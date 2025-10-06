Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Women’s

ACC Tip Off

Day 1, Hilton Charlotte Uptown, Charlotte, NC

Women’s Basketball Media Days — ACC Network, 9 a.m.

College Football

Texas-San Antonio Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 10;30 a.m.

Florida Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 11:45 a.m.

Scott Frost (Central Florida) Press Conference — ESPN+, noon

K.C. Keeler (Temple) Weekly Press Conference — ESPN+, noon

SEC Now: Open Mic — SEC Network, noon

Georgia Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, noon

Tennessee Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:15 p.m.

Georgia Southern Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Alabama Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.

Texas Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:45 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Cowboy Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Arkansas Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Chris Klieman (Kansas State) Press Conference — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Coordinator’s Corner — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Auburn Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 2:30 p.m.

Kyle Whittingham (Utah) Press Conference — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

ACC Network Football Podcast — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Read & React — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

The Huddle — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

EFL League Two

Matchday 11

Harrogate Town vs. Crewe Alexandra — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour-The Drop — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Before They Were Champs — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB Postseason

National League Division Series

Game 2, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Jeff Francoeur//Lauren Shehadi

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 6:08 p.m. (Los Angeles leads series 1-0)

Game 2, American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ron Darling//Lauren Jbara

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 9:08 p;m. (Milwaukee leads series 1-0)

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB Leadoff — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 5 p.m.

MLB Closer on TBS: Postseason Edition — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

MLB Tonight: Postseason Edition — MLB Network, midnight

NBA Preseason

Oklahoma City vs. Dallas (at Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX) — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

The Starting Lineup — NBA TV, 7 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NFL

Week 5

Monday Night Football, EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Announcers — ESPN/ABC: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Laura Rutledge//Lisa Salters//ESPN2: Peyton Manning/Eli Manning//ESPN Deportes: Rebecca Landa/Sebastian Martinez-Christensen//MJ Acosta-Ruiz//John Sutcliffe

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars — ESPN/ABC//ESPN2//ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Ryan Clark/Mina Kimes/Dan Orlovsky/Peter Schrager

NFL Live from EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Jason Kelce/Marcus Spears//Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown live from EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL– ESPN, 5 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Laura Rutledge//Lisa Salters

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark

Monday Night Postgame live from EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

Overreaction Monday — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Football America! — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 8:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Eastern Conference Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Western Conference Preview — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 23

Angel City FC vs. Kansas City Current — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Fútbol Picante — ESPN Deportes, 3 p.m.

Equipo Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 6 p.m.

Tricolor al día — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Numbers Don’t Lie — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol Américas — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SC+ — Disney+, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: The Last Days of Knight — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today– Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, noon

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Dominique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

E60: The Other Hurley — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Golic and Golic — FanDuel Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

Authentic ACC: Clemson The Trenches — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:15 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Guru of Go — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPNU, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Shanghai Open (ATP Tour)/Wuhan Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 7 a.m.

Center Court Live: Shanghai Open (ATP Tour)/Wuhan Open (WTA Tour) — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

Volleyball

Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship

Team Hentz vs. Team Kingdon Rishel — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Team De La Cruz vs. Team Abercrombie — ESPNU, 9 p.m.