All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s — Round 10

Carlton Blues vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Brisbane Lions vs. Collingwood Magpies — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Boxing

All Access: Paul vs. Silva — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Basketball

Nothing But Net: Women’s Basketball Season Preview — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

Week 9

Virginia Tech at North Carolina State — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana at Southern Mississippi — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Washington State — FS1, 10 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Cal vs. Washington — Pac-12 Bay Area, 6 p.m.

Stanford vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Oregon, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Cal vs. Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain, 3 p.m.

USC vs. Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Louisville vs. North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Utah State vs. Boise State — Stadium College Sports Central, 6 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Stanford vs. Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Duke — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Texas vs. Oklahoma — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Auburn vs. Alabama — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona vs. Oregon State — Pac-12 Insider, 10 p.m.

UCLA vs. Washington State — Pac-12 Los Angeles/Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

San Jose State vs. Fresno State — Stadium College Sports Central, 10 p.m.

UNLV vs. Nevada — Stadium College Sports Pacific, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Fresno State at Wyoming — Stadium College Sports Central, 8:30 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU — BYUTv, 8 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Portugal Masters, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal

1st Round — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

PGA Tour

Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation/Augusta National Golf Club/R&A

Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, Amata Spring Country Club, Bangkok, Thailand

2nd Round — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 12:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

MLB Central live from Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

World Series Media Day live from Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Path to the Pennant: National League — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

Path to the Pennant: American League — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Race for the Championship: Under Pressure — USA Network, 10 p.m.

NBA

Dallas at Brooklyn — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports SoCal/ClipperVision/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Miami at Golden State — NBA TV/Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Week 8

Thursday Night Football, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Amazon Prime Video/WMAR (Baltimore)/WTVT (Tampa), 8:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside the League — Stadium, 10 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff: TNF Pregame — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/WMAR (Baltimore)/WTVT (Tampa), 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Boston — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Bally Sports Detroit/NESN, 7 p.m.

Florida at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Ottawa — Bally Sports North/TSN5/RDSI, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo — TSN2/RDS/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville — ESPN+/Hulu, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago — Sportsnet West/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Washington/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Seattle — Sportsnet Pacific/Root Sports Northwest, 10 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose — Sportsnet Ontario/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles — TSN3/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Toronto at San Jose/Winnipeg at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

In the Crease — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Friday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Football Report — Fubo Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Groundwork with Aly Wagner — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

More Ways to Win — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Rally Rewind — Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

SEC Storied: Croom — ESPNU, 10:30 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

This Just In — ESPN, 2 p.m.

In Play — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. & Hatch: Chris Johnson & LenDale White — Fubo Sports Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Divided We Stand: Michigan vs. Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

30 for 30: There’s No Place Like Home — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

Sueños de gloria: De Europa a Catar sin escala — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS2, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Keyshawn, JWill and Max — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: Round of 16: Erste Bank Open (ATP)/Swiss Indoors Basel (ATP) — Tennis Channel, 8 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

Group Stage — Matchday 5

Group A, Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven vs. Arsenal — TUDN, 12:30 p.m.

Group E, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Sheriff Tiraspol — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, noon

UEFA Europa League Today — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.