All Times Eastern

College Football

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Thinking Out Loud — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

ACC Legends: Frank Beamer — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Golf

Men’s and Women’s

Blessing Collegiate Invitational, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, AR

Day 1 — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

College Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

North Carolina vs. Clemson — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 9

Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 7

Rayo Vallecano vs. Elche CF — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

New York Yankees at Texas — MLB Network/YES/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — MLB Network/Bally Sports Sun/NESN, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore — Sportsnet/MASN2, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle — Bally Sports Detroit/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at Miami — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati — Marquee Sports Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports Midwest/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MASN/SNY, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Arizona/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports San Diego, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia at Houston — NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

Pregame Spread — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Walk-Off Stories: One Crazy Night in Baseball — FS1, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR America Motormouths — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Philadelphia at Brooklyn — NBA TV/YES app, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Memphis — Bally Sports Southeast, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver — Altitude, 9 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles Clippers — KTLA, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Lakers — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets Team Preview 2022 — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Miami Heat Team Preview 2022 — NBA TV, 6:45 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks Team Preview 2022 — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers Team Preview 2022 — NBA TV, 7:15 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Week 4

Monday Night Football, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers — ESPN (main broadcast)/ESPN2 (ManningCast)/ESPN Deportes/KABC (Los Angeles)/KGO (San Francisco), 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: MNF Pregame — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

NFL Esta Noche — ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

NFL Films Presents — NFL Network, 10:45 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Rewind — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHL Preseason

NHL Global Series, PostFinance Arena, Bern, Switzerland

Nashville Predators at SC Bern — NHL Network/Bally Sports South, 2 p.m.

Boston at New Jersey — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal — TSN4/RSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit — NHL Network/Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary — KONG, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton — Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Pre-Season Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rising: Michael Johnson — Stadium, 10 a.m.

The Rising: Ibtihaj Muhammad — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

The Short List — Nxt Lvl Sports, 2 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

News Wire With Craig Mish — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

The Immortals — Nxt Lvl Sports, 2:30 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships (ATP)/Astana Open (ATP)/Agel Open (WTA)/Jasmin Open Monastir (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 10 p.m.