All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

SEC Inside: LSU at Auburn — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR

Day 2 — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Rutgers vs. Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Air Force at New Mexico — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

CONCACAF League

Semifinal

Leg 1, Estadio Francisco Morazán, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Real España vs. Alajuelense — TUDN/YouTube, 9 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje (05/07/2022) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Hispanic Heritage Month-Part 1 — ESPN2, midnight

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

American League

New York Yankees at Texas — MLB Network/YES/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle — Bally Sports Detroit/Root Sports, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

New York Yankees at Texas — YES/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle — Bally Sports Detroit/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Washington at New York Mets — MASN/SNY, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MASN/SNY, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia at Houston — TBS/NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 7:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLS

Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew — WAXN/WSOC/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC — WFOR/WAMI/WRBW, 8 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Detroit at New York — TNT/Bally Sports Detroit Extra/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami — Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago — TNT/NBC Sports Chicago Plus, 9:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League Preseason

Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 at G League Ignite — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Tua — FS1, 8 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 4 — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Preseason

NHL Global Series, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

San Jose Sharks at Eisbaren Berlin — NHL Network/NBC Sports California, 2 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo — NHL Network/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal — TSN5/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis — Bally Sports Midwest app, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas — KTNV, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim — Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Pre-Season Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

Soccer

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The Gospel According to Mac — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Short List — Nxt Lvl Sports, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — Nxt Lvl Sports, 2:30 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 7 p.m.

E60: Truth Be Told — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Airing It Out With Housh & Scandrick — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

50+ Years of Sport — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers — ESPN, 8:45 p.m.

ESPN Films: Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 5 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships (ATP)/Astana Open (ATP)/Agel Open (WTA)/Jasmin Open Monastir (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Group C, Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Bayern München vs. FC Viktoria Plzeň — UniMás/TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group D, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Olympique de Marseille vs. Sporting CP — Paramount+/ViX+, 12:45 p.m.

Group A, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ajax vs. SSC Napoli — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:45 p.m.

Group A, Anfield, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Liverpool vs. Rangers — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:45 p.m.

Group B, Jan Breydelstadion, Bruges, Belgium

Club Brugge vs. Atlético Madrid — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:45 p.m.

Group B, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

FC Porto vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:45 p.m.

Group D, Waldstadion, Frankfurt, Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Paramount+/ViX+, 2:45 p.m.

Group C, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Internazionale Milan vs. Barcelona — Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, noon

UEFA Champions League Today — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.