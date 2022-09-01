All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Men’s — Finals Week 1
Melbourne Demons vs. Sydney Swans — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)
AFL Women’s — Round 2
Melbourne Demons vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Friday)
Boxing
PBC Press Conference: Andy Ruiz, Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz — FS1, 5 p.m.
College Football
Week 1
St. Francis at Akron — ESPN3, 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Indiana State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at Campbell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
West Virginia at Pittsburgh — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Florida International — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Long Island University at Toledo — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
North Greenville at Furman — ESPN3, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw State at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Limestone at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
South Carolina State at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Monmouth at New Hampshire — FloSports, 7 p.m.
URI at Stony Brook — FloSports, 7 p.m.
Central Michigan at Oklahoma State — FS1, 7 p.m.
Ball State at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Virginia Military Institute at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Mars Hill at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
Western Illinois at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at UAB — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Missouri — ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Lamar at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Lincoln (CA) at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Mississippi Valley State at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Missouri State at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
St. Thomas at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Western Oregon at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Penn State at Purdue — Fox/Fox 4K, 8 p.m.
New Mexico State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at Fresno State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.
Portland State at San Jose State — NBC Sports Bay Area/Mountain West Network, 10;30 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
College GameDay — ESPN/ESPNU, 6 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 6 p.m.
The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Fox College Football Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.
The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
The ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, midnight
Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)
College Soccer
Women’s
Stanford vs. Penn State — Pac-12 Bay Area, 10 p.m.
College Volleyball
Women’s
Utah State at BYU — BYUtv, 9 p.m.
Cycling
Vuelta a España
Stage 12
Salobreña to Peñas Blancas. Estepona — Olympic Channel, 9 a.m.
English Premier League
Matchweek 5
Leicester City vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.
Premier League Transfer Deadline Day Special — Peacock, noon (via Sky Sports in the UK)
Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.
La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.
Goal Zone (with Transfer Deadline Day coverage) — USA Network, 5 p.m.
Formula 1
FIA Formula One World Championship
Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
Practice 1 — ESPNU, 6:25 a.m. (Friday)
Golf
DP World Tour
Made in HimmerLand, HimmerLand Golf & Spa Resort, Farsø, Denmark
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
LPGA Tour
Dana Open, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH
1st Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.
Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Victoria National GC, Newburgh, IN
1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Horse Racing
NYRA
Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
Michael G. Walsh Novice Stakes — FS2, 1 p.m.
Races 5-7 — FS1, 3 p.m.
P.G. Johnson Stakes — FS2, 5 p.m.
LaLiga
LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Middleweight Brawls — ESPNews, 8 a.m.
UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
MLB
American League
Seattle at Detroit — MLB Network/Root Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland — MASN/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.
Texas at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/NESN, 7 p.m.
National League
Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets — MLB Network/Spectrum SportsNet LA/SNY, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Interleague
Oakland at Washington — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/MASN2, 4 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
NASCAR
NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.
Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.
Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era (series premiere) — USA Network, 10 p.m.
NBA
Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.
Inside the League: Season Preview — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.
The Rally Rewind– Stadium, 11:30 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
This Just In — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
Daily Wager — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.
Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10 p.m.
TMZ Sports — FS2, 11:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)
Tennis
USTA
U.S. Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN+/ESPN3, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN, noon
Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Primetime at the Open — Women’s Doubles 1st Round/Men’s 2nd Round
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Lucie Hradecka/Linda Noskova vs. Serena Williams/Venus Williams//Fabio Fognini vs. Rafael Nadal — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.