All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Screaming Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2019-Tiger Woods — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 24: year-End Special — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

The Open Road Trip: St. Andrews, Carnoustie, Troon, Prestwick — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Melbourne Cup

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne,Victoria, Australia

Race — FS2, 10:30 p.m.

Breakfast at the Breeders’ Cup — FanDuel TV, 7 a.m.

Breeders’ Cup Post-Position Draw — FanDuel TV, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 12

Elche CF vs. Getafe CF — ESPN+, 3:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Flashback: Poirier vs. Gaethje — ESPN2, midnight

MLB Postseason

World Series

Game 3, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies — Fox/Fox 4K/Fox Deportes, 8:03 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

MLB Central live from Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live from the World Series — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from the World Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

2022 World Series Pregame live from Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Greatest Races: NASCAR: 1988 Checker 500 (11/06/1988) — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Philadelphia at Washington — NBC Sports Philadelphia/NBC Sports Washington, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Charlotte — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto — Bally Sports Southeast/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn — NBA TV/Bally Sports Indiana/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Utah — Bally Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Clippers — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/KTLA/ClipperVision, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanFuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Week 8

Monday Night Football, Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns — ESPN (Main)/ESPN2 (ManningCast)/ESPN Deportes (Spanish)/WCPO (Cincinnati)/WEWS (Cleveland), 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown live from Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: MNF Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2/WCPO (Cincinnati)/WEWS (Cleveland), 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

Peyton & Eli’s Spooky Adventure — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHL

Detroit at Buffalo — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina — NHL Network/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington Plus/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at St. Louis — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly: Los Angeles at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

In the Crease — ESPN+, 11 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 7:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Rising: Black Lives Matter — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rising: Nelson Mandela — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 4:30 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Paris Masters, AccorHotels Arena, Bercy, France

1st Round — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

1st & 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

WTA Tour

WTA Finals, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Singles Round Robin: Jessica Pegula vs. Maria Sakkari/Ons Jabeur vs. Daria Sabalenka & Doubles Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 4 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11:30 p.m.