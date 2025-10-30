Oct 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 12

Hawthorn Hawks vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, 4 a.m (Friday)

West Coast Eagles vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 6 a.m. (Friday)

College Basketball

Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Netwokr, noon

College Football

Week 10

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State (at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Marshall at Coastal Carolina — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Bowden Blitz ACC Football Podcast — SportsGrid, 2:30 p.m.

Bowden Blitz SEC Football Podcast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast: Week 10 Preview — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Big Noon Kickoff Presents Bear Bets: CFB Week 10 — FS1, midnight

College Hockey

Men’s

Penn State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

North Carolina vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

FA Cup

FA Cup Preview Show — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Golf

HotelPlanner Tour

Rolex Grand Final, Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

LPGA Tour

Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (West Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga al Día — ESPN Deportes, 8 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

MLB

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Path to the Pennant: 2025: Game 3-5 — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

NBA

Orlando at Charlotte — FanDuel Sports Netwofk Florida/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Milwaukee — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City — Monumental Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 8:30 p.m.

Run it Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Starting Lineup — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

Game of the Night — NBA TV, noon

Coaches Corner — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

The Association — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

The Association: Post Up — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 9

Thursday Night Football, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Announcers — English: Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Mayra Gomez

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins — Amazon Prime Video/WMAR (Baltimore)/WFOR-Miami), 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth//Taylor Rooks//Ian Rapoport

TNF Tonight live from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL — Amazon Prime Video., 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff live from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL— Amazon Prime Video/WMAR/WFOR, 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m..

TNF Nightcap live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Overtime — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Life on Sirius XM — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

This Is Football — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Life — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11;15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:45 p.m.