at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Baylor at BYU — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

Oregon State at Fresno State — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arizona — FS1, 11 p.m.

College GameDay live from University of Texas, Austin, TX — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from University of Texas, Austin, TX — Fox, 10 a.m.

B1G Tailgate live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL and University of Texas, Austin, TX — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from University of Texas, Austin, TX — FS1, 11 a.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 1 p.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Extra — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, midight

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Volleyball

Women’s

Cal State-Northridge at Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 4 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 20

Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 6:55 a.m.

Qualifying — ESPNews, 9:55 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Queen City Championship, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati, OH

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Ascension Charity Classic, Norwood Hills Country Club, St. Louis, MO

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

Asian Tour

The 38th Shinhan Donghae Open, Koma Country Club, Nara, Japan

Final Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

Irish Champions Weekend

The Irish Champions Stakes, Leopardstown Racecourse, Leopardstown, Dún Laoghaire–Rathdown, Ireland

Race — FS2, 10 a.m.

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series

Turf Races, Kentucky Downs, Franklin, KY

Kentucky Turf Cup and FanDuel Turf Sprint — CNBC, 5 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

2022 IndyCar Championship

Grand Prix of Monterey, Laguna Seca Raceway, Monterey/Salinas, CA

Practice 2 — Peacock, 1:15 p.m.

Indy Lights Race #1 — Peacock, 3:20 p.m.

Qualifying — Peacock, 5:05 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 5

Rayo Vallecano vs. Valencia CF — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, noon

Atlético de Madrid vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 7

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m./beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Express Preview — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 279

Diaz vs. Ferguson, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+/Pay per view, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/YES, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Texas — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Houston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs — NBC Sports Bay Area/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Miami — WPIX/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia — MASN2/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Bally Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Bally Sports San Diego, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Atlanta at Seattle — Bally Sports Southeast/Root Sports, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, midnight

MLS

New York Red Bulls vs. New England Revolution — MSG Network/WSBK, 6 p.m.

Atlanta United vs. Toronto FC — Bally Sports South/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

FC Cincinnati vs. San Jose Earthquakes — WSTR/NBC Sports Bay Area, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Union vs. Orlando City SC — WPHL/WRBW, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Fire vs. Inter Miami — WGN/WBFS/WAMI, 8 p.m.

Seattle Sounders vs. Austin FC — KZJO/KUNS/KXAN, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. LAFC — KTXA/KMPX/KCOP, 8:30 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/KMCI, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Altitude/TSN4, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake vs. D.C. United — KMYU/NBC Sports Washington, 9:30 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United — KPTV/WUCW/Bally Sports North Extra, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Qualifying — USA Network, noon

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Race — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show — USA Network, 6 p.m.

Race for the Championship: David vs. Goliath — USA Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL

Around the NFL — NFL Network 8 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Game: 2021 Los Angeles Rams — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NFL Explained: Lombardi Trophy — NFL Network, 111:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

NHL Network: Best of the Week — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

Washington Spirit vs. San Diego Wave — CBS/Paramount+, 1 p.m.

North Carolina Courage vs. Racing Louisville FC — Twitch, 7 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 6

SS Napoli vs. Spezia — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — TUDN, 2 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Power in Teammates — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

College Hoops Insider — Stadium, noon

All In With Laila Ali: X-Alps — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

E60: Alive: The Drew Robinson Story — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

E60: Full Circle: Freddie Freeman — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

E60: Ticket Home — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Airing It Out With Housh & Scandrick (series premiere) — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Dominique Belongs to Us — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: Coach Bernie — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

ESPN Films: Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible — ESPNews, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

USTA

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Mixed Doubles Final, Arthur Ashe Stadium

Storm Sanders/John Peers vs. Kirsten Flipkens/Edouard Roger-Vasselin — ESPN3, noon

Women’s Final, Arthur Ashe Stadium

Ons Jabeur vs. Iga Swiatek — ESPN, 4 p.m.