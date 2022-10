All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 10

Melbourne Demons vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

St. Kilda Saints vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Geelong Cats vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Lightweights, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Showtime Championship Boxing

Cruiserweights, Gila River Arena, Glendale, AZ

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva — Pay per view, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 12

Bayern München vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

College Football

Week 9

Magic City Classic, Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Florida vs. Georgia — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Syracuse — ABC, noon

Georgia Tech at Florida State — ACC Network, noon

Boston College at UConn — CBS Sports Network, noon

TCU at West Virginia — ESPN, noon

South Florida at Houston — ESPN2, noon

Toledo at Eastern Michigan — ESPNU, noon

Presbyterian at Marist — ESPN3, noon

Saint Francis at Sacred Heart — ESPN3, noon

Miami (OH) at Akron — ESPN+, noon

South Carolina State at Morgan State — ESPN+, noon

Morehead State at Butler — FloSports, noon

Ohio State at Penn State — Fox, noon

Oklahoma State at Iowa State — FS1, noon

Arkansas at Auburn — SEC Network, noon

Miami (FL) at Virginia — ACC Regional/Bally Sports, 12:30 p.m.

Penn at Brown — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Lafayette — MSN2/NBC Sports Bay Area/ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Campbell at North Carolina A&T — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Drake at Stetson — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany — FloSports, 1 p.m.

URI at William & Mary — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Towson at Monmouth — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Maine — WVII/WPXT/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Bryant at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Wofford — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Mercer at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Harvard at Dartmouth — NESNplus/ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Rice — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Southeast Missouri — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Furman — ESPN3, 2 p.m.

Howard at Norfolk State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Delaware State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Samford at The Citadel — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern at Jackson State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Texas Southern — AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 3 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois — ESPN3, 3 p.m.

Alcorn State at Grambling State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Indiana State at South Dakota State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Montana at Weber State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Georgia State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Martin at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee State at Murray State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Western Illinois at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at Louisville — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Navy — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Central Florida — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico State at UMass — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois State at North Dakota State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

SMU at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware at Elon — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Cal — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Western Kentucky — Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas State — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar — ESPN3, 4 p.m.

Abilene Christian at North Dakota — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Portland State at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Florida A&M — HBCU Go, 4 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UAB at Florida Atlantic — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Tennessee — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Colorado State at Boise State — FS1, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Marshall — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

USC at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Arizona, 7 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Colorado — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston at Tarleton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Nevada at San Jose State — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Stanford at UCLA — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Fresno State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i Pay per view/Team1Sports app, midnight

College GameDay live from Jackson State University, Jackson, MS — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State University, University Park, PA — Fox, 10 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

B1G Tailgate — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL — SEC Nation, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

This Seek in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State University, University, Park, PA — FS1, 11 a.m.

B1G Live: Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football: The Drive to Atlanta — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Pac-12 After Dark — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

College Soccer

Men’s

Rutgers vs. UCLA — Big Ten Network, noon

Women’s

BYU vs. Santa Clara — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s — Stadium College Sports Central, 10 p.m.

Portland vs. Pacific — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10 p.m.

College Running

ACC Cross Country Championship — ACC Network, 10:30 a.m.

SEC Cross Country Championship — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

San Diego State at Wyoming — Stadium College Sports Atlantic, 2 p.m.

Portland at BYU — BYUtv, 3 p.m.

UNLV at Utah State — Stadium College Sports Central, 3 p.m.

Fresno State at Colorado State — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 14

Leicester City vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Brentford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Fulham vs. Everton — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Liverpool vs. Leeds United — USA Network/Universo, 2:40 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 4:45 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 4:45 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Skate Canada International, Paramount Fine Foods Centre, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Women’s Free Skate — Peacock, 1:15 p.m.

Free Dance — Peacock, 3:25 p.m.

Pairs Free Skate — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Men’s Free Skate — Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, Mexico

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 12:55 p.m.

Qualifying — ESPNews, 3:55 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Portugal Masters, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation/Augusta National Golf Club/R&A

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Amata Spring Country Club, Bangkok, Thailand

Final Round — ESPN2, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Breakfast at the Breeders’ Cup — FanDuel TV, 7 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 12

Almería vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Valencia vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 13

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Troyes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 287

Lightweights, Allianz Cloud Arena, Milan, Italy

Adam Piccolotti vs. Mansour Barnaoui — Showtime, 9 a.m.

UFC Fight Night

Kattar vs. Allen, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, NV

Prelims — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

MLB Postseason

2022 World Series

Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros — Fox/Fox 4K/Fox Deportes, 8:03 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from the World Series — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

2022 World Series Pregame — Fox/Fox 4K, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from the World Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs — Round of 8

Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, VA

Qualifying — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs — Round of 8

Dead On Tools 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, VA

Race — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — USA Network, 2 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Sacramento — Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Charlotte — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Indiana/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago — NBA TV/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Utah — Bally Sports Southeast/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Southwest, 9 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Around the NFL — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

NFL Icons: Tony Dungy — Epix, 10 p.m.

NFL Films Presents — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Montreal Canadiens at St. Louis Blues — City TV/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings — CBC/Sportsnet One/NHL Network/Bally Sports West, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

New York Rangers at Dallas — Sportsnet/NHL Network/MSG Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida — TSN5/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Sun Extra/NBC Sports California, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia — Bally Sports South/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo — NBC Sports Chicago/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New York Islanders — Altitude/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Nashville — NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdown & Demos — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly: Colorado at New York Islanders/Washington at Nashville Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Edmonton at Calgary/Pittsburgh at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NWSL Playoffs

NWSL Championship

Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns — CBS, 8 p.m.

Historically: The Road to the 2022 NWSL Championship — CBS, 2 p.m.

NWSL Championship Pregame — Paramount+, 6:30 p.m.

NWSL Championship Pregame — CBS, 7 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 12

SSC Napoli vs. Sassuolo — CBS Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Soccer

Champions League Matchnight — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Groundwork With Aly Wagner — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 a.m.

Misión Europa — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 4:50 p.m.

Līnea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

E60: The Great Imposter and Me — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: From Bullied to Brave — NBC, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Live on the Line — Stadium, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Stick It — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

All In With Laila Ali: Skiing Jaws — CBS, noon

Young Person Basketball Podcast with R.J. Hampton: Paolo Banchero Part 1 — Fubo Sports Network, noon

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Airing It Out With Housh & Scandrick: Steve Smith, Sr. — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Semifinals: Erste Bank Open (ATP)/Swiss Indoors Basel (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 12:30 p.m.