All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 10

Melbourne Demons vs. West Coast Eagles — Fox Soccer Plus, 10 p.m.

St. Kilda Saints vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, midnight

Geelong Cats vs. Sydney Swans — Fox Soccer Plus, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Fremantle Dockers vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing at ESPN: Best of Lomachenko — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Max on Boxing: Weigh-In Show: Lomachenko vs. Ortiz — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 12

SV Werder Bremen vs. Hertha Berlin — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

CFL

Week 21

BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/TSN4/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 8 p.m.

College Field Hockey

Penn State at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football

Week 9

Yale at Columbia — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Florida International — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

East Carolina at BYU — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

This Week in SEC Football — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Minnesota at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Rochester Institute of Technology — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Wake Forest vs. Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Women’s

Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Rice at Texas-San Antonio — Stadium College Sports Central, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Skate Canada International, Paramount Fine Foods Centre, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Women’s Short Program — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Rhythm Dance — Peacock, 3:45 p.m.

Pairs Short Program — Peacock, 6:45 p.m.

Men’s Short Program — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula 1 World Championship

Mexico Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City, Mexico

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 1:55 p.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNews, 4:55 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Portugal Masters, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation/Augusta National Golf Club/R&A

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Amata Spring Country Club, Bangkok, Thailand

3rd Round — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Victoria Derby Day

Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Race — FS2, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Breakfast at the Breeders’ Cup — FanFuel TV, 7 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 12

RCD Mallorca vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 13

RC Lens vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Ligue 1 – Highlight Show — beIN Sports en Español, 5 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Comebacks — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

UFC Live: Kattar vs. Allen — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Postseason

2022 World Series

Game 1, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros — Fox/Fox 4K/Fox Deportes, 8:03 p.m.

MLB Central live from Minute Maid Park — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live at the World Series — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from Minute Maid Park — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight live at the World Series — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

2022 World Series Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight live at the World Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs — Round of 8

Dead On Tools 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, VA

Qualifying — USA Network, 4 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Detroit — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Washington — ESPN/Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee — MSG Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio — NBC Sports Chicago/KENS, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Houston at Portland — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix — ESPN/Bally Sports New Orleans/Bally Sports Arizona, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Vegas — Bally Sports SoCal/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 6 p.m.

Boston at Columbus — NHL Network/NESN/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey — Altitude 2/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Carolina — MSG SportsNet 2/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Sportsnet 360, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona ESPN+/Hulu/TSN3/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, midnight

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10 a.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Campus Insiders — Stadium, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Best of SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS2, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Quarterfinals: Erste Bank Open (ATP)/Swiss Indoors Basel (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.