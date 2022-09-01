All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Finals Week 1

Melbourne Demons vs. Sydney Swans — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

AFL Women’s — Round 2

Melbourne Demons vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

PBC Press Conference: Andy Ruiz, Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz — FS1, 5 p.m.

College Football

Week 1

St. Francis at Akron — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Indiana State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Campbell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Florida International — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Toledo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

North Greenville at Furman — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Limestone at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at New Hampshire — FloSports, 7 p.m.

URI at Stony Brook — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State — FS1, 7 p.m.

Ball State at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Mars Hill at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at UAB — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Missouri — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Missouri State at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Oregon at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Penn State at Purdue — Fox/Fox 4K, 8 p.m.

New Mexico State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Fresno State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Portland State at San Jose State — NBC Sports Bay Area/Mountain West Network, 10;30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

College GameDay — ESPN/ESPNU, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fox College Football Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, midnight

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

College Soccer

Women’s

Stanford vs. Penn State — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Utah State at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 12

Salobreña to Peñas Blancas. Estepona — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 5

Leicester City vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Special — Peacock, noon (via Sky Sports in the UK)

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone (with Transfer Deadline Day coverage) — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Practice 1 — ESPNU, 6:25 a.m. (Friday)

Golf

DP World Tour

Made in HimmerLand, HimmerLand Golf & Spa Resort, Farsø, Denmark

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Dana Open, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Victoria National GC, Newburgh, IN

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Horse Racing

NYRA

Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY

Michael G. Walsh Novice Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.

Races 5-7 — FS1, 3 p.m.

P.G. Johnson Stakes — FS2, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Middleweight Brawls — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

MLB

American League

Seattle at Detroit — MLB Network/Root Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland — MASN/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Texas at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/NESN, 7 p.m.

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/SNY, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Oakland at Washington — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/MASN2, 4 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era (series premiere) — USA Network, 10 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the League: Season Preview — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind– Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

USTA

U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN+/ESPN3, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN, noon

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Primetime at the Open — Women’s Doubles 1st Round/Men’s 2nd Round

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Lucie Hradecka/Linda Noskova vs. Serena Williams/Venus Williams//Fabio Fognini vs. Rafael Nadal — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.