All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Women’s — Round 12
Hawthorn Hawks vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, 4 a.m (Friday)
West Coast Eagles vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 6 a.m. (Friday)
College Basketball
Eye on College Basketball — CBS Sports Netwokr, noon
College Football
Week 10
Norfolk State vs. Delaware State (at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Coastal Carolina — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Bowden Blitz ACC Football Podcast — SportsGrid, 2:30 p.m.
Bowden Blitz SEC Football Podcast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.
The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football Podcast: Week 10 Preview — FS1, 11:30 p.m.
Big Noon Kickoff Presents Bear Bets: CFB Week 10 — FS1, midnight
College Hockey
Men’s
Penn State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.
College Soccer
Women’s
North Carolina vs. North Carolina State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.
College Volleyball
Women’s
Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine — ESPNU, 10 p.m.
FA Cup
FA Cup Preview Show — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Golf
HotelPlanner Tour
Rolex Grand Final, Club de Golf Alcanada, Port d’Alcúdia, Mallorca, Spain
1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.
LPGA Tour
Maybank Championship, Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (West Course), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 p.m.
LaLiga
LaLiga al Día — ESPN Deportes, 8 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.
MLB
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Path to the Pennant: 2025: Game 3-5 — MLB Network, noon
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
NBA
Orlando at Charlotte — FanDuel Sports Netwofk Florida/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Milwaukee — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Washington at Oklahoma City — Monumental Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Miami at San Antonio — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 8:30 p.m.
Run it Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
The Starting Lineup — NBA TV, 10 a.m.
Game of the Night — NBA TV, noon
Coaches Corner — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Run It Back — NBA TV, 3 p.m.
NBA Today — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
NBA Action — NBA TV, 7 p.m.
The Association — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.
The Association: Post Up — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.
NFL
Week 9
Thursday Night Football, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Announcers — English: Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Mayra Gomez
Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins — Amazon Prime Video/WMAR (Baltimore)/WFOR-Miami), 8:15 p.m.
Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth//Taylor Rooks//Ian Rapoport
TNF Tonight live from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL — Amazon Prime Video., 7 p.m.
Thursday Night Kickoff live from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL— Amazon Prime Video/WMAR/WFOR, 8 p.m.
TNF Post Game Show live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m..
TNF Nightcap live from SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
Good Morning Football: Overtime — NFL Network, 10 a.m.
The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Life on Sirius XM — Fubo Sports Network, 11 a.m.
Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
This Is Football — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.
The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Life — NFL Network, 5 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 8 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11;15 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:45 p.m.
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.