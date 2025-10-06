All Times Eastern
College Basketball
Women’s
ACC Tip Off
Day 1, Hilton Charlotte Uptown, Charlotte, NC
Women’s Basketball Media Days — ACC Network, 9 a.m.
College Football
Texas-San Antonio Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 10;30 a.m.
Florida Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 11:45 a.m.
Scott Frost (Central Florida) Press Conference — ESPN+, noon
K.C. Keeler (Temple) Weekly Press Conference — ESPN+, noon
SEC Now: Open Mic — SEC Network, noon
Georgia Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, noon
Tennessee Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:15 p.m.
Georgia Southern Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.
Alabama Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.
Texas Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.
Mississippi Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:45 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Cowboy Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Arkansas Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.
Chris Klieman (Kansas State) Press Conference — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.
Coordinator’s Corner — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Auburn Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.
Texas A&M Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.
Kyle Whittingham (Utah) Press Conference — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
ACC Network Football Podcast — ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
The Huddle — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.
Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.
EFL League Two
Matchday 11
Harrogate Town vs. Crewe Alexandra — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.
Golf
5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Before They Were Champs — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.
MLB Postseason
National League Division Series
Game 2, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jeff Francoeur//Lauren Shehadi
Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 6:08 p.m. (Los Angeles leads series 1-0)
Game 2, American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI
Announcers: Alex Faust/Ron Darling//Lauren Jbara
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 9:08 p;m. (Milwaukee leads series 1-0)
Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins
MLB Leadoff — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 5 p.m.
MLB Closer on TBS: Postseason Edition — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 9 p.m.
Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight
MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, midnight
NBA Preseason
Oklahoma City vs. Dallas (at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX) — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.
The Starting Lineup — NBA TV, 7 a.m.
NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NBA Today — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
NFL
Week 5
Monday Night Football, EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL
Announcers — ESPN/ABC: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Laura Rutledge//Lisa Salters//ESPN2: Peyton Manning/Eli Manning//ESPN Deportes: Rebecca Landa/Sebastian Martinez-Christensen//MJ Acosta-Ruiz//John Sutcliffe
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars — ESPN/ABC//ESPN2//ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Ryan Clark/Mina Kimes/Dan Orlovsky/Peter Schrager
NFL Live from EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Jason Kelce/Marcus Spears//Adam Schefter
Monday Night Countdown live from EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL– ESPN, 5 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.
Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Laura Rutledge//Lisa Salters
Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark
Monday Night Postgame live from EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
Overreaction Monday — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Football America! — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 8:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight: Eastern Conference Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Tonight: Western Conference Preview — NHL Network, 7 p.m.
NWSL
Matchday 23
Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.
Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.
Equipo Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.
Tricolor al día — TUDN, 6 p.m.
Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Numbers Don’t Lie — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Fútbol Américas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.
SC+ — Disney+, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
30 for 30: The Last Days of Knight — ESPNU, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
B1G Today– Big Ten Network, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon
30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 1 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
The Dominique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
E60: The Other Hurley — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
Golic and Golic — FanDuel Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.
ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.
The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.
Authentic ACC: Clemson The Trenches — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.
30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPNU, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPNU, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
Center Court Live: Shanghai Open (ATP Tour)/Wuhan Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.
Center Court Live: Shanghai Open (ATP Tour)/Wuhan Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.
Volleyball
Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship
Team Hentz vs. Team Kingdon Rishel — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.
Team De La Cruz vs. Team Abercrombie — ESPNU, 9 p.m.
